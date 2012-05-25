FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms MTU Aero Engines at 'BBB-'
May 25, 2012 / 4:04 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms MTU Aero Engines at 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based aerospace and defence
company MTU Aero Engines AG's (MTU) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at
'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.	
	
The ratings reflect MTU's strong position as a key component manufacturer in
aircraft engines, as well as its exposure to a diverse number of significant
aircraft platforms in both the commercial and defence aerospace segments. They
also take into account the company's strong long-term relationships with the
world's largest engine manufacturers and management's commitment to a
conservative financial profile. In addition, the ratings consider MTU's solid
financial profile, which is characterised by double-digit EBITDA margins,
through the cycle gross lease-adjusted leverage of approximately 1.5x, funds
from operations (FFO)/gross debt of over 70% and consistently positive
free-cash-flow (FCF).	
	
The ratings are constrained by the company's somewhat limited business
diversification, restricted pricing power resulting from its position in the
aircraft production chain and exposure to the cyclical commercial aerospace
sector.	
	
MTU's liquidity position is solid. At end-Q112 (March 31, 2012), the company had
approximately EUR190m in cash/cash equivalents and EUR100m of long-term
committed bank lines. Short-term debt was EUR43m, following the maturity of the
February 2012 convertible bond, 60% of which was converted to equity.
Last-12-months FCF at end-Q112 was EUR37m, below the EUR60m-EUR100m average
achieved over the previous three years, as a result of working capital outflow.
Fitch believes that, despite further working capital outflow expected in 2012
and 2013, annual FCF will likely remain positive in the short to medium-term.	
	
Continuous improvement in FFO generation as well as the convertible bond
repayment has led to a lease-adjusted debt/FFO at end-Q112 improving to 0.8x
from 1.5x at end-2011. Fitch expects this ratio to revert to its historical
average of around 1.5x at end-2012 once MTU increases its stake in the
International Aero Engines (IAE) joint venture in Q312.	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the group's financial
metrics, including such key measures as earnings margins, FFO and gross
lease-adjusted leverage, will not change materially in the medium-term.	
	
A positive rating action could be triggered by further improvement in leverage
and cash generation. Positive rating momentum could also be driven by the group
improving its business profile, in particular via diversification into new
segments.	
	
A negative rating action, although considered unlikely in the short term, could
follow a substantial deterioration in the financial profile, especially gross
adjusted leverage, resulting from either a change to the group's financial
policy or a large debt-financed acquisition. A prolonged period of negative FCF
could also result in downward rating pressure.	
	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology

