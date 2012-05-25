FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: distress ratio more than tripled in past year
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 3:38 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: distress ratio more than tripled in past year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 25 - It has been about a year since the European sovereign debt crisis
surfaced. Since then, markets have been in turmoil, spreads have spiked, and our
distress ratio more than tripled, said an article published today by Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S.
Distress Ratio Declines To 11.7% In May." Also watch the related CreditMatters
TV segment, titled "Depressed Markets Will Continue To Elevate Standard & Poor's
U.S. Distress Ratio."	
	
"Investors continue to anxiously await a resolution of the crisis, which may 	
involve the exit of Greece from the eurozone," said Diane Vazza, head of 	
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. 	
	
The distress ratio remains elevated, declining only slightly to 11.7% as of 	
May 15 from 12.9% as of April 16. "We do not think that the decrease was the 	
result of any significant market improvement," said Ms. Vazza. "We believe 	
that market conditions will remain depressed, leading to a high distress ratio 	
until a permanent resolution to the Europe crisis is reached."	
	
Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities 	
divided by the total number of speculative-grade-rated issues. Distressed 	
credits are speculative-grade-rated issues that have option-adjusted spreads 	
of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to U.S. Treasuries.	
	
The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio remained unchanged at 4.9% in 	
April, while the corporate distress ratio increased to 12.9% from 10.8% last 	
month.	
	
The default rate, which is a lagging indicator of distress, increased slightly 	
to 2.6% as of April 30 from 2.5% at the end of March.	
	
In April, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. As 	
of May 15, 136 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and 	
higher, down from 148 in April. Also, the number of affected issues decreased 	
to 183 from 200. 	
	
"Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population," said 	
Ms. Vazza. "Therefore, their recovery prospects are low."	
	
Currently, among the distressed issues with available recovery ratings, about 	
60% have recovery ratings of '5' or '6', indicating only negligible to modest 	
recovery in the event of default.	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.