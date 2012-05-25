TEXT-S&P cuts Banco Popular to 'BB+/B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- This revision and the impact of Spain's new provisioning regulation have a negative impact on our assessment of Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) capital position. -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Popular to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- We are also lowering our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated debt to 'B' from 'BB-' and on its preferred stock debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. -- The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative, reflecting the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Popular if we see further weakening in the domestic economy and the banking industry. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term ratings on Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We have also removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on Oct. 11, 2011. The outlook is negative. We have also lowered our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated debt to 'B' from 'BB-' and on its preferred stock debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. Rationale The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5'. (See "BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We have revised our assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Popular to 'bb-' from 'bb+'. This is the result of the review of our capital and earnings score for Popular to "weak" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms, as we believe the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification could fall below 5% by year-end 2013. We base this on: -- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which, under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital calculations in several asset classes, and -- The negative impact of new regulatory provisioning requirements on the bank's organic capital generation. However, we are now incorporating one additional notch of uplift above the bank's SACP to reflect our view that if Popular's measures were insufficient to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements on its regulatory capital levels, the Spanish government would likely provide additional short-term support to back any possible capital shortfall if necessary. We consider Popular to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive." Our current ratings on Popular incorporate a one-notch uplift above its SACP for potential government support (see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011), and an additional notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that Popular would likely receive additional short-term government support in the form of capital to cushion the impact of new provisioning requirements if needed. The rating action also incorporates our assessment of the impact of Popular's acquisition and integration of Banco Pastor (Pastor) on Popular's business and financial profile. Our ratings on Popular reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The revised SACP is 'bb-'. Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Popular, as a commercial bank operating almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. In our view, Popular business position is "adequate." Popular enjoys a stable domestic franchise in retail banking, particularly serving small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, the bank's core businesses. We consider that Popular's main business strength resides in its loyal and stable customer base, where it has deep product penetration and which represents the bank's main financing source. Even though the integration of Banco Pastor might benefit somewhat Popular's business profile, enhancing significantly its market position in Pastor's core region, the Autonomous Community of Galicia, it would not substantially enhance, in our view, the bank's nationwide market position and its overall business diversification. Popular will rank as Spain's sixth-largest banking group, with a 10% (up from 8%) total lending share and 9% (up from 7%) total deposit market share nationwide. We assess Popular's capital and earnings as "weak." Following our recent review of the economic risk for Spain and the impact of sizable new regulatory provisioning requirements, we estimate that the bank's consolidated RAC ratio, before diversification, might fall below 5% by the end of 2013. Even though Popular has already launched different measures, including the issue of a significant amount of mandatorily convertible bonds, to cushion the impact of the consolidation of Pastor's assets on its balance sheet, we believe that Popular's organic capital generation will be constrained over the next couple of years by the need to absorb new regulatory provisions at a time when impairment charges on the rest of the portfolio are likely to remain high, in our view. To cushion the impact of new provisioning requirements on its solvency, we understand that Popular aims to generate significant capital gains of about EUR1.4 billion from the disposal of non core assets. However, we think that the currently weak market conditions heighten these transactions' execution risks, introducing uncertainty on whether capital gains finally realized will fully cover estimated credit impairments including the new regulation. The "moderate" risk position score reflects our opinion of the bank's relatively high degree of credit risk compared with the industry average, partly counterbalanced by the sizable provisions it will accumulate to cover for real estate exposures. We estimate that Popular will accumulate a high level of problematic assets compared with the Spanish banking system average. We base our view on both Popular's and Pastor's comparatively weaker asset quality track record than the system average in several of their credit portfolios' segments since the beginning of the downturn. Moreover, the protracted adjustment in the real estate market is increasing the combined entity's vulnerability to potentially higher losses than anticipated from its real estate developers credit portfolio, as both banks have accumulated, in our view, a relatively high level of problematic assets in this segment. We see Popular's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." The combined entity resulting from the consolidation of Pastor is mainly retail funded, with core customer deposits representing more than 50% of total funding and a loans-to-core customer deposits ratio at 155% as of year-end 2011. Reliance on short-term funding is declining (representing less than 10% of total funding in December 2011). While the bank faces significant maturities over the rest of 2012, we believe that it maintains adequate liquidity cushions in the form of unencumbered eligible assets available for discounting at the European Central Bank (EUR12.7 billion as of March 2012, net of haircuts and already included in the ECB policy line). Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Popular if there were to be further pressure on the bank's creditworthiness in the context of weakening economic environment in Spain. We could lower the ratings if the pace of deterioration of Popular's asset quality accelerates further and underperforms the average of the sector more than we already incorporate into the ratings. A downgrade is also possible if the bank's liquidity position deteriorates in coming quarters on the back of prolonged turmoil on wholesale funding markets, and if we conclude that it's less likely that Popular would survive under adverse conditions without what our criteria defines as "heavy dependence" on central bank funding. In a scenario where government support materialized or if the bank proved able to close the gap between its organic loss absorption capacity and new provisioning requirements through other extraordinary capital enhancement initiatives, including the materialization of large capital gains, we would likely consider revising our capital and earnings assessment for Popular to "moderate" from "weak" if the bank's RAC ratio were then to increase above 5%. Consequently, we would consider raising our SACP to 'bb' from 'bb-'. In this instance, and all other things being equal, the ratings on the bank would likely remain the same because we would remove the one-notch uplift for potential extraordinary short-term government support. An outlook revision to stable is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We might consider an outlook revision to stable if the downside risk to our economic projections for Spain reduces and if pressure on Popular's financial profile eases. Our ratings on Popular don't take into consideration the possibility that the entity may participate in the restructuring process currently taking place in the Spanish financial system. If Popular were involved in a merger, we would assess the impact this might have on its financial profile and, if there were to be any Government support, how this support might cushion the impact of the integration on Popular's creditworthiness. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+ SACP bb- Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Weak (-2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 2 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Short-Term Extraordinary Support 1 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BB+/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Subordinated B BB-/Watch Neg Commercial Paper B A-3/Watch Neg BPE Finance International Ltd. BPE Financiaciones S.A. Senior Unsecured* BB+ BBB-/Watch Neg Popular Capital Europe B.V. BPE Financiaciones S.A. Subordinated* B BB-/Watch Neg Popular Capital S.A. Popular Preference (Cayman) Ltd. Preferred Stock* CCC+ B/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)