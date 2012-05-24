FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Colt Defense to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Colt Defense recently lost a contract to provide rifles to the U.S. 	
Army, which it had been supplying exclusively since 1997. 	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Colt to 'CCC+' from 	
'B-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with 	
negative implications on May 8. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite very weak credit 	
protection measures and uncertain long-term prospects, the company will 	
maintain adequate liquidity over the next year. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Connecticut-based Colt Defense LLC to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The 	
outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on Colt's $250 million 	
unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains 	
'5', which indicates expectations of modest recovery (10%-30%) in the event of 	
a payment default. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had 	
placed them with negative implications on May 8, 2012. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects the negative long-term impact of increasing competition 	
for Colt's primary product, the M4 rifle. The U.S. Army recently selected 	
Remington Arms Co., owned by Freedom Group Inc. (B+/Stable/--), for an $84 	
million contract through 2017 to supply the standard-issue M4 rifle. Colt had 	
been the sole-source supplier to the U.S. government since 1997, and this 	
represents the first time the Army has awarded the contract to a competitor. 	
Colt will receive a 5% royalty on the M4s Remington produces, and it maintains 	
the exclusive right to sell the M4 to foreign customers. Colt is protesting 	
this award but has not provided further details. 	
	
Even if the award is reversed, we believe this signifies heightened 	
competition for future U.S. sales, particularly as Colt prepares to bid on the 	
future replacement rifle, scheduled to be awarded in 2013.	
	
We assess Colt's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (according to 	
our criteria) because of its high debt and very weak credit protection 	
measures. We view Colt's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting 	
limited product diversity and the challenges associated with offsetting the 	
loss of its historically largest customer for the M4. 	
	
We believe the near-term financial impact of the contract loss is limited, as 	
our analysis already assumed zero M4 sales to the U.S. military in 2012 due to 	
U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle East. However, increased competition 	
and pressures on the U.S. defense budget could result in the company having to 	
accept lower margins to win new business. Therefore, we now believe that 	
Colt's credit metrics will remain very weak for an extended period of time, 	
with debt to EBITDA of at least 6x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt in 	
the low-single-digit percentages for the foreseeable future. 	
	
Colt has been relying on international demand to offset weak U.S. demand in 	
recent years, with 70% of current sales to foreign customers. International 	
markets represent a promising opportunity and can carry higher margins that 	
U.S. domestic military sales. However, they also tend to attract more bidders 	
(including European and other non-U.S. producers) and have less favorable 	
payment terms and more unpredictable timing and likelihood than U.S. military 	
sales. Colt is also attempting to expand its commercial and law enforcement 	
sales. However, these customers currently only account for a relatively small 	
portion of total sales, and Colt generally realizes lower profit margins 	
compared with its U.S. and foreign military sales. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Colt's liquidity as "adequate." We expect that sources of liquidity 	
will exceed uses by at least 1.2x in 2012, consistent with our criteria 	
minimum for an adequate liquidity designation. In addition, we believe that 	
sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. The company 	
has only modest capital spending requirements and no debt maturities until 	
2016, when the currently undrawn revolver matures. The $250 million notes 	
mature in 2017 and have no financial covenants. 	
We expect free cash flow to be modestly positive for the reminder of 2012, as 	
working capital falls from its currently elevated levels. As of April 1, 2012, 	
the company had $29 million of unrestricted cash and access to roughly $40 	
million of an undrawn $50 million ABL revolver, based on the borrowing base. 	
International sales generally require more working capital investment because 	
deliveries are usually made all at once or in large lots, and payment terms 	
tend to allow the international customer more time to pay than domestic 	
customers. Therefore, the company's free cash flow is likely to be more 	
volatile than it was in the past, depending on the timing of deliveries and 	
collections, as Colt's proportion of foreign sales increase. 	
Recovery analysis	
Please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect credit protection measures to remain very 	
weak in 2012, as international and law enforcement sales do not fully offset 	
lower demand from the U.S. military. Given adequate liquidity, we do not 	
expect to lower the ratings over the next year but could do so if cash and 	
revolver availability drop to less than $35 million. 	
	
Colt's very weak credit measures, if they persist, could make refinancing 	
difficult for the company when its bonds mature in 2017. In our view, this may 	
increase the likelihood of the company considering a debt exchange or 	
restructuring prior to 2017 that we would consider a default under our 	
criteria. 	
	
Although not likely, we could raise the ratings if international demand is 	
stronger than expected and EBITDA almost doubles from forecast levels, 	
resulting in debt to EBITDA less than 5x and FFO to debt more than 10%. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Ratings Off Watch	
                                        To                 From	
Colt Defense LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                CCC+/Stable/--     B-/Watch Neg/--	
	
Colt Defense LLC	
Colt Finance Corp.	
 Senior unsecured                       CCC                CCC+/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                       5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
