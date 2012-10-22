TEXT-Fitch affirms Mesa Consolidated Water District, Calif. revs

Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Mesa Consolidated Water District, CA ratings: --$10.1 million water revenue certificates of participation (COPs) series 2009 at ‘AAA’; --$21.5 million subordinate lien water revenue COPs series 2010 at ‘AAA’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The COPs are secured by purchase payments made by the district (the obligor) to the Mesa Consolidated Water District Improvement Corp. (the issuer) in accordance with the installment purchase agreement. Payments from the district are an absolute and unconditional obligation of the district and are backed by a pledge of net water revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS VERY STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage (DSC) has remained very strong during a period when California water utilities faced a severe recession, a drought and a period of very wet weather. Liquidity is substantial and increasing. GOOD RATE DISCIPLINE: The district’s board has raised rates as needed to ensure strong financial performance, increasing charges an average of 5.7% annually in its 2010-2014 rate package. Rates are somewhat high at 1.4% of median household income but are not out of line for Southern California. AMPLE WATER SUPPLY: The district recently completed a water treatment plant investment that largely eliminates its reliance on imported water supplies. The new plant allows the district to access a relatively abundant supply of groundwater that is more reliable than imports and can be produced at more predictable prices. LOW DEBT LEVELS: Debt levels are low, and the district currently has no issuance plans. SOUND MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: Management practices are sound, as evidenced by the use of long-term financial and capital planning, a willingness to raise rates when necessary, and the implementation of a strong financial policy framework. SOLID SERVICE AREA: The service area is economically strong, stable and diverse. LIENS RATED ON PARITY: The senior and subordinate liens carry the same rating because the senior lien is small and closed, and all-in DSC is high enough to support the ‘AAA’ rating on the subordinate lien COPs. CREDIT PROFILE Mesa Consolidated Water District is an independent water district that serves the city of Costa Mesa and adjacent areas in Orange County, California. The district has performed very well financially in recent years, despite weather extremes and a deep recession. As a built-out Orange County community, the district’s population and largely residential customer base have been stable. STRONG FINANCES, LOW DEBT Financial performance is strong and improving due to very conservative board-approved financial policies. All-in debt service coverage averaged 2.5x over the last three audited fiscal years (2009 to 2011). Senior-lien coverage was 3.8x over the same period. All-in coverage is forecast to rise to an average of 3.5x over the 2012 to 2017 forecast horizon. Water usage declined significantly from 2007 to 2011 due to recession, drought-related conservation efforts, and a very rainy 2011. The forecast assumes very little growth from this subdued usage level, which appears conservative. The forecast also assumes no meaningful connection fee revenue. Rates have been approved through 2014, and the district’s board has been disciplined in imposing rate increases to meet financial policies; annual rate increases averaged 5.7% in the last five-year rate package. While rates are somewhat high compared to national benchmarks, the comparison to other Southern California utilities is more favorable because the district does not levy a property tax, which allows other districts to offer at a lower cost than they would if water rates covered all capital and operating costs. Liquidity is solid, with $18.4 million of unrestricted cash and investments on hand at the end of fiscal 2011 (the equivalent of nearly 300 days of operating expenses). The board has set a goal of increasing the utility’s cash position to equal 600 days of operating expenses, and the utility is on track to meet this goal by the end of the current forecast horizon. A significant capital reserve that will provide for future system maintenance is a key driver of the reserve buildup. Debt levels are low at $1,389 per customer, or $292 per capita. Amortization is very rapid, with 100% of debt repaid in less than 20 years. The district has no debt issuance plans currently. STRONG SUPPLY POSITION, IMPORT INDEPENDENCE The district benefits from access to an ample supply of ground water, and it recently completed construction of an advanced treatment plant to tap a deeper, colored water supply that will eliminate dependence on imported supplies. With completion of its Mesa Water Reliability Facility this month, the district expects to produce about 60% of its water from clear water wells that require minimal treatment and 35% from wells that pump amber, ‘colored’ water that requires well-head treatment to remove color and odor. The colored water is plentiful, and pumping is not limited by local groundwater management agreements. The balance of supplies comes from water recycling. While the cost of treating colored water is close to the cost of imported water, the project increases the reliability of the district’s water supply and insulates the district from the unpredictable imported water price increases. Fitch views the district’s water supply position as a significant credit strength. SOLID SERVICE AREA The district’s suburban service area weathered the recession better than most of California. Its unemployment rate was below the state and national averages in July 2012 at 7.1% and has dropped a percentage point over the past year. The district benefits from its location in the large and diverse Orange County employment market. Income levels are solid, with median household income at 121% of the national median in the city of Costa Mesa. The customer base is reasonably diverse, with residential properties providing 60% of revenues. The top 10 customers purchased 14.4% of water by volume in 2011, which is somewhat elevated. However, concentration concerns are mitigated because seven of the top 10 customers are governmental agencies.