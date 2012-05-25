FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Bankinter ratings
May 25, 2012 / 5:19 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Bankinter ratings

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
 	
Overview	
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector 	
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 	
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.	
     -- We think that Bankinter S.A. may encounter difficulties in
adapting 	
its business model in what we now anticipate is going to be a more difficult 	
economic environment. The revision of the economic score and Spain's new 	
regulatory provisioning requirement has had a neutral impact on our opinion of 	
Bankinter's creditworthiness, reflecting our view of the bank's relatively 	
strong risk position that helps offset the impact of increased risk weight in 	
our capital model.	
     -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Bankinter to 	
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative. 	
     -- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated 	
debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Bankinter is vulnerable to 	
deteriorating economic conditions for the banking sector in Spain.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Bankinter S.A. 	
(Bankinter) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative. 	
	
At the same time we lowered our issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt 	
to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on its preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-'. 	
	
We have removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative where we had placed them 	
on April 30, 2012. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic 	
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade 	
of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on April 26, 2012. As a result of 	
the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a 	
component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5'. (See "BICRA On Spain Maintained At 	
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," 	
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) 	
We believe that Bankinter faces increased challenges to turn around its 	
business model in the context of what we now anticipate to be a more difficult 	
economic environment. We are consequently lowering our assessment of the 	
bank's business position to "moderate" from "adequate." As a result, we have 	
lowered the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. 	
	
We have also revised our assessment of Bankinter's capital and earnings to 	
"moderate" from "adequate" to reflect our view of the very high and more 	
prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on 	
credit conditions for banks. However, because we believe the new risk weights 	
understate Bankinter's capital position, given its stronger-than-average loss 	
experience, the impact on the ratings of the lowering of the capital and 	
earnings score is effectively offset by raising our risk position score to 	
"strong" from "adequate." 	
	
Our ratings on Bankinter reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "moderate" 	
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, 	
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. 	
The SACP is 'bb+'.	
	
Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk 	
scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an 	
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Bankinter, which operates only in Spain, 	
is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5' under our criteria. Our '6' 	
economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction 	
of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and 	
will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality 	
deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and 	
we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private 	
sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth 	
prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' 	
reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign 	
funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital 	
markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the 	
context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the 	
otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate.	
	
We consider Bankinter's business position to be "moderate," reflecting the 	
ongoing transition of its business model. The bank has an established position 	
within the generally low-risk, low-margin segment of residential mortgages to 	
private individuals. Although the bank has retail funding, its business model 	
has been largely based on ongoing access to cheap wholesale funding markets. 	
This business model has been challenged in our view, in the context of 	
persisting turmoil in capital markets. Bankinter is thus gradually moving away 	
from its focus on residential mortgages, placing a greater emphasis on 	
increasing the deposit base, and expanding lending to corporates, where 	
margins are typically higher. Although we believe Bankinter has a flexible 	
operating structure and a good track record of adapting to change, we see some 	
hurdles ahead for the management team as it moves to a new business model, 	
particularly given the prevailing adverse economic and financial environment.	
	
We assess Bankinter's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our 	
projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio reaching about 5.5% at year-end 	
2013. The new lower expected ratio is mainly explained by the higher risk 	
weights we apply to the bank's different credit exposures following our 	
revised economic risk score. We assess earnings quality to be adequate, 	
supporting the building up of capital in our forecast horizon. We believe this 	
would mainly result from the bank's increased focus on the corporate segment, 	
growing revenues from its car insurance subsidiary, and cost reduction 	
efforts. We expect a temporary hike in net interest income following the 	
significant portfolio of bonds that has been built up using cheap funds 	
provided by the European Central Bank (ECB, unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) 	
through its long-term refinancing operations auctions. The financial impact on 	
Bankinter from Spain's new regulatory provision requirements to be applied in 	
2012 will likely be relatively small, in our view, and we expect the bank to 	
absorb it with 2012 earnings while remaining profitable. 	
	
We view Bankinter's risk position as "strong," based on what we see as its 	
conservative approach to risk and its sophisticated monitoring tools. 	
Consequently, we believe that the higher risk weights, which we apply in our 	
RAC calculation as a result of our revision of economic risk in Spain, 	
overstate the risks that we see in Bankinter's relatively lower risk 	
portfolio. Bankinter has outperformed the Spanish banking system average, with 	
lower levels of provisions and non-performing assets during 2008-2011, 	
primarily because it is much less exposed than peers to the troubled real 	
estate development segment. In addition, the risk profile of its mortgage 	
book--composed mostly of loans to middle- and high-income households--is 	
better than that of the Spanish banking system average. We also believe that 	
Bankinter's corporate portfolio, which we expect to grow and which currently 	
accounts for 55% of our estimate of its risk-weighted assets under our RAC 	
framework, to perform slightly better than the Spanish banking system average. 	
	
Bankinter's funding is "average," in our opinion. It reported an adjusted 	
loan-to-deposit ratio of about 200% on March 31, 2012, excluding 	
securitizations, which compares unfavorably with the system average. We note, 	
however, that the funding gap is diminishing because the bank managed to 	
increase its core deposit base by 4% in 2011, and we expect further 	
improvements in 2012. As for other Spanish banks, wholesale markets have been 	
difficult to access and have only had access during certain windows of 	
opportunity (like in March 2012, when Bankinter issued a five-year EUR1 billion 	
covered bond, relieving some of the pressure on refinancing needs for the 	
coming years). Like some other Spanish players, Bankinter has made use of 	
cheap ECB funding, borrowing a total of EUR9.5 billion. Bankinter has used the 	
proceeds to build up an additional liquidity portfolio with primarily 	
government bonds matching the maturities of the outstanding wholesale funding. 	
Bankinter's liquidity profile is "adequate," in our view.	
	
We consider Bankinter to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a 	
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. 	
However, this does not currently result in any uplift above the 'bb+' SACP 	
according to our criteria (see table 23 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011).	
	
We have lowered the issue ratings on Bankinter's subordinated debt to 'BB-' 	
from 'BB+', two notches below the SACP of 'bb+'. We have also lowered the 	
issue ratings on the bank's preference shares to 'B' from 'BB-', widening the 	
gap to four notches below the SACP, in line with our criteria. We widen the 	
gap when a bank's SACP falls below 'bbb-' as we believe non-payment risk 	
increases for these instruments.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate 	
that there could be further deterioration of Bankinter's SACP in the context 	
of the more negative economic environment and if we further downgrade the 	
sovereign, whose ratings currently have a negative outlook. All other things 	
being equal, a lowering of Bankinter's rating would likely result if we either 	
reduced Bankinter's SACP by two notches, or reduced the SACP by one notch and 	
the sovereign rating by another notch.	
	
We might lower Bankinter's SACP if Bankinter experiences a further 	
deterioration of its funding profile in the context of persistent turmoil in 	
capital markets and if the bank becomes more reliant on ECB funding. A 	
significant worsening of the bank's asset quality that would bring our 	
expectations of Bankinter's credit losses over the downturn close to the 	
market average and/or that would affect our view of Bankinter's ability to 	
maintain a RAC ratio consistently above 5% could also trigger a change in the 	
SACP. 	
	
We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18 	
months. We may revise the outlook to stable if our expectations for Spain's 	
economy improve, if Bankinter's funding model improves, and if we assess that 	
Bankinter has stabilized its financial profile while successfully transforming 	
its business model. 	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating     BB+/Negative/B	
	
SACP                     bb+ 	
 Anchor                  bbb-	
 Business Position       Moderate (-1)	
 Capital and Earnings    Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position           Strong (+1)	
 Funding and Liquidity   Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                  0	
 GRE Support             0	
 Group Support           0	
 Sovereign Support       0	
 Short-term extraordinary 	
 support                 0	
	
Additional Factors       0	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

