TEXT-S&P cuts Banco Popular to 'BB+/B'
May 25, 2012 / 5:39 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Banco Popular to 'BB+/B'

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
	
Overview	
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector 	
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 	
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.	
     -- This revision and the impact of Spain's new provisioning regulation 	
have a negative impact on our assessment of Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s 	
(Popular) capital position. 	
     -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Popular   
to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. 	
     -- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated 	
debt to 'B' from 'BB-' and on its preferred stock debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. 	
     -- The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative, reflecting the 	
possibility that we could lower the ratings on Popular if we see further 	
weakening in the domestic economy and the banking industry. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term ratings on Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) to 	
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We have also removed the ratings from CreditWatch 	
negative, where they were placed on Oct. 11, 2011. The outlook is negative.	
	
We have also lowered our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated debt to 	
'B' from 'BB-' and on its preferred stock debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. 	
	
Rationale	
 The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic	
 and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch 	
downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on April 26, 2012. As a 	
result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk 	
Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, 	
a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5'. (See "BICRA On Spain Maintained At 	
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," 	
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) 	
	
We have revised our assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 	
Popular to 'bb-' from 'bb+'. This is the result of the review of our capital 	
and earnings score for Popular to "weak" from "adequate," as our criteria 	
define these terms, as we believe the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio 	
before diversification could fall below 5% by year-end 2013. We base this on: 	
	
     -- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which, 	
under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital 	
calculations in several asset classes, and 	
     -- The negative impact of new regulatory provisioning requirements on the 	
bank's organic capital generation.	
	
However, we are now incorporating one additional notch of uplift above the 	
bank's SACP to reflect our view that if Popular's measures were insufficient 	
to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements on its regulatory 	
capital levels, the Spanish government would likely provide additional 	
short-term support to back any possible capital shortfall if necessary. 	
	
We consider Popular to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, a 	
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive." Our current ratings on Popular 	
incorporate a one-notch uplift above its SACP for potential government support 	
(see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 	
9, 2011), and an additional notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that 	
Popular would likely receive additional short-term government support in the 	
form of capital to cushion the impact of new provisioning requirements if 	
needed.  	
	
The rating action also incorporates our assessment of the impact of Popular's 	
acquisition and integration of Banco Pastor (Pastor) on Popular's business and 	
financial profile. 	
	
Our ratings on Popular reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate" 	
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, 	
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those 	
terms. The revised SACP is 'bb-'. 	
	
Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry 	
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an 	
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Popular, as a commercial bank operating 	
almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', 	
under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects 	
our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the 	
boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial 	
system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real 	
estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts 	
will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain 	
Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry 	
risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high 	
reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence 	
in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening 	
profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, 	
could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish 	
banks operate. 	
	
In our view, Popular business position is "adequate." Popular enjoys a stable 	
domestic franchise in retail banking, particularly serving small and midsize 	
enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, the bank's core businesses. We consider 	
that Popular's main business strength resides in its loyal and stable customer 	
base, where it has deep product penetration and which represents the bank's 	
main financing source. Even though the integration of Banco Pastor might 	
benefit somewhat Popular's business profile, enhancing significantly its 	
market position in Pastor's core region, the Autonomous Community of Galicia, 	
it would not substantially enhance, in our view, the bank's nationwide market 	
position and its overall business diversification. Popular will rank as 	
Spain's sixth-largest banking group, with a 10% (up from 8%) total lending 	
share and 9% (up from 7%) total deposit market share nationwide.	
	
We assess Popular's capital and earnings as "weak." Following our recent 	
review of the economic risk for Spain and the impact of sizable new regulatory 	
provisioning requirements, we estimate that the bank's consolidated RAC ratio, 	
before diversification, might fall below 5% by the end of 2013. Even though 	
Popular has already launched different measures, including the issue of a 	
significant amount of mandatorily convertible bonds, to cushion the impact of 	
the consolidation of Pastor's assets on its balance sheet, we believe that 	
Popular's organic capital generation will be constrained over the next couple 	
of years by the need to absorb new regulatory provisions at a time when 	
impairment charges on the rest of the portfolio are likely to remain high, in 	
our view. To cushion the impact of new provisioning requirements on its 	
solvency, we understand that Popular aims to generate significant capital 	
gains of about EUR1.4 billion from the disposal of non core assets. However, we 	
think that the currently weak market conditions heighten these transactions' 	
execution risks, introducing uncertainty on whether capital gains finally 	
realized will fully cover estimated credit impairments including the new 	
regulation. 	
	
The "moderate" risk position score reflects our opinion of the bank's 	
relatively high degree of credit risk compared with the industry average, 	
partly counterbalanced by the sizable provisions it will accumulate to cover 	
for real estate exposures. We estimate that Popular will accumulate a high 	
level of problematic assets compared with the Spanish banking system average. 	
We base our view on both Popular's and Pastor's comparatively weaker asset 	
quality track record than the system average in several of their credit 	
portfolios' segments since the beginning of the downturn. Moreover, the 	
protracted adjustment in the real estate market is increasing the combined 	
entity's vulnerability to potentially higher losses than anticipated from its 	
real estate developers credit portfolio, as both banks have accumulated, in 	
our view, a relatively high level of problematic assets in this segment. 	
We see Popular's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." The 	
combined entity resulting from the consolidation of Pastor is mainly retail 	
funded, with core customer deposits representing more than 50% of total 	
funding and a loans-to-core customer deposits ratio at 155% as of year-end 	
2011. Reliance on short-term funding is declining (representing less than 10% 	
of total funding in December 2011). While the bank faces significant 	
maturities over the rest of 2012, we believe that it maintains adequate 	
liquidity cushions in the form of unencumbered eligible assets available for 	
discounting at the European Central Bank (EUR12.7 billion as of March 2012, net 	
of haircuts and already included in the ECB policy line).	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings 	
on Popular if there were to be further pressure on the bank's creditworthiness 	
in the context of weakening economic environment in Spain. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if the pace of deterioration of Popular's asset 	
quality accelerates further and underperforms the average of the sector more 	
than we already incorporate into the ratings. A downgrade is also possible if 	
the bank's liquidity position deteriorates in coming quarters on the back of 	
prolonged turmoil on wholesale funding markets, and if we conclude that it's 	
less likely that Popular would survive under adverse conditions without what 	
our criteria defines as "heavy dependence" on central bank funding. 	
	
In a scenario where  government support materialized or if the bank proved 	
able to close the gap between its organic loss absorption capacity and new 	
provisioning requirements through other extraordinary capital enhancement 	
initiatives, including the materialization of large capital gains, we would 	
likely consider revising our capital and earnings assessment for Popular to 	
"moderate" from "weak" if the bank's RAC ratio were then to increase above 5%. 	
Consequently, we would consider raising our SACP to 'bb' from 'bb-'. In this 	
instance, and all other things being equal, the ratings on the bank would 	
likely remain the same because we would remove the one-notch uplift for 	
potential extraordinary short-term government support. 	
	
An outlook revision to stable is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We might 	
consider an outlook revision to stable if the downside risk to our economic 	
projections for Spain reduces and if pressure on Popular's financial profile 	
eases.	
	
Our ratings on Popular don't take into consideration the possibility that the 	
entity may participate in the restructuring process currently taking place in 	
the Spanish financial system. If Popular were involved in a merger, we would 	
assess the impact this might have on its financial profile and, if there were 	
to be any Government support, how this support might cushion the impact of the 	
integration on Popular's creditworthiness. 	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                BB+	
	
SACP                                bb-	
 Anchor                             bbb-	
 Business Position                  Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings               Weak (-2)	
 Risk Position                      Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                             2	
 GRE Support                        0	
 Group Support                      0	
 Sovereign Support                  1	
 Short-Term Extraordinary Support   1 	
	
Additional Factors                  0 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 	
     -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 	
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Negative/B     BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB+/B              BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
 Subordinated                           B                  BB-/Watch Neg	
 Commercial Paper                       B                  A-3/Watch Neg	
	
BPE Finance International Ltd.	
BPE Financiaciones S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BB+                BBB-/Watch Neg	
	
Popular Capital Europe B.V.	
BPE Financiaciones S.A.	
 Subordinated*                          B                  BB-/Watch Neg	
	
Popular Capital S.A.	
Popular Preference (Cayman) Ltd.	
 Preferred Stock*                       CCC+               B/Watch Neg	
	
*Guaranteed by Banco Popular Espanol S.A.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

