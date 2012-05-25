FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises issue rating on untendered Greek bonds to 'CCC'
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 4:34 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises issue rating on untendered Greek bonds to 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised
its issue rating to 'CCC' from 'D' on the Hellenic Republic's untendered bonds
(governed by foreign law) following the timely payment of principal and interest
on some untendered bonds due on May 15, 2012, totaling the equivalent of
approximately EUR435 million. Debt issues affected by this rating action pertain
to untendered debt from the first quarter of 2012 debt exchange.	
	
The 'CCC' rating on these bonds is the same as our issuer credit rating on 	
Greece (see "Ratings On Greece Raised To 'CCC' From Selective Default 	
Following Completion Of Debt Exchange; Outlook Stable," May 2, 2012). 	
	
At the same time, we note the Greek government has stated that this payment 	
should not be construed as setting a precedent for other untendered debt.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
Related Criteria	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 	
18, 2009	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009	
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007	
	
Related Research	
     -- Sovereign Ratings And Country T&C Assessments, May 23, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Greece Raised To 'CCC' From Selective Default Following 	
Completion Of Debt Exchange; Outlook Stable, May 2, 2012	
     -- The Unfolding Story Of Greece's Credit Rating: Links To Our Research 	
And Criteria, March 20, 2012 	
     -- Sovereign Defaults And Rating Transition Data, 2011 Update, March 2, 	
2012	
     -- Greece Ratings Lowered To 'SD' (Selective Default), Feb. 27, 2012	
     -- Retroactive Application Of Collective Action Clauses Would Constitute 	
A Selective Default By Greece, Feb. 10, 2012	
     -- Long-Term Sovereign Rating On Greece Cut To 'CC' On Likely Default; 	
Outlook Negative, July 27, 2011	
     -- Distressed Sovereign Debt Exchanges: Examples From The Past And 	
Lessons For The Future, June 28, 2011	
     -- Credit FAQ: When Would A "Reprofiling" Of Sovereign Debt Constitute A 	
Default?, June 3, 2011	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
Upgraded	
                                  To          From	
Greece (Hellenic Republic)	
 Senior Unsecured                 CCC         D	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.