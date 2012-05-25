FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Romania's ratings at 'BB+/B'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 25 - Overview	
     -- In our view, Romania is undergoing a process of economic rebalancing 	
and has moderate general government debt levels.	
     -- However, it also has relatively low prosperity, exposure to foreign 	
parent bank financing risks, and high, if declining, external debt.	
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term foreign 	
and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Romania.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Romania's government will 	
continue to consolidate its public finances largely in line with the targets 	
it has specified and that external imbalances will remain more moderate than 	
in the recent past.	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' long- 	
and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Romania. 	
The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 	
'BBB+'.	
Rationale	
The ratings on Romania are constrained by low prosperity and the economy's 	
vulnerability to external shocks owing to still-high, albeit declining, 	
external debt and dominant ownership of the banking sector by Austrian and 	
Greek parent banks. The ratings are supported by the country's improving 	
fundamentals; the fiscal deficit is declining, the current account deficit has 	
narrowed, and the economy has started to rebalance, with the support of an IMF 	
program.	
	
Foreign institutions own 83% of total banking sector assets. Austrian banks 	
dominate, holding 39% of total market share, while Greek banks' subsidiaries 	
account for 13% of banking sector assets. We believe operational autonomy 	
might limit spill-over effects if confidence in the Greek banking sector 	
continues to weaken.	
	
In our view, however, there is a risk that foreign parent bank difficulties 	
could cause the parents to significantly reduce cross-border exposure to their 	
subsidiaries, thereby reducing credit availability. Lines of credit from 	
parent banks to their subsidiaries are 25% of total balance sheet liabilities 	
(excluding capital) for Romania's aggregate banking sector, and 35% for the 	
Greek subsidiary banks. However, we note that the regulatory and prudential 	
frameworks have been strengthened so as to mitigate the risk of a funding or 	
capital withdrawal by parent banks.	
	
Following economic growth of 2.5% in 2011, we expect the pace of expansion to 	
slow to 1.2% in 2012, owing to a moderation in external and domestic demand. 	
In our view, real GDP will strengthen to an annual average of 3.5% in the 	
medium term owing to rising investment, facilitated by the increased use of EU 	
funds and a recovery in foreign direct investment (FDI), which will support 	
household spending and exports. However, private consumption is likely to 	
remain constrained in the short term by the need for continued household 	
deleveraging--foreign-currency household borrowing (mainly euros) accounts for 	
about two-thirds of the loan book. While the currency has stabilized, it is 	
currently about 30% weaker in nominal terms against the euro compared with its 	
peak in mid-2007, increasing households' debt burden in local currency terms. 	
	
The authorities have so far adhered to the reforms agreed with the IMF under 	
its current program. The stand-by arrangement (SBA) with the IMF was renewed 	
in March 2011 for two years, on a precautionary basis. However, commitment to 	
structural reform or fiscal restraint may be tested by public opposition, 	
especially against the background of the upcoming general elections. Moreover, 	
a concurrent slowdown in the European economy could weaken Romania's balance 	
of payments performance and raise external funding vulnerabilities.	
	
The authorities aim to lower the general government budget deficit to under 3% 	
of GDP in 2012 on the accruals-based EU ESA 95 accounting standard, despite a 	
decision to raise public sector wages in June and December (reversing previous 	
wage cuts). Fiscal consolidation will include means testing for social welfare 	
benefits, a reduction in the number of social assistance programs, steps to 	
broaden the tax base, a pension freeze, and capital expenditure 	
rationalization. We expect some fiscal slippage, partly owing to our lower 	
projection for GDP growth, and risks associated with the November 2012 	
parliamentary election, though the rise in public sector wages may stimulate 	
consumption-related taxes more than currently expected.	
	
Standard & Poor's anticipates that net general government debt will peak at 	
about 30% of GDP in 2012 before falling very gradually. While general 	
government arrears have declined to 0.2% of GDP currently, mainly at the local 	
government level, total state-owned enterprises' (SOEs') arrears are high at 	
about 4% of GDP. SOEs in the energy and transport sectors are in the process 	
of being reformed by liberalizing prices and restructuring, although we 	
believe there may be a reluctance to close loss-making companies or sell state 	
assets, given that this would be publicly unpopular.	
	
The country's net external liability position has narrowed to 130% of current 	
account receipts (CARs). However, because of capital account flows and FDI and 	
other equity funding, external debt net of liquid assets is lower at 60% of 	
GDP, also down from recent years, following a period of rapid growth. We 	
expect Romania's current account deficit to remain around 4% of GDP in 2012, 	
after having adjusted from 11.6% in 2008. External liabilities are expected to 	
decline relative to CARs, as external leverage in the private sector decreases.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Romania's government will 	
continue to consolidate its public finances largely in line with specified 	
targets, and that external imbalances remain more moderate than in the recent 	
past. We expect that the SBA will help to minimize the risk of fiscal slippage 	
and that the parents of Romanian banking subsidiaries will not significantly 	
reverse their cross-border advances.	
	
If, against our expectations, the pace and extent of fiscal consolidation were 	
to slow beyond what we currently expect, the authorities were to deviate from 	
the structural reform strategy, or Romania's external deficits were to widen 	
significantly without improving the country's long-term growth potential, the 	
ratings could come under pressure.	
	
Conversely, if the government continues to push through with structural 	
measures to improve competitiveness and potential growth, while building a 	
sustained track record of fiscal prudence, as external pressures diminish, we 	
could raise the ratings.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility 	
Assessments, May 18, 2009	
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007	
     -- Local-Currency Ratings On Romania Cut To 'BB+/B' On Criteria Update; 	
Foreign-Currency Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Romania, July 1, 2011	
     -- Global Aging 2010-2011: After Years Of Fiscal Extravagance, Pension 	
Reform Takes Center Stage In Romania, April 12, 2011	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Romania	
 Sovereign Credit Rating        BB+/Stable/B    	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment  BBB+        	
 Senior Unsecured            BB+        	
 Recovery Rating            3         	
 Short-Term Debt            B         	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

