TEXT-S&P affirms Spanish Bank Sabadell ratings
May 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Spanish Bank Sabadell ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating       BB+/Negative/B	
	
SACP                       bb	
 Anchor                    bbb-	
 Business Position         Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings      Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position             Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity     Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                    1	
 GRE Support               0	
 Group Support             0	
 Sovereign Support         1	
Additional Factors         0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Banco de Sabadell S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Negative/B     BB+/Watch Neg/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB+/B              BB+/Watch Neg/B	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
 Subordinated                           B+                 B+/Watch Neg	
 Preferred Stock                        B-                 B-/Watch Neg	
	
Sabadell International Capital Ltd.	
 Subordinated*                          B+                 B+/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Banco de Sabadell S.A.	
 Commercial Paper                       B                  	
	
*Guaranteed by Banco de Sabadell S.A.

