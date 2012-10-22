FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 22, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Koch Resources LLC rating to AA-minus

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Koch Industries Inc.(Koch Industries; unrated), of which U.S.-based 
Koch Resources LLC (Koch Resources) is a core subsidiary, has continued to 
de-leverage its consolidated capital structure and increase its liquidity, 
while solidifying its competitive advantages across a broad range of 
businesses.
     -- We have raised our long-term rating on Koch Resources LLC to 'AA-'. We 
have affirmed our 'A-1+'short-term ratings. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that a further upgrade of Koch 
Resources' is relatively unlikely, given the cyclical and volatile nature of 
the businesses in which the group operates.

Rating Action
On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
corporate credit rating on Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Resources to 'AA-' from 
'A+'. We affirmed the short-term corporate credit rating and commercial paper 
rating on Koch Resources at 'A-1+'. The rating outlook is stable.

We have not changed the ratings on Koch Resources' subsidiary, Flint Hills 
Resources LLC (Flint Hills Resources; A+/Stable/A-1+).
Rationale
Koch Industries, of which Koch Resources is a core subsidiary, has continued 
to de-leverage its consolidated capital structure, eliminating the bulk of 
debt incurred in the 2004-2005 acquisitions of INVISTA B.V. (INVISTA; 
BBB-/Stable/--) and Georgia-Pacific LLC (Georgia-Pacific; A/Stable/--). At the 
same time, the group has garnered exceptional liquidity, in the form of cash 
and liquid short-term investments. We expect Koch Industries to maintain a 
highly conservative financial policy. While Koch Industries has entered into 
an agreement to acquire a stake in Guardian Industries Corp. 
(A/Watch-negative/A-1), a well-positioned manufacturer of glass, we do not 
expect this transaction to significantly impinge on Koch Industries' financial 
profile. Koch Industries participates in a diverse range of businesses; it has 
particularly strong competitive positions in oil refining (through Flint Hills 
Resources) and in paper/forest products (through Georgia Pacific). Broadly, 
its businesses are cyclical, and are currently benefiting from exceptionally 
favorable market conditions, enabling Koch Industries to generate very robust 
earnings and cash flow. However, we would expect the company to maintain 
strong financial performance throughout the cycle.

The ratings on Koch Resources reflect Standard & Poor's view of its superior 
credit strength based on the company's "strong" business risk position as a 
diversified concern with interests in energy, chemicals, minerals, and 
commodities trading. The ratings on Koch Resources also incorporate our view 
that its financial risk is "minimal", given excellent profitability measures, 
very conservative financial policies, and exceptional liquidity. The company's 
diverse operations allow it to maintain very strong financial performance, 
mitigating somewhat the volatility of individual segments over time. Koch 
Resources is wholly owned by Koch Industries, which is one of the largest 
privately held companies in the world. 

The crude oil refining operations are housed in Koch Resources' subsidiary, 
Flint Hills Resources, and Flint Hills Resources accounts for a large portion 
of Koch Resources' total cash flow. Flint Hills Resources is a top-tier U.S. 
oil refiner, with about 816,000 barrels per day of nameplate refining 
capacity. We believe that the profitable and cash flow-producing refinery 
operations, especially the company's flagship Pine Bend plant near 
Minneapolis, support Flint Hills' credit quality. The Corpus Christi, Texas, 
refinery complex is primarily a light sweet crude facility with a high 
conversion capability and high chemical output in a relatively more 
competitive market-albeit one currently benefiting from an influx of 
shale-based production from the Eagle Ford basin. The overall quality of the 
operations is based on meaningful geographic advantages, complex plant 
configurations that provide feedstock flexibility, and efficient operations 
that keep costs low. These factors contribute to the company's ability to 
remain profitable even during severe cyclical downturns. 

Although Flint Hills Resources' refining asset base is highly concentrated in 
these two locations, the company owns, partially or wholly, an integrated 
system of crude and product pipelines centered on the refineries, which 
further enhances its credit profile by providing a stable revenue stream 
during downturns. A half-interest in Excel Paralubes, a base lube oil facility 
in Louisiana, adds to Flint Hills Resources' operational strength, as does a 
strategically integral aromatic and olefin chemicals manufacturing operation. 
As with its refining industry peers, Flint Hills Resources is subject to 
difficult long-range industry fundamentals, including excess refining capacity 
globally and volatile feedstock costs, though margins are currently highly 
favorable, particularly in the mid-continent region serviced by Pine Bend. In 
all market environments, though, Flint Hills Resources has generally 
outperformed its peers in recent years.

Apart from the mix of businesses that are conducted through Flint Hills 
Resources, Koch Resources is widely diversified, being a manufacturer of 
nitrogen-based fertilizers, which have volatile sales, but currently enjoying 
healthy business conditions; a broker of dry-bulk commodity; a manufacturer of 
process and pollution control equipment; an operator of cattle ranches; and a 
trader of commodities. Among these businesses, we believe the trading unit has 
the potential to significantly heighten earnings volatility; however, risks in 
this business are contained through extensive controls. 

Koch Industries also owns Georgia-Pacific, which is the largest producer of 
tissue, towel, napkins, and tabletop in North America, and INVISTA, which is a 
leading global producer of nylon and spandex fibers, as well as the chemical 
intermediates that the company and others use to make them.

A very conservative financial policy enables Koch Resources and Koch 
Industries to pursue strategic asset purchases during periods of depressed 
industry conditions. Financial performance fluctuates between good to very 
robust through all market cycles. Charles G. Koch, who has been the head of 
Koch Industries since the late 1960s and a driving force behind the growth of 
Koch Industries, is now in his mid-70s. Our assumption is that when management 
succession eventually occurs, it will not mark a major change in Koch 
Industries' business strategy or financial policies; however, this remains a 
source of some uncertainty.

Liquidity
We view Koch Resources' liquidity as "exceptional", under our criteria, given 
the following considerations:
     -- We believe sources of liquidity will be greater than 2x uses over the 
next two years, as defined under our criteria;
     -- Koch Resources has a large cash position and other significant liquid 
assets, and these exceed total consolidated debt; 
     -- Koch Resources has ample borrowing availability under committed credit 
facilities, and significant leeway under the facilities' financial covenants;
     -- Even in a cyclical downturn, we believe Koch Resources would be able 
to cover its capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and, 
     -- Though in a conservative stress scenario Koch Resources' trading 
operations could represent a significant call on liquidity, we believe its 
sources of liquidity would be more than sufficient to sustain this.

In our broader assessment of Koch Resources' financial flexibility, we also 
take account of the potential for them to sell assets if this were necessary 
for them to raise funds, given that the company operates in a large number of 
discrete businesses. In addition, we  take account the potential for them to 
draw on financial support from Koch Industries, and Koch Industries' other 
affiliates, although, conversely, we believe there is a risk that Koch 
Resources could be called up to provide support to Koch Industries and Koch 
Industries' other affiliates under certain scenarios.

Outlook
The rating outlook on Koch Resources is stable. Given the cyclicality and 
volatility of the businesses in which Koch Resources and its parent, Koch 
Industries, operate, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. On the other hand, 
while there is some leeway in the rating for Koch Resources and Koch 
Industries to pursue additional incremental acquisitions, the rating could be 
lowered if debt leverage increased materially, or if there were a significant 
reduction in liquidity from its current exceptional level.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008



Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Stable; Short-Term Rating Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Koch Resources LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                AA-/Stable/A-1+    A+/Stable/A-1+

Rating Affirmed
Koch Resources LLC
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

