TEXTF-Fitch takes rating actions on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 & 4 FTA

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 FTA and Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA as follows: Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 FTA: EUR161.4m class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0337937017): 'AAsf', maintained on RWN EUR10.7m class B notes (ISIN ES0337937025): 'Asf', maintained on RWN EUR7.8m class C notes (ISIN ES0337937033): 'BBsf', placed on RWN EUR6.5m class D notes (ISIN ES0337937041): 'Bsf', placed on RWN EUR6.5 class E notes (ISIN ES0337937058): affirmed at 'CCsf', assigned RE of 0% Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA: EUR201.3m Series A(G) notes (ISIN ES0338013016): 'A+sf', maintained on RWN EUR7.6m Series B notes (ISIN ES0338013024): 'BBBsf', placed on RWN EUR5.7m Series C notes (ISIN ES0338013032): 'BBsf', placed on RWN EUR5.2 Series D notes (ISIN ES0338013040): affirmed at 'CCCsf', assigned RE of 0% EUR5.0 Series E notes (ISIN ES0338013057): affirmed at 'CCsf', assigned RE of 0% Fitch has placed the notes on RWN due to insufficient data provided by the trustee to the agency to conduct its surveillance analysis. Both transactions have significant exposure to flexible loans that offer the borrowers an option of redrawing up to a certain limit. These redraws will not be securitised in the pool, however if any of the borrower defaults, the recoveries will be divided between the securitised amount and the additional redraws. Therefore, the information on the credit limit for each loan is needed to assess the current collateral values. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within 90 days. The class A(G) and B notes of FTGENCAT 3 and series A(G) of FTGENCAT 4 were previously placed on RWN due to the notes' material exposure to CaixaBank ('A-'/F2/RWN) as remedial actions have not been implemented following its downgrade (see "Fitch Places Several CaixaBank Deals on Rating Watch Negative" dated 05 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch notes that even if the remedial actions are fully implemented, the notes will still be on RWN until the data issue is resolved. The affirmations of FTGENCAT 3's class E notes and FTGENCAT 4's series D and E notes reflects their subordinated position in the capital structure and vulnerability to defaults. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 October 2011, 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations', dated 06 June 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions