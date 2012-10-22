TEXT-Fitch rates University of Oklahoma University revs 'AA'

Oct 22 - Fitch assigns an ‘AA’ rating to the following bonds to be issued by the Board of Regents (regents) on behalf of the University of Oklahoma (OU): --$5.670 million tax exempt series 2012C; --$26.7 million federally taxable series 2012D. The series 2012 C and 2012 D bonds will be sold via negotiation on or about the week of Oct. 29th. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund OU’s outstanding student housing revenue bonds series 2002 and research facilities bonds series 2003 and pay costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms the ‘AA’ rating on outstanding regents issued OU bonds: --$305.8 million fixed-rate general revenue bonds; --$139.9 million fixed-rate general revenue federally taxable bonds; --$42.6 million fixed-rate general revenue federally taxable interest subsidy Build America Bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The general revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of all legally available revenues, excluding revenues appropriated by the legislature from tax receipts. KEY RATING DRIVERS RATING AFFIRMED: The ‘AA’ rating reflects OU’s status as a state flagship higher education institution with recent year enrollment growth, relative affordability compared to its peers and demonstrated fund raising success in a stressed economic climate. Counterbalancing factors include a high but manageable debt burden and fluctuations in operating margins from year to year. ENROLLMENT GROWTH: Undergraduate student demand remains strong achieving historic highs for incoming freshmen classes during the current and previous fall semesters. OU’s success is notable given the state’s low college going rates and competition from nearby colleges and universities in surrounding states. AFFORDABILITY PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY: OU’s affordability within its peer group allows tuition and fee increases to offset declines in state funding. HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: OU’s debt-financed strategic investments in facilities and programs over the past few years have pressured university resources; however, generally stable operations provide adequate debt service coverage. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MARGIN DETERIORATION: Marked decline in generally break-even operating trends which may have a deteriorative effect on OU’s financial cushion or ability to service debt from operations. CREDIT PROFILE OU’s Norman campus enrolled 27,149 students during fall 2011, up 2.5% from 26,490 in fall of 2010, starting the school year with the largest freshman class (4,053 students) in its history. Preliminary headcount for fall 2012 exceeds the 2011 level. Forward applications received for fall 2013 grew 6% from last year, continuing a strong demand trend for the 2013-2014 school year. Fitch expects OU’s enhanced student recruitment initiatives and academic programs to attract new applicants which should help achieve an approximate target freshmen class size of 4,250 over the next few years. The combination of enrollment growth and moderate increases in credit hour rates (4.9% for fiscal 2013, 5% in fiscal 2012) is expected to bolster student generated fees which account for 45.3% of OU’s operating revenues. OU’s 2012 operations (draft audit) generated a margin of (0.6%), down from 0.2% in fiscal 2011, performing below a previous expectation of being break-even. This decline was due to increased costs including academic support and growth in research programs, partially offset by reductions in other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liabilities. OU revised its OPEB funding plan during the past year which is expected to temper associated liabilities and reduce related annual expenses; for fiscal 2012, annual OPEB expense decreased to $12.3mm from $20.5mm in fiscal 2011. Additionally, state appropriations (Oklahoma, Fitch rated ‘AA+'), one of OU’s larger sources of budgetary support (22% of operating revenues), are expected to increase by 1.4% for fiscal 2013 after declining by 2.5% in 2012. While OU generated a slightly lower than break-even margin based on draft fiscal 2012 results, going forward, Fitch expects margins to generally remain near break-even. OU’s balance sheet liquidity, represented by available funds, defined as cash and investments less restricted non expendable assets, increased to $354 million, up from $319 million in 2011. Available funds represent 43% and 47% of operating expenditures and financial leverage, respectively. Fitch notes that these metrics are generally in line with expectations for an ‘AA’ rated public university. As of June 30, 2012, various, legally separate 501C3 organizations and state agencies held $1.17 billion of total assets benefiting OU. These entities include the OU Foundation, the State Regents, and the Land Commission. While the $1.17 billion is not included in available funds metrics shown above, OU is a periodic recipient of payouts from these funds. OU, while not required to do so, can utilize dedicated reserves for certain programs and re-allocate unrestricted resources to ailing departments in event of a shortfall. OU issues debt frequently and currently expects to issue $60 million of new money bonds in early 2013 to fund the expansion of research facilities. Offsetting this additional debt incurrence is the university’s ability to leverage its fund-raising prowess to reduce bonding the full cost of new projects, and minimize debt carrying charges. However, OU’s current maximum annual debt service accounts for a high 7.5% of unrestricted operating revenues (debt burden) which is offset somewhat by an adequate 1.3 times (x) annual debt service coverage. Debt outstanding equals $754 million. Fitch expects any new issuance will be accompanied by growth or maintenance of resources sufficient to cover debt service.