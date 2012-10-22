TEXT-Fitch may cut ADM ratings on GrainCorp bid

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), as detailed below, on Rating Watch Negative:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ‘A’;

--Senior unsecured debt ‘A’;

--Convertible notes ‘A’;

--Credit facilities ‘A’;

--Short-term IDR ‘F1’;

--Commercial paper (CP) ‘F1’.

The placement on Rating Watch follows ADM’s Oct. 19, 2012 indicative, non-binding proposal to acquire the outstanding shares of GrainCorp at A$11.75 per share in cash, subject to conditions including due diligence, exclusivity and approval by ADM’s Board of Directors. This proposal represents a 33% premium over GrainCorp’s closing stock price on the last business day preceding the announcement. Based on ADM’s proposal, the enterprise value of the transaction is A$3.3 billion (A$2.7 billion of equity, plus assumed net debt of approximately A$605 million) or USD 3.4 billion at March 31, 2012. ADM also acquired a 14.9% economic interest in GrainCorp through equity derivative contracts. GrainCorp’s Board is reviewing the proposal. Fitch will continue to monitor the negotiations between ADM and GrainCorp and impacts from any potential additional bidders. The Rating Watch will be resolved when there is further clarity regarding the transaction, the terms thereof and the pace of debt reduction following the transaction.

The acquisition of GrainCorp would be complementary to ADM’s existing operations. It would provide ADM with geographic diversification with leading market positions in Australia. Graincorp would also enhance ADM’s export exposure to Asia. However, financing for the transaction has not been disclosed, and is likely to lead to substantially higher leverage, at a time when the company is already facing downward earnings pressure in key business lines (discussed below).

ADM’s credit ratings are supported by its leading position in agricultural processing and merchandising, as well as its position as a leading player in bio-energy. The company’s competitive advantages include its size, scale and diversification, along with its extensive vertically integrated origination, processing and logistics network. ADM’s strong liquidity is a key ratings factor due to the inherent earnings volatility associated with agricultural markets and the working capital requirement to fund commodity inventories. Changes in global supply and demand periodically lead to significant swings in commodity prices and correspondingly, ADM’s earnings and cash flow. However, the company’s broad diversification partially mitigates the impact of this volatility.

Excluding this potential acquisition, Fitch expects that ADM is likely to continue to face earnings pressure along with higher working capital usage, which would result in a weaker credit profile. The U.S. drought accelerated after ADM’s June 30, 2012 fiscal year end, leading to swiftly rising agricultural commodity prices as prospects for the fall U.S. crops diminished. High commodity prices and smaller fall 2012 harvests are likely to keep earnings, primarily in ethanol and Agricultural Services, constrained in the near term and leverage (not adjusted for readily marketable inventories ) high for the rating level. Ethanol margins are under pressure, and were negative for ADM in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2012, as industry supply continues to exceed demand. Ethanol prices have not kept pace with high corn prices. Bioproducts, which primarily consists of ethanol, has contributed a low teens percentage of ADM’s segment operating earnings and Agricultural Services contributed a low 20’s percentage on an average annual basis since 2004.

The company’s free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) for fiscal 2012 was $987 million, a significant recovery from negative $4 billion in the prior year which was impacted largely by working capital usage reflecting the impact of higher agricultural commodity prices on inventories. Fiscal 2012 FCF benefitted from $1 billion in asset sales through the company’s accounts receivable securitization program.

Agricultural prices are expected to be volatile but generally trend upward and are likely to result in negative FCF for ADM in the near term due to net working capital increases. Continued volatility in agricultural commodity prices is likely since ending stocks remain relatively tight and long-term global demand is growing. Fitch expects commodity prices to remain elevated until stocks are rebuilt, which will take more than one year given that this severe drought is the worst in decades. If FCF reverts to negative for longer than 12 to 18 months, Fitch expects ADM to use additional sources of equity capital or proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to finance a portion of its working capital needs. Conversely, if commodity prices recede significantly, ADM could benefit from reduction in working capital becoming a greater source of funds.

Fiscal 2012 capital expenditures ramped up again to $1.5 billion, after moderating somewhat to $1.2 billion in the prior year. ADM plans to reduce capex slightly in the second half of calendar 2012 to $500 million to $600 million due to near-term high working capital usage. The company also intends to slow its pace of share buybacks while leverage and working capital usage are high. Although ADM still plans to buy back the 14 million shares (approximately $390 million) to offset the remaining dilution from its June 2011 equity unit conversion, Fitch believes ADM would substantially pull back on share repurchases if this deal is completed. Fitch had previously disclosed that current ratings factor in Fitch’s expectations that ADM be prudent with its acquisition strategy while unadjusted leverage remains elevated. Fiscal 2012 acquisitions of $241 million were modest and similar to the level in the prior year period.

ADM’s net sales rose 10% to $89 billion during fiscal 2012 versus the prior year, primarily due to higher average selling prices. Operating earnings fell 24% to $2 billion, driven by significantly weaker ethanol results, as well as lower grain merchandising, handling, oilseeds crushing and origination. Operating earnings exclude $437 million impairment, exit and restructuring charges, primarily consisting of a $349 million impairment on ADM’s bio plastics joint venture.

At June 30, 2012, ADM’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were robust at $1.5 billion and RMI was $7.2 billion after Fitch’s discretionary 10% haircut. RMI is hedged and highly liquid. In addition, ADM had $4.3 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities that supported its CP program, against which $1.3 billion of CP was issued. In August 2012, ADM entered into an additional $2 billion credit facility to support CP borrowings. The company also has a $1 billion off-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitization program which terminates on June 28, 2013. The program was fully utilized at fiscal 2012 year end.

Ample liquidity is expected to support ADM’s ratings through periodic earnings volatility and heightened working capital usage. ADM’s total debt with equity credit was $10.3 billion at June 30, 2012, approximately flat with the heightened debt level at June 30, 2011. ADM repaid its $1.4 billion floating rate notes (FRN) that were due Aug. 13, 2012 with funds from short-term borrowings. The company’s next significant long-term debt maturity is $1.15 billion face amount of convertible senior notes due Feb. 15, 2014. None of the conditions permitting conversion of the notes had been satisfied as of June 30, 2012.

In addition to evaluating traditional leverage measures, Fitch’s analysis of agricultural commodity processors takes into consideration leverage ratios that exclude debt used to finance RMI. Total debt to operating EBITDA, adjusted for RMI, was 1.1 times (x) for the latest 12 months ended June 30, 2012. On an unadjusted basis, total debt to operating EBITDA was 3.5x. Unadjusted leverage is high for the rating level, primarily reflecting earnings weakness in fiscal 2012. Fitch does not include cash dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates in EBITDA, which would reduce leverage by approximately 0.1x-0.2x.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Future developments, that may individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include:

Completion of the GrainCorp acquisition on similar terms to the initial proposal, financed primarily with debt, is likely to lead to a one notch downgrade.

Separate from this Rating Watch Negative, lack of material improvement from ADM’s recent earnings trends, and debt at current or higher levels, would put pressure on leverage, particularly gross leverage.

Future developments, that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:

The ratings could be affirmed, likely with a Negative Outlook, if ADM does not complete this acquisition.

The Outlook could return to Stable if earnings rebound significantly from fiscal 2012 and high commodity prices and working capital usage moderate materially.