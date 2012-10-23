TEXT-S&P affirms Laureate Education Inc notes

Overview -- U.S.-based higher-education program provider Laureate Education Inc. is putting in place a $350 million senior unsecured note due 2019 as an add-on to the July transaction. -- The company plans to use proceeds from the note offering to refinance existing debt. -- We are affirming our 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6' on the unsecured notes due 2019, and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that despite high debt leverage, the company should experience positive operating trends over the near term given growth in education overseas. Rating Action On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the issue-level rating on Baltimore, Md.-based Laureate Education Inc.'s $700 million unsecured notes due 2019 ($350 million add-on to the existing issue) at 'CCC+' (two notches below our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. Laureate will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. At the same time, we affirmed our existing ratings on Laureate, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Laureate's debt leverage will remain high, reflecting the company's acquisition orientation and high capital spending on growth. We expect debt leverage to remain in the low-6x area at the end of 2012. We view Laureate's business risk profile as "weak," based on our criteria, because of the risks inherent in undertaking its rapid overseas expansion, which involves considerable execution risk, country risk, and currency risk, in our view. The company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, in our view, because of high debt leverage and limited cash flow generation relative to total debt burden. Laureate's goal, broadly, is to acquire international educational institutions, including turnaround situations in their markets, improve their curriculum, and raise enrollment levels. The company periodically acquires underperforming schools operating at low profitability, which can depress EBITDA and its EBITDA margin. We view business execution related to Laureate's rapid growth as a key risk. Laureate earns about half of its revenues, and a slightly higher percentage of EBITDA, in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil, where postsecondary enrollment is rising faster than in the U.S. International schools also face a lower degree of regulation than their U.S. for-profit education peers today but we see a risk that this could change over time. Even without rigorous regulation, Laureate is also exposed to student loan credit risk in Chile and Brazil. Under our base-case scenario for the remainder of 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA growth to occur at a high-single-digit and flat- to low-single-digit percent rate, respectively. We expect continued enrollment growth as a result of demand for education overseas that could be offset by cost pressure in Latin America and a negative currency impact if the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen. We expect the portfolio of international schools to continue to grow, but that growth could decelerate slightly in 2013. Based on the above in 2013, we have assumed flat- to low-single-digit percent growth in revenue and EBTIDA. We expect the EBITDA margin to decline over the balance of 2012 because of cost pressure it experienced in the Latin American business in the first half of the year, and that these pressures could continue through 2013. The revenue base has continued to expand through acquisitions and low-double-digit percent organic enrollment growth. In the seasonally important second quarter, revenue rose roughly 3%. EBITDA fell 2% primarily as a result of a negative currency impact. Excluding the currency impact and other one-time items, revenue and EBITDA would have increased roughly 12%. Over the same period, new enrollments grew 13% while total enrollments grew 12%, a much faster rate than their U.S. counterparts that are currently experiencing significant enrollment and revenue declines. Over the last 12 months, the EBITDA margin declined to 16.8% from roughly 18.5% for the same period last year, primarily due to a negative currency impact. We expect leverage to remain in the high-5x to low-6x area and interest coverage to remain in the high-1x area in 2012, resulting from modest EBITDA growth that is largely offset by future debt-financed acquisitions. Credit measures are exposed to volatility in exchange rates and country risk because the company generates roughly three-quarters of its EBITDA outside the U.S. Debt to EBITDA pro forma for the refinancing (capitalizing Laureate's large, off-balance-sheet operating lease commitments and including put options held by the minority owners in the company's Latin American schools) increased to 6.3x for the period ended June 30, 2012, from 6.1x at the same period last year, as debt modestly increased over the period while EBITDA was relatively flat. Debt leverage, though still high, is lower than the over-8x level at the time of the 2007 leveraged buyout. Leverage is in line with our indicative financial risk threshold of more than 5x, which we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile. EBITDA coverage of interest pro forma for the transaction was still low, at 1.8x in the quarter ended June 30, 2012, minimally worse than 1.9x in the same quarter last year due to higher interest expense as a result of more debt. We expect EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow to remain modest or negative over the next 12 months, as increased capital expenditures necessary to support growth continue to offset growing operating cash flow. The company generated minimal discretionary cash flow in 2011 and used all cash flow from operations for growth-related capital expenditures over the last 12 months. In the second quarter on a last-12-months' basis, discretionary cash flow swung negative because of the timing of cash taxes paid, higher cash interest expense, and a level of capital expenditures higher than funds from operations. Liquidity Laureate has "adequate" sources of liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Laureate's liquidity profile incorporates the following: -- We expect the company's sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by 1.2x. -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- The credit facility contains no maintenance financial covenants. -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view. -- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $516.8 million on June 30, 2012, and pro forma availability $275 million under the $350 million revolving credit facility. Laureate's flexibility benefits from the absence of maintenance financial covenants in the U.S. credit agreement. We believe the company is still pursuing acquisitions and organic growth, which is likely to keep financial risk high and could consume cash balances. Debt maturities include $260 million 10% senior notes that mature in August 2015. There is a contingent maturity of the credit facilities in May 2015 if Laureate has more than $250 million outstanding or roughly 33% of the cash coupon and PIK toggle notes due Aug. 15, 2015, 91 days prior to their stated maturity and if net total leverage does not decline from its current level to under 5x. The proposed transaction will refinance this maturity and eliminate the springing maturity risk. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Laureate to be published as soon as possible following this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Laureate's debt leverage will remain largely unchanged from currently steep levels, and that liquidity will remain adequate, provided that acquisitions proceed at a measured pace. We regard an upgrade or downgrade as unlikely over the near term. We could lower the rating if there is a reversal in recent operating trends and negative discretionary cash flow does not significantly narrow to less than approximately negative $25 million on a consistent basis. More specifically, this could occur if EBITDA falls by 20% over the next 12 months. Factors that could lead to such a decline include a drop in campus-based enrollment, competitive pricing, unfavorable exchange-rate fluctuations, an ineffective integration of acquisitions, potential economic and political instability in countries where the company operates, or, more likely, a combination of these factors. An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months, would require the company to meaningfully improve operating performance, post consistently positive discretionary cash flow, and establish debt leverage below 6x on a sustainable basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Laureate Education Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed (Post Add-On) Laureate Education Inc. $700M unsecd notes due 2019* CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 *$350M add-on to the existing issue