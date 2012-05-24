TEXT-S&P: Wesco Aircraft acquiring Interfast, ratings unchanged

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on California-based Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's planned purchase of Toronto-based Interfast Inc. (not rated) for CDN$134 million (about $138 million at current exchange rates). The company did not state how it was financing the transaction, but given that it had only $55 million of cash as of March 31, 2012, it will likely use mostly debt. Therefore, credit protection measures are likely to deteriorate modestly from current levels (debt to EBITDA about 3x and funds from operations to debt of 20%), but we expect them to remain appropriate for the rating. Interfast, a distributor of specialty fasteners, fastening systems, and product installation tooling for the aerospace, electronics, and general industrial markets, should complement Wesco's aerospace parts distribution business.