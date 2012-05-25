TEXT-S&P cuts Bankinter ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- We think that Bankinter S.A. may encounter difficulties in adapting its business model in what we now anticipate is going to be a more difficult economic environment. The revision of the economic score and Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirement has had a neutral impact on our opinion of Bankinter's creditworthiness, reflecting our view of the bank's relatively strong risk position that helps offset the impact of increased risk weight in our capital model. -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Bankinter to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Bankinter is vulnerable to deteriorating economic conditions for the banking sector in Spain. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Bankinter S.A. (Bankinter) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative. At the same time we lowered our issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-'. We have removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative where we had placed them on April 30, 2012. Rationale The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5'. (See "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We believe that Bankinter faces increased challenges to turn around its business model in the context of what we now anticipate to be a more difficult economic environment. We are consequently lowering our assessment of the bank's business position to "moderate" from "adequate." As a result, we have lowered the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. We have also revised our assessment of Bankinter's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate" to reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks. However, because we believe the new risk weights understate Bankinter's capital position, given its stronger-than-average loss experience, the impact on the ratings of the lowering of the capital and earnings score is effectively offset by raising our risk position score to "strong" from "adequate." Our ratings on Bankinter reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. The SACP is 'bb+'. Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Bankinter, which operates only in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5' under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We consider Bankinter's business position to be "moderate," reflecting the ongoing transition of its business model. The bank has an established position within the generally low-risk, low-margin segment of residential mortgages to private individuals. Although the bank has retail funding, its business model has been largely based on ongoing access to cheap wholesale funding markets. This business model has been challenged in our view, in the context of persisting turmoil in capital markets. Bankinter is thus gradually moving away from its focus on residential mortgages, placing a greater emphasis on increasing the deposit base, and expanding lending to corporates, where margins are typically higher. Although we believe Bankinter has a flexible operating structure and a good track record of adapting to change, we see some hurdles ahead for the management team as it moves to a new business model, particularly given the prevailing adverse economic and financial environment. We assess Bankinter's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio reaching about 5.5% at year-end 2013. The new lower expected ratio is mainly explained by the higher risk weights we apply to the bank's different credit exposures following our revised economic risk score. We assess earnings quality to be adequate, supporting the building up of capital in our forecast horizon. We believe this would mainly result from the bank's increased focus on the corporate segment, growing revenues from its car insurance subsidiary, and cost reduction efforts. We expect a temporary hike in net interest income following the significant portfolio of bonds that has been built up using cheap funds provided by the European Central Bank (ECB, unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) through its long-term refinancing operations auctions. The financial impact on Bankinter from Spain's new regulatory provision requirements to be applied in 2012 will likely be relatively small, in our view, and we expect the bank to absorb it with 2012 earnings while remaining profitable. We view Bankinter's risk position as "strong," based on what we see as its conservative approach to risk and its sophisticated monitoring tools. Consequently, we believe that the higher risk weights, which we apply in our RAC calculation as a result of our revision of economic risk in Spain, overstate the risks that we see in Bankinter's relatively lower risk portfolio. Bankinter has outperformed the Spanish banking system average, with lower levels of provisions and non-performing assets during 2008-2011, primarily because it is much less exposed than peers to the troubled real estate development segment. In addition, the risk profile of its mortgage book--composed mostly of loans to middle- and high-income households--is better than that of the Spanish banking system average. We also believe that Bankinter's corporate portfolio, which we expect to grow and which currently accounts for 55% of our estimate of its risk-weighted assets under our RAC framework, to perform slightly better than the Spanish banking system average. Bankinter's funding is "average," in our opinion. It reported an adjusted loan-to-deposit ratio of about 200% on March 31, 2012, excluding securitizations, which compares unfavorably with the system average. We note, however, that the funding gap is diminishing because the bank managed to increase its core deposit base by 4% in 2011, and we expect further improvements in 2012. As for other Spanish banks, wholesale markets have been difficult to access and have only had access during certain windows of opportunity (like in March 2012, when Bankinter issued a five-year EUR1 billion covered bond, relieving some of the pressure on refinancing needs for the coming years). Like some other Spanish players, Bankinter has made use of cheap ECB funding, borrowing a total of EUR9.5 billion. Bankinter has used the proceeds to build up an additional liquidity portfolio with primarily government bonds matching the maturities of the outstanding wholesale funding. Bankinter's liquidity profile is "adequate," in our view. We consider Bankinter to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. However, this does not currently result in any uplift above the 'bb+' SACP according to our criteria (see table 23 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011). We have lowered the issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+', two notches below the SACP of 'bb+'. We have also lowered the issue ratings on the bank's preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-', widening the gap to four notches below the SACP, in line with our criteria. We widen the gap when a bank's SACP falls below 'bbb-' as we believe non-payment risk increases for these instruments. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that there could be further deterioration of Bankinter's SACP in the context of the more negative economic environment and if we further downgrade the sovereign, whose ratings currently have a negative outlook. All other things being equal, a lowering of Bankinter's rating would likely result if we either reduced Bankinter's SACP by two notches, or reduced the SACP by one notch and the sovereign rating by another notch. We might lower Bankinter's SACP if Bankinter experiences a further deterioration of its funding profile in the context of persistent turmoil in capital markets and if the bank becomes more reliant on ECB funding. A significant worsening of the bank's asset quality that would bring our expectations of Bankinter's credit losses over the downturn close to the market average and/or that would affect our view of Bankinter's ability to maintain a RAC ratio consistently above 5% could also trigger a change in the SACP. We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We may revise the outlook to stable if our expectations for Spain's economy improve, if Bankinter's funding model improves, and if we assess that Bankinter has stabilized its financial profile while successfully transforming its business model. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Short-term extraordinary support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)