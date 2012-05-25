FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Spanish Bank BBVA
May 25, 2012 / 5:09 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Spanish Bank BBVA

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's has reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish 	
banking sector following its recent two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of 	
Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking 	
Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our 	
economic risk score to '6' from '5'. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on 	
Spain-based bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA).	
     -- We are also affirming our issue ratings on BBVA's nondeferrable 	
subordinated debt at 'BBB' and on its Tier 1 hybrid notes at 'BB+' and 	
removing them from CreditWatch where they were placed on April 30, 2012.	
     -- The negative outlook on BBVA mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it 	
reflects our view that BBVA may underperform our financial expectations, in 	
the still fragile and uncertain global economic and financial environment, 	
particularly in Europe and in Spain.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya 	
Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The outlook is negative. 	
	
In accordance with our hybrid criteria, we have also affirmed our issue 	
ratings on BBVA's nondeferrable subordinated debt at 'BBB' and on its Tier 1 	
hybrid notes at 'BB+' and removed them from CreditWatch where they were placed 	
on April 30, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation follows our review of the wider implications for economic and 	
industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of 	
the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the 	
review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a 	
component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At 	
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," 	
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
We have also lowered our assessment of BBVA's stand-alone credit profile 	
(SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We have revised our assessment of BBVA capital and 	
earnings to "moderate" from "adequate" as our criteria define these terms, to 	
reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative 	
economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks.  	
	
Our ratings on BBVA reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "strong" business 	
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk position, "above 	
average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.	
	
BBVA does not qualify to be rated above the sovereign rating (Kingdom of 	
Spain, BBB+/Negative/A-2) under our criteria on the relationship between the 	
ratings on financial institutions and their related sovereign in the European 	
Economic & Monetary Union (EMU, or the eurozone) (see "General Criteria: 	
Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published June 14, 2011), owing to its material exposure to the 	
Spanish economy. The rating on BBVA no longer benefits from the one-notch 	
uplift over its SACP that had reflected our view of its outperformance in 	
terms of profitability relative to peers.	
	
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to 	
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer 	
credit rating. The 'bbb-' anchor draws on our BICRA methodology and our view 	
of the weighted average economic risk in the countries where BBVA operates: 	
Spain, other European countries, Mexico, the U.S., and Latin America. We have 	
assessed BBVA's weighted average economic risk as close to '6' on a scale of 	
1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest). 	
	
Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the 	
correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still 	
underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect 	
asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to 	
continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very 	
high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already 	
weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of 	
'5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign 	
funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital 	
markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the 	
context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the 	
otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks currently 	
operate.	
	
We regard BBVA's business position as "strong." BBVA has solid franchises in 	
almost all its markets, particularly Spain and Mexico. BBVA's wide business 	
and geographic diversification significantly strengthens its revenues and risk 	
profile, particularly in light of the current difficult economic environment 	
in Spain. In 2011, about 31% of net attributable profit came from Spain, 32% 	
from Mexico, 14% from South America, 5% from the U.S., and 18% from Eurasia. 	
Most of the bank's revenues derive from retail and commercial banking. We 	
believe that BBVA has a strong and well-regarded management team, with a 	
conservative strategy and corporate culture. This has resulted in BBVA 	
exhibiting a significantly lower risk profile in its Spanish operations than 	
the banking system average. In our view, BBVA has a prudent expansion track 	
record in Latin America and Eurasia. Compared with its largest European 	
peers', BBVA's investment banking is almost entirely client-driven and amounts 	
to less than 6% of revenues. 	
	
We see BBVA's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our projected 	
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio calculation for BBVA, before 	
diversification, of 6.2% by year-end 2013, up from a pro forma 5.4% at 	
year-end 2010 (pro forma to incorporate both the revised economic risk score 	
of '6' for Spain and the downgrade of Spain to 'BBB+') and our expectation of 	
5.7% at year-end 2011. In our view, BBVA's RAC ratio will post only limited 	
progress in 2012, notwithstanding its strong earnings buffer. This reflects 	
our opinion that BBVA's retained earnings in 2012 will suffer because of the 	
large one-off credit provisions we understand the bank intends to post against 	
its real estate exposure in Spain, which we estimate at about EUR3.9 billion 	
before taxes. Those provisions are in response to the Spanish government's 	
request to domestic banks to set a protection buffer against their performing 	
and nonperforming real estate exposures in 2012. We believe that the 	
acquisition of Spanish bank Unnim in 2012 has a minimal impact on BBVA's 	
capital level, taking into account the benefits of the Spanish government's 	
protection plan. Beyond 2012, we believe BBVA's internal capital generation 	
should return to stronger levels, enabling our projected RAC ratio for BBVA to 	
rise gradually to 6.2%. We see BBVA's quality of capital and earnings as 	
"strong."	
	
We assess BBVA's risk position as "very strong" compared with peers. We factor 	
in our view of BBVA's low risk appetite, both in Spain and abroad, strong and 	
integrated risk management, tight underwriting and monitoring standards, focus 	
on retail banking, and sound provisioning coverage that has helped the bank 	
better absorb the impact of the downturn in Spain. Additionally, BBVA's risk 	
position benefits from wide diversification by geography, business, and risk 	
type. Single-name concentration is limited. BBVA's asset quality metrics in 	
and outside Spain are generally better than average in the markets where it's 	
present. As a result, BBVA's loss experience is stronger than the average in 	
most of these markets.	
	
We think BBVA will likely accumulate lower credit losses than the Spanish 	
banking system average in its Spanish real estate portfolio, in line with its 	
track record. This is mainly due to a lower level of impaired assets compared 	
with the system average. Under the new regulatory provision requirements in 	
Spain, we understand BBVA will book EUR3.9 billion in one-off provisions before 	
taxes which, we believe, would offer a buffer to absorb potential credit 	
losses in the next few years. 	
	
We anticipate that BBVA's asset quality in its key markets outside Spain will 	
generally remain stable in 2012.  	
	
We consider BBVA's funding to be "above average" and its liquidity "adequate." 	
BBVA's funding position benefits from higher diversification in its wholesale 	
sources than the domestic average. Moreover, BBVA has retained opportunities 	
to access the wholesale market even during tight conditions for the Spanish 	
banking sector in 2011 and 2012. Over the next few years, BBVA's long-term 	
funding maturities are low compared with those of European peers. BBVA's large 	
retail branch network provides it with a stable base of core customer 	
deposits, accounting for 51% of total funding at 2011. BBVA's loan-to-core 	
customer deposits ratio stood at 146% at end 2011. We note that BBVA's 	
business model foresees that each bank subsidiary outside Spain must be 	
self-sufficient in its sources of funding. The bank's use of funding from the 	
European Central Bank (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) has increased since 	
December 2011 to now stand at EUR22 billion, most of which we understand the 	
bank is using to replace collateralized wholesale funding sources. We view 	
BBVA's liquidity management as conservative. 	
	
We consider BBVA to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction 	
we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. We evaluate the 	
likelihood of extraordinary government support for BBVA as "moderately high," 	
but do not incorporate any uplift into the ratings, given the current 'BBB+' 	
rating on Spain.	
	
BBVA does not qualify to be rated higher than the 'BBB+' long-term sovereign 	
rating on Spain, in accordance with our criteria. We generally cap most bank 	
issuer credit ratings at the level of the foreign currency long-term rating on 	
the related sovereign, reflecting our view that banks would be unlikely to 	
survive sovereign stress. In the EMU, this cap applies to the ratings on 	
financial institutions that have at least 40% of their assets located in the 	
sovereign jurisdiction of domicile and that receive no external group support. 	
In our view, Spain is BBVA's country of domicile and its main market, where 	
the bank has about 55% of its total loans. We therefore think that BBVA would 	
very likely be affected by the same economic factors that could cause 	
sovereign stress in Spain, despite BBVA's broad geographic diversification. 	
	
In our opinion, BBVA remains an outperformer in its peer group in terms of 	
profitability. BBVA has a record of strong profitability during the past 	
decade, even in the difficult environment in Spain since 2009. Our earnings 	
buffer on BBVA has remained on average above 110 basis points (bps) in the 	
past three years, a level that we see as strong. We expect BBVA to continue to 	
outperform its peers, and to post an earnings buffer above 110 bps in 2012 and 	
2013. BBVA's earnings benefit from its geographically diversified presence in 	
Europe, Asia, and Latin America, a lean cost structure, and a low risk 	
appetite. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on BBVA mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it reflects 	
the risk that BBVA may underperform our financial projections, in the still 	
fragile and uncertain global economic and financial environment, particularly 	
in Europe and Spain.	
	
A lowering of the ratings on Spain would very likely lead to a similar action 	
on BBVA, all other things being equal. A negative rating action on BBVA would 	
also likely occur if its recurrent profitability and asset quality were to 	
deteriorate considerably more than we currently anticipate under our base-case 	
scenario. 	
	
Any significant acquisitions--either domestic or international--that we 	
believe could heighten BBVA's risk position and weaken its asset quality, 	
profitability, or capital, could also have negative rating implications.	
	
An outlook revision to stable would hinge on a similar action on Spain and on 	
pronounced improvement of the country's economic environment. We see this 	
scenario as unlikely in the next 12-18 months.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
	
Issuer Credit Rating              BBB+/Negative/A-2	
     	
SACP                              bbb+  	
 Anchor                           bbb-  	
 Business Position                Strong (+1)     	
 Capital and Earnings             Moderate (-1)   	
 Risk Position                    Very strong (+2)     	
 Funding and Liquidity            Adequate (0)	
	
Support                           0	
 GRE Support                      0	
 Group Support                    0	
 Sovereign Support                -1	
Additional Factors                +1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

