TEXT-S&P rates iShares Core Short-Term U.S. Bond ETF

Oct 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it assigned its ‘Af’ fund credit quality and ‘S2’ volatility ratings on the iShares Core Short-Term U.S. Bond ETF. The fund is among more than 215 investment portfolios of the iShares Trust. The trust was organized as a Delaware statutory trust on Dec. 16, 1999, and is authorized to have multiple series or portfolios. The trust is an open-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 as amended. The offering of the trust’s shares is registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. The trust’s shares are listed and traded at market prices on national securities exchanges. BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA), the fund’s investment adviser, is a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc. As of Sept. 30, 2012, BlackRock Inc. and its affiliates provided investment advisory services for assets of $3.673 trillion. State Street Bank & Trust Co. is the administrator, custodian, and transfer agent for the fund. BlackRock Investments LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc., is the fund’s distributor. BFA uses a passive or indexing approach to achieve the fund’s investment objectives. The iShares Core Short-Term U.S. Bond ETF, launched today, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Government/Credit 1-5 Year Bond Index (the underlying index). The underlying index measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related bonds, and investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than five years. Our fund credit quality ratings, identified by the ‘f’ subscript, reflect the level of protection the fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The credit quality ratings scale ranges from ‘AAAf’ (extremely strong protection against losses from credit defaults) to ‘CCCf’ (extremely vulnerable to losses from credit defaults). The ratings from ‘AAf’ to ‘CCCf’ may be modified by the addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the major rating categories. Our fund volatility ratings, identified by the ‘S’ scale, are based on our current opinion of a fixed-income fund’s sensitivity to changing market conditions, relative to a portfolio made up of government securities and denominated in the base currency of the fund. The volatility ratings are based on a scale from ‘S1’ (lowest sensitivity) to ‘S6’ (highest sensitivity). Volatility ratings evaluate sensitivity to factors such as interest rate movements, credit risk, and liquidity. We will monitor the fund monthly to ensure the consistency of the credit and volatility profiles with the assigned ratings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)