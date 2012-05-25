TEXT-Fitch affirms Leone Arancio Finance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leone Arancio Finance S.r.l.’s class A1 and class A2 notes ratings at ‘AAAsf’, Negative Outlook. The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying asset, which remains in line with Fitch’s initial expectations. The Outlook reflects the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (see “Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions”, dated 01 February 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com). Leone Arancio Finance S.r.l. is an Italian RMBS transaction, comprising 100% prime residential mortgages originated and serviced by ING Direct Italy (not rated), a wholly owned ING Bank N.V. (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') entity. The parent company is unconditionally liable for all obligations performed by ING Direct in this transaction. The transaction features a three-year revolving period, ending in October 2013. At present, the principal received on the asset side is used towards the purchase of new loans, which are expected to comply with the predefined criteria outlined in the transaction documentation. The revolving period is subject to certain conditions linked to deal performance, which include quarterly delinquency and cumulative default ratios are expected to remain below 0.75% of current pool balance and 2.5% of the pool balance at the end of the revolving period, respectively. As of the May 2012 investor report, delinquencies (defined any receivable which has not been classified as defaulted or has at least one unpaid instalment) stood at 0.06% of the current outstanding portfolio balance, while the servicer reported only one loan (EUR42,578) as being in default (ie in arrears by more than 12 months). In the near term, Fitch does not expect any performance triggers to be breached. The agency also does not expect a sudden deterioration in asset performance, and for this reason the ratings were affirmed. The initial 18-month lock-out period ended in November 2011. However, as a result of the revolving period, no principal payments are applied towards the redemption of the class A1 and class A2 notes, resulting in a credit enhancement equal to that at transaction close (13%). Subordination is provided by an unrated and collateralised J notes, in the amount of EUR673.75m. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)