TEXT-S&P may still cut Spain's Ibercaja Banco ratings
May 25, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may still cut Spain's Ibercaja Banco ratings

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
	
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector 	
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 	
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. 	
     -- Despite the direct negative impact of the revised economic risk score 	
on our capital metric for Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja), we continue to view 	
the bank's capital and earnings as "moderate." 	
     -- We are maintaining our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on 	
Ibercaja on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We are lowering our issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock to 	
'B+' from 'BB-'.	
     -- The CreditWatch reflects our view that we could downgrade Ibercaja if 	
any potential actions to mitigate the impact of new provisioning regulation 	
were not sufficient to support a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment 	
under our criteria. It also reflects our view of the potential negative 	
implications of the merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres) on 	
Ibercaja's creditworthiness.	
	
Rating Action	
	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-/A-3' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Ibercaja Banco 	
S.A. (Ibercaja) remain on CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on 	
March 5, 2012. 	
	
At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock 	
to 'B+' from 'BB-'.	
	
Rationale	
	
The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative following our review of the wider 	
implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector 	
after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on 	
April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry 	
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic 	
risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain 	
Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal).	
	
Our downward revision of the economic score for the Spanish banking sector had 	
a direct negative impact on our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio calculation 	
for Ibercaja to reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact 	
that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions 	
for banks. In addition, there are new provisioning regulatory requirements. 	
Despite these increased demands, we have maintained our "moderate" assessment 	
of Ibercaja's capital and earnings, because we believe the bank will likely 	
take extraordinary measures to mitigate the impact of the new regulatory 	
requirements. If Ibercaja proceeds with these measures, our projected RAC 	
ratio would remain above 5%. As a result, our assessment of the bank's 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'bbb-'.	
	
Following our revision of Spain's economic risk score and the new provisioning 	
regulatory requirements, the CreditWatch now reflects our view that we could 	
downgrade Ibercaja by one notch if any potential actions to mitigate the 	
impact of the new regulation were not sufficient to support a "moderate" 	
capital and earnings assessment under our criteria. The CreditWatch also 	
reflects our view of the potential negative implications of the merger with 	
Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres) on Ibercaja's creditworthiness.	
	
Our ratings on Ibercaja continue to reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, 	
"adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk 	
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 	
those terms. 	
Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and 	
industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in 	
assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Ibercaja, as a commercial 	
bank operating in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', under 	
our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our 	
view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the 	
boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial 	
system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real 	
estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts 	
will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain 	
Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry 	
risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high 	
reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence 	
in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening 	
profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, 	
could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish 	
banks operate.	
	
We consider Ibercaja's business position to be "adequate." This reflects our 	
view that Ibercaja enjoys a stable retail banking franchise in Spain, with 	
leading market positions in its core markets in the northern Spanish regions 	
of Aragon (Autonomous Community of Aragon; AA-/Watch Neg/--) and La Rioja (not 	
rated), and the province of Guadalajara (not rated). In the Spanish market as 	
a whole, however, Ibercaja only accounts for about 2% of lending and deposits, 	
reflecting its smaller scale. We believe that the bank's overall business 	
position benefits from its more conservative financial management than 	
domestic peers'.	
	
We view Ibercaja's capital and earnings as "moderate." Following our recent 	
review of the economic risk score for the Spanish banking sector, we continue 	
to estimate that the bank's RAC ratio would remain between 5% and 5.5% in the 	
medium term. We base our expectation on our view that Ibercaja has sufficient 	
financial flexibility to strengthen its capital and cover the impact of the 	
new provisioning regulation recently enforced by the Spanish government. We 	
estimate that the pro forma RAC ratio (to account for Spain's higher economic 	
risk) was about 4.9% in 2011. We understand Ibercaja will have to present its 	
financial plan with the extraordinary measures to the Bank of Spain to comply 	
with the new regulation by mid-June 2012. The potential steps that we believe 	
Ibercaja might take to generate capital include the disposal of assets (which 	
on top of the possible capital gain could also reduce risk-weighted assets) or 	
capital gains related to exclusive distribution agreements of non-life 	
insurance products through Ibercaja's network. 	
	
We assess Ibercaja's risk position as "strong," compared with the Spanish 	
banking system average. In our opinion, Ibercaja's creditworthiness benefits 	
from more conservative underwriting standards that have supported a better 	
track record in terms of asset quality and credit losses than other Spanish 	
banks. Ibercaja's residential mortgages, which account for about 64% of its 	
total credit portfolio, had nonperforming loans of 1.42% at year-end 2011. 	
Although Ibercaja's asset quality will likely continue to deteriorate on the 	
back of a still weak economic and operating environment, we think that it will 	
accumulate on its balance sheet a total level of problematic assets below the 	
average for the Spanish banking system.	
	
We consider Ibercaja's funding profile to be "average," and its liquidity 	
"adequate." Ibercaja is mainly retail funded, with core customer deposits 	
accounting for about 60% of the bank's total funding at year-end 2011. The 	
loan-to-deposit ratio was about 153% at year-end 2011. In our view, the bank's 	
reliance on short-term wholesale funding is limited. In addition, we see that 	
its liquidity benefits from sizable cushions of available unencumbered assets 	
eligible for discounting at the European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited 	
AAA/Stable/A-1+), which could be used in case of need.	
	
We consider Ibercaja to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a 	
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. We do 	
not incorporate any notches of uplift for extraordinary government support 	
into our ratings on Ibercaja (see table 23 "Banks: Rating Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011). 	
	
The 'B+' issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock now stand four notches 	
below the SACP, compared with three notches previously. According to our 	
hybrid criteria, we may increase the number of notches between the issue 	
ratings and the SACP to reflect increasing risks of partial or untimely 	
payment of dividends on preferred stock. Given the uncertainties about the 	
steps Ibercaja will take to mitigate the impact of the new provisioning 	
requirements, we believe its net income could be weak. This increases the 	
chances of the deferral of the preferred stock dividends in 2013 because the 	
payment of dividends in a given year depends on the existence of profits in 	
the previous year. That said, we think the risk of deferral is contained in 	
this case given the limited amount of dividend payments Ibercaja faces for its 	
EUR11 million outstanding preferred stock. 	
 	
CreditWatch	
	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after reviewing complete business and 	
financial information on Cajatres and the combined group (should the 	
transaction be completed) and once Ibercaja defines its financial plan in 	
light of the new provision regulation.	
	
We will assess the effect of the integration of Cajatres on Ibercaja's 	
financial profile, in particular the impact on our assessment of the capital 	
and earnings and risk position. If as a result we were to lower our assessment 	
of the combined entity's SACP by one notch, from Ibercaja's current 'bbb-', 	
this could trigger a similar downgrade of the bank. If we were to lower the 	
combined entity's SACP by two notches, we would likely lower the ratings by 	
only one notch as we would incorporate one notch of extraordinary government 	
support into the ratings. Conversely, if we assess there is no negative effect 	
on Ibercaja's SACP after the merger, and believe the extraordinary measures to 	
mitigate the impact of the new regulation support a "moderate" assessment of 	
the bank's capital and earnings, we could affirm the ratings at their current 	
level.	
	
All else being equal, the ratings of Ibercaja would likely remain unchanged 	
should the ratings on Spain be lowered by one notch as we do not incorporate 	
extraordinary government support into the ratings. 	
	
We could also affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch 	
if the merger does not go through or is not approved by the relevant 	
authorities and assemblies, and if our view of Ibercaja's SACP remains 	
unchanged considering the bank's recent interest in acquisitive growth and its 	
financial plan to face the new provisioning requirements.	
	
 	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating     BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
SACP                     bbb-	
 Anchor                  bbb-	
 Business Position       Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings    Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position           Strong (1)	
 Funding and Liquidity   Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                  0	
 GRE Support             0	
 Group Support           0	
 Sovereign Support       0	
	
Additional Factors       0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch	
	
Ibercaja Banco S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3     	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Neg     	
 Subordinated                           BB+/Watch Neg      	
	
Downgraded; Remain On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Ibercaja Banco S.A.	
 Preferred Stock                        B+/Watch Neg       BB-/Watch Neg	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

