FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P may still cut CaixaBank rating
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 25, 2012 / 5:24 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may still cut CaixaBank rating

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector 	
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 	
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. 	
     -- This revision and Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirement has, 	
in our opinion, had a neutral impact on CaixaBank's creditworthiness.
This 	
reflects our view of CaixaBank's strong risk position with a proven track 	
record of lower credit losses that helps offset the impact of increased risk 	
weight in our capital model.	
     -- We are maintaining our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Spain's CaixaBank 	
S.A. and our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on its parent company la 	
Caixa on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating on 	
CaixaBank and removing it from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch reflects our belief that the potential integration of 	
Banca Civica might have a negative impact on CaixaBank's financial profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'BBB+' 	
long-term counterparty credit rating on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank) and 	
its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its parent 	
company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa) on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications, where they were placed on April 30, 2012. At the 	
same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating on 	
CaixaBank and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we 	
placed it on April 30, 2012.  	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect our review of the wider implications for economic 	
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch 	
downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a 	
result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk 	
Assessment (BICRA) for Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk 	
score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain 	
Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal). The revision did not affect our assessment of CaixaBank's stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP), which remains unchanged at 'bbb+'.	
	
We have revised our assessment of Caixabank's capital and earnings to 	
"moderate" from "adequate" as our criteria define the terms, to reflect our 	
view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic 	
environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks, leading to an 	
estimated risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of between 	
6% and 6.5% by the end of 2013. We base this on:	
	
     -- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which, 	
under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital 	
calculations in several asset classes; and	
     -- The negative impact of Spain's new regulatory provisioning 	
requirements on Caixabank's organic capital generation. 	
	
However, we believe our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings 	
understates its capital position to some extent, given that its track record 	
of average credit losses is significantly stronger than that of the Spanish 	
banking system generally. For this reason, we are revising our risk position 	
score on CaixaBank to "very strong" from "strong," as our criteria define the 	
terms, to reflect our belief that the risk charges applied by our RAC 	
framework are not reflective of the bank's very strong loss experience.	
	
We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a 	
consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in 	
accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core 	
operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term 	
rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to 	
those of CaixaBank. 	
	
Our ratings on CaixaBank reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "strong" 	
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "very strong" risk 	
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 	
the terms. The SACP is 'bbb+'.	
	
Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry 	
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an 	
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for CaixaBank, as a commercial bank operating 	
almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', 	
under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects 	
our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the 	
boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial 	
system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real 	
estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts 	
will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain 	
Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry 	
risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high 	
reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence 	
in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening 	
profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, 	
could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish 	
banks operate.	
 	
We view CaixaBank's business position as "strong." The bank has a powerful 	
retail banking franchise and an established and reputable brand name in Spain, 	
which has helped it to secure a large and stable customer base. CaixaBank is 	
Spain's fourth-largest banking group, with a market share of about 10% of the 	
Spanish banking system's loans and deposits. It also runs the largest 	
distribution network in Spain--with about 5,200 branches--and serves more than 	
10.4 million clients, which enhances the bank's business and revenue 	
stability. CaixaBank does not have the geographic diversification of some of 	
its larger domestic competitors. That said, we think the bank's focused and 	
conservative management and proven capacity to consistently implement 	
strategic plans and achieve stated targets supports its creditworthiness. We 	
believe this capacity should continue to help CaixaBank weather a weak 	
operating environment.	
	
We assess CaixaBank's capital and earnings as "moderate." The score reflects 	
our belief that the bank's RAC ratio will remain between 6% and 6.5% by the 	
end of 2013. In our view, the group significantly enhanced its solvency in 	
2011 by implementing a range of different measures that improved its RAC ratio 	
by more than 80 basis points (bps) compared with Dec. 31, 2010. We believe 	
that the bank's revenue capacity, combined with the release of the substantial 	
generic provisions it maintained on balance sheet at the end of 2011 should be 	
sufficient to maintain CaixaBank organic capital generation at levels 	
sufficient to maintain its RAC ratio in the 6%-7% range over the next two 	
years. This is despite the recently completed buy back of CaixaBank preferred 	
shares and persistently high impairment charges in 2012, including the new 	
regulatory provisioning requirements. Capital ratios will also benefit, in our 	
view, from subdued business growth over the next couple of years, which will 	
substantially reduce capital consumption from new business activities. We 	
consider the bank's earnings capacity to be "adequate," and we factor into our 	
ratings our expectation that la Caixa's three-year average earnings buffer 	
could be in the 40-50 bps range. We also believe that the potential 	
consolidation of Banca Civica assets, while reducing the bank's RAC ratio, 	
will not likely push our capital and earnings score for CaixaBank lower, as we 	
estimate that CaixaBank's pro forma RAC ratio before diversification would be 	
between 5% and 6% on completion of the possible acquisition.	
	
In our view, CaixaBank's creditworthiness benefits from its "very strong" risk 	
position. We see the bank's credit risk profile as significantly stronger than 	
the industry average, mainly owing to its tight underwriting and surveillance 	
standards. Consequently, we believe that even if its asset quality kept 	
deteriorating in a still-weak operating environment, CaixaBank would continue 	
to outperform the banking system average and accumulate a significantly lower 	
level of problematic assets than the system average in all its credit 	
portfolio segments. Consequently, we believe that the credit risk charges we 	
apply in our RAC framework understate the bank's capital position.	
	
We view CaixaBank's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." A 	
strong retail franchise provides CaixaBank with a stable and loyal customer 	
deposit base, which represents its main funding source. CaixaBank's ratio of 	
loans to core customer deposits, excluding repos with customers and wholesale 	
funding instruments placed with retail customers, stood at about 140% on Dec. 	
31, 2011. The adequate liquidity score reflects our belief that the bank has 	
consistently managed its wholesale financing needs conservatively, avoiding 	
any significant maturity concentration and gearing its funding structure 	
toward a higher weight of long-term financing instruments. CaixaBank has an 	
emergency cushion of immediate liquidity in the form of unencumbered available 	
bonds that it could discount with the European Central Bank (ECB) sufficient 	
to cover its expected wholesale funding maturities in 2012 and 2013.   	
	
We consider CaixaBank to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, and the 	
Spanish government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. Nevertheless, our 	
ratings on the bank don't include any notch of uplift above the bank's SACP 	
because of our 'BBB+' long-term sovereign rating on Spain (see table 22 	
"Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011).	
	
CreditWatch	
The negative Creditwatch on our long-term rating on CaixaBank reflects our 	
belief that the potential integration of Banca Civica might have a negative 	
impact on CaixaBank's financial profile. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch on 	
completion of the transaction, including all regulatory approvals, and after 	
reviewing the final terms of the deal. 	
	
If the transaction goes through, we will assess whether or not the integration 	
of Banca Civica might result in an increase in CaixaBank's credit risk. In our 	
view, Banca Civica has weaker asset quality than CaixaBank and is likely to 	
accumulate a higher level of problematic assets through the downturn. This 	
potentially negative impact, however, could be partly offset by the sizable 	
impairments CaixaBank is likely to take on the acquired portfolio at the time 	
of the merger. If we conclude that, despite the announced impairments, the 	
consolidation of Civica's loan book will result in a weakening of CaixaBank's 	
risk position, it could prompt us to reduce of our risk position score on la 	
Caixa by one category. 	
	
All other things being equal, a potential review of the risk position would 	
trigger a one notch lowering of our SACP on the bank and ultimately, of our 	
long-term rating on CaixaBank.  	
	
The CreditWatch on the long-term rating on la Caixa mirrors that on the 	
group's core operating entity, CaixaBank. A downgrade of CaixaBank would 	
trigger a similar action on la Caixa.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                BBB+	
	
SACP                                bbb+	
 Anchor                             bbb-	
 Business Position                  Strong (+1)	
 Capital and Earnings               Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                      Very strong (+2)	
 Funding and Liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                             0	
 GRE Support                        0	
 Group Support                      0	
 Sovereign Support                  0	
	
Additional Factors                  0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings; Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 	
17, 2009	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch Update	
                                      To                 From	
CaixaBank S.A.	
 Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating   	
                                      BBB+/Watch Neg     BBB+/Watch Neg    	
 Senior Unsecured                     BBB+/Watch Neg     BBB+/Watch Neg	
 Preferred Stock                      BB+/Watch Neg      BB+/Watch Neg         	
 	
	
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona	
 Counterparty Credit Rating           BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3    	
   	
 Certificate Of Deposit               BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A/3   	
 Subordinated                         BB+/Watch          BB+/Watch Neg         	
       	
 Commercial Paper                     A-3/Watch Neg      A-3/Watch Neg         	
       	
	
Caixa Preference Ltd. 	
 Preferred Stock*                 BB+/Watch Neg    BB+/Watch Neg	
	
	
 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                      To                 From	
CaixaBank S.A.	
 Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating  	
                                      A-2                A-2/Watch Neg	
*Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.