TEXT-S&P cuts Colt Defense to 'CCC+'

Overview -- Colt Defense recently lost a contract to provide rifles to the U.S. Army, which it had been supplying exclusively since 1997. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Colt to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on May 8. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite very weak credit protection measures and uncertain long-term prospects, the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next year. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Connecticut-based Colt Defense LLC to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on Colt's $250 million unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains '5', which indicates expectations of modest recovery (10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on May 8, 2012. Rationale The downgrade reflects the negative long-term impact of increasing competition for Colt's primary product, the M4 rifle. The U.S. Army recently selected Remington Arms Co., owned by Freedom Group Inc. (B+/Stable/--), for an $84 million contract through 2017 to supply the standard-issue M4 rifle. Colt had been the sole-source supplier to the U.S. government since 1997, and this represents the first time the Army has awarded the contract to a competitor. Colt will receive a 5% royalty on the M4s Remington produces, and it maintains the exclusive right to sell the M4 to foreign customers. Colt is protesting this award but has not provided further details. Even if the award is reversed, we believe this signifies heightened competition for future U.S. sales, particularly as Colt prepares to bid on the future replacement rifle, scheduled to be awarded in 2013. We assess Colt's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (according to our criteria) because of its high debt and very weak credit protection measures. We view Colt's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting limited product diversity and the challenges associated with offsetting the loss of its historically largest customer for the M4. We believe the near-term financial impact of the contract loss is limited, as our analysis already assumed zero M4 sales to the U.S. military in 2012 due to U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle East. However, increased competition and pressures on the U.S. defense budget could result in the company having to accept lower margins to win new business. Therefore, we now believe that Colt's credit metrics will remain very weak for an extended period of time, with debt to EBITDA of at least 6x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the low-single-digit percentages for the foreseeable future. Colt has been relying on international demand to offset weak U.S. demand in recent years, with 70% of current sales to foreign customers. International markets represent a promising opportunity and can carry higher margins that U.S. domestic military sales. However, they also tend to attract more bidders (including European and other non-U.S. producers) and have less favorable payment terms and more unpredictable timing and likelihood than U.S. military sales. Colt is also attempting to expand its commercial and law enforcement sales. However, these customers currently only account for a relatively small portion of total sales, and Colt generally realizes lower profit margins compared with its U.S. and foreign military sales. Liquidity We assess Colt's liquidity as "adequate." We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x in 2012, consistent with our criteria minimum for an adequate liquidity designation. In addition, we believe that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. The company has only modest capital spending requirements and no debt maturities until 2016, when the currently undrawn revolver matures. The $250 million notes mature in 2017 and have no financial covenants. We expect free cash flow to be modestly positive for the reminder of 2012, as working capital falls from its currently elevated levels. As of April 1, 2012, the company had $29 million of unrestricted cash and access to roughly $40 million of an undrawn $50 million ABL revolver, based on the borrowing base. International sales generally require more working capital investment because deliveries are usually made all at once or in large lots, and payment terms tend to allow the international customer more time to pay than domestic customers. Therefore, the company's free cash flow is likely to be more volatile than it was in the past, depending on the timing of deliveries and collections, as Colt's proportion of foreign sales increase. Recovery analysis Please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect credit protection measures to remain very weak in 2012, as international and law enforcement sales do not fully offset lower demand from the U.S. military. Given adequate liquidity, we do not expect to lower the ratings over the next year but could do so if cash and revolver availability drop to less than $35 million. Colt's very weak credit measures, if they persist, could make refinancing difficult for the company when its bonds mature in 2017. In our view, this may increase the likelihood of the company considering a debt exchange or restructuring prior to 2017 that we would consider a default under our criteria. Although not likely, we could raise the ratings if international demand is stronger than expected and EBITDA almost doubles from forecast levels, resulting in debt to EBITDA less than 5x and FFO to debt more than 10%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Off Watch To From Colt Defense LLC Corporate credit rating CCC+/Stable/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Colt Defense LLC Colt Finance Corp. Senior unsecured CCC CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 