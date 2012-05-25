TEXT-Fitch rates Clydesdale Bank No 2 covered bonds 'AAA(EXP)'

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Clydesdale Bank PLC - Global Covered Bond Programme No.2May 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Clydesdale Bank PLC's (Clydesdale, 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds issued under its Programme No.2 a 'AAA (EXP)' expected rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Clydesdale Covered Bonds No.2 LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Under the programme, Clydesdale can periodically issue covered bonds up to EUR10bn secured on a dynamic pool of residential mortgages. The expected rating is based on Clydesdale's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 19.3% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the expected rating to reach 'AA+' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. Furthermore, modelled recoveries (given a default of the covered bonds) exceed 51% in a 'AAA' scenario. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables a one-notch uplift from the rating on a PD basis, to 'AAA'. The level of overcollateralisation (OC) available allows Fitch's cash-flows model to sustain the above stresses. The minimum level of OC is calculated via an asset coverage test where a haircut (the asset percentage; AP) is applied to the assets in the cover pool. The level of AP supporting the expected rating is 78.0%. Fitch's D-Factor measures the likelihood of an interruption of payments on covered bonds in the event of an issuer default. The D-Factor of 19.3% assigned to Clydesdale's mortgage covered bonds is driven by: the segregation of the cover assets in the bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose vehicle acting as guarantor; the mechanisms to liquidity gaps in the form of a cash reserve covering three months of interest at the loss of 'A'/'F1' and the 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds; the possibility for an alternative management of the cover pool and covered bonds following a default of Clydesdale, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the Financial Services Authority for the benefit of the covered bondholders, as the issuer has been regulated under the UK Regulated Covered Bond framework. Fitch has also applied an increase to the D-Factor as National Australia Bank Limited - the issuer's parent company - will be counterparty to the guarantor for both the total return swap for the assets and the liability swap for the bonds. Where the issuer or a related entity acts as a derivative counterparty, Fitch believes that investor protection against interest rate risk is not as strong as if external counterparties are used. At end-March 2012, the cover pool consisted of 14,948 loans granted to prime UK borrowers, with an aggregate outstanding balance of GBP1.55bn. The portfolio's weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was 66.5%, with a WA current indexed LTV of 64.2%. Around 12% of the pool comprises buy-to-let loans. The pool is generally diversified across the UK but close to 30% of the pool is concentrated in Scotland and Fitch has increased the default probability to account for these loans. Fitch calculated the cover pool's WA frequency of foreclosure and WA recovery rate in a 'AA+' scenario at 17.76% and 65.94%, respectively. Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. The weighed average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is 12.2 years, which is expected to be longer than the maturity of the covered bonds. Maturity mismatches were assumed to be bridged through a portfolio sale occurring at a discounted sale price. Based on this hypothetical issuance the ratio of the covered bonds over the assets is expected to stand initially at around 63.7%, comfortably below the AP supporting the rating at 78.0%. This percentage will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Fitch monitors the key characteristics of cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and checks whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. All else being equal, the rating of Clydesdale mortgage covered bonds could be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'BBB+'. However, Fitch is proposing enhancements to its criteria (see 'Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to Covered Bonds Criteria to Increase Transparency' dated 16 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Although this would not impact the expected rating of the covered bonds, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA', if it is implemented as proposed. A presale report on Clydesdale's mortgage covered bonds is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'Counterparty Risks in UK Covered Bond Programmes', dated 12 May 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria Counterparty Risks in UK Covered Bond Programmes - New Criteria Highlight Key Risks