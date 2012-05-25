TEXT-S&P may still cut Spain's Ibercaja Banco ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- Despite the direct negative impact of the revised economic risk score on our capital metric for Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja), we continue to view the bank's capital and earnings as "moderate." -- We are maintaining our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Ibercaja on CreditWatch negative. -- We are lowering our issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The CreditWatch reflects our view that we could downgrade Ibercaja if any potential actions to mitigate the impact of new provisioning regulation were not sufficient to support a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment under our criteria. It also reflects our view of the potential negative implications of the merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres) on Ibercaja's creditworthiness. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) remain on CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on March 5, 2012. At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Rationale The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative following our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our downward revision of the economic score for the Spanish banking sector had a direct negative impact on our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio calculation for Ibercaja to reflect our view of the very high and more prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on credit conditions for banks. In addition, there are new provisioning regulatory requirements. Despite these increased demands, we have maintained our "moderate" assessment of Ibercaja's capital and earnings, because we believe the bank will likely take extraordinary measures to mitigate the impact of the new regulatory requirements. If Ibercaja proceeds with these measures, our projected RAC ratio would remain above 5%. As a result, our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'bbb-'. Following our revision of Spain's economic risk score and the new provisioning regulatory requirements, the CreditWatch now reflects our view that we could downgrade Ibercaja by one notch if any potential actions to mitigate the impact of the new regulation were not sufficient to support a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment under our criteria. The CreditWatch also reflects our view of the potential negative implications of the merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres) on Ibercaja's creditworthiness. Our ratings on Ibercaja continue to reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Ibercaja, as a commercial bank operating in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We consider Ibercaja's business position to be "adequate." This reflects our view that Ibercaja enjoys a stable retail banking franchise in Spain, with leading market positions in its core markets in the northern Spanish regions of Aragon (Autonomous Community of Aragon; AA-/Watch Neg/--) and La Rioja (not rated), and the province of Guadalajara (not rated). In the Spanish market as a whole, however, Ibercaja only accounts for about 2% of lending and deposits, reflecting its smaller scale. We believe that the bank's overall business position benefits from its more conservative financial management than domestic peers'. We view Ibercaja's capital and earnings as "moderate." Following our recent review of the economic risk score for the Spanish banking sector, we continue to estimate that the bank's RAC ratio would remain between 5% and 5.5% in the medium term. We base our expectation on our view that Ibercaja has sufficient financial flexibility to strengthen its capital and cover the impact of the new provisioning regulation recently enforced by the Spanish government. We estimate that the pro forma RAC ratio (to account for Spain's higher economic risk) was about 4.9% in 2011. We understand Ibercaja will have to present its financial plan with the extraordinary measures to the Bank of Spain to comply with the new regulation by mid-June 2012. The potential steps that we believe Ibercaja might take to generate capital include the disposal of assets (which on top of the possible capital gain could also reduce risk-weighted assets) or capital gains related to exclusive distribution agreements of non-life insurance products through Ibercaja's network. We assess Ibercaja's risk position as "strong," compared with the Spanish banking system average. In our opinion, Ibercaja's creditworthiness benefits from more conservative underwriting standards that have supported a better track record in terms of asset quality and credit losses than other Spanish banks. Ibercaja's residential mortgages, which account for about 64% of its total credit portfolio, had nonperforming loans of 1.42% at year-end 2011. Although Ibercaja's asset quality will likely continue to deteriorate on the back of a still weak economic and operating environment, we think that it will accumulate on its balance sheet a total level of problematic assets below the average for the Spanish banking system. We consider Ibercaja's funding profile to be "average," and its liquidity "adequate." Ibercaja is mainly retail funded, with core customer deposits accounting for about 60% of the bank's total funding at year-end 2011. The loan-to-deposit ratio was about 153% at year-end 2011. In our view, the bank's reliance on short-term wholesale funding is limited. In addition, we see that its liquidity benefits from sizable cushions of available unencumbered assets eligible for discounting at the European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), which could be used in case of need. We consider Ibercaja to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. We do not incorporate any notches of uplift for extraordinary government support into our ratings on Ibercaja (see table 23 "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011). The 'B+' issue ratings on Ibercaja's preferred stock now stand four notches below the SACP, compared with three notches previously. According to our hybrid criteria, we may increase the number of notches between the issue ratings and the SACP to reflect increasing risks of partial or untimely payment of dividends on preferred stock. Given the uncertainties about the steps Ibercaja will take to mitigate the impact of the new provisioning requirements, we believe its net income could be weak. This increases the chances of the deferral of the preferred stock dividends in 2013 because the payment of dividends in a given year depends on the existence of profits in the previous year. That said, we think the risk of deferral is contained in this case given the limited amount of dividend payments Ibercaja faces for its EUR11 million outstanding preferred stock. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after reviewing complete business and financial information on Cajatres and the combined group (should the transaction be completed) and once Ibercaja defines its financial plan in light of the new provision regulation. We will assess the effect of the integration of Cajatres on Ibercaja's financial profile, in particular the impact on our assessment of the capital and earnings and risk position. If as a result we were to lower our assessment of the combined entity's SACP by one notch, from Ibercaja's current 'bbb-', this could trigger a similar downgrade of the bank. If we were to lower the combined entity's SACP by two notches, we would likely lower the ratings by only one notch as we would incorporate one notch of extraordinary government support into the ratings. Conversely, if we assess there is no negative effect on Ibercaja's SACP after the merger, and believe the extraordinary measures to mitigate the impact of the new regulation support a "moderate" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings, we could affirm the ratings at their current level. All else being equal, the ratings of Ibercaja would likely remain unchanged should the ratings on Spain be lowered by one notch as we do not incorporate extraordinary government support into the ratings. We could also affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch if the merger does not go through or is not approved by the relevant authorities and assemblies, and if our view of Ibercaja's SACP remains unchanged considering the bank's recent interest in acquisitive growth and its financial plan to face the new provisioning requirements. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg Downgraded; Remain On CreditWatch To From Ibercaja Banco S.A. Preferred Stock B+/Watch Neg BB-/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)