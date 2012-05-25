FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Kutxabank ratings
May 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Kutxabank ratings

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector 	
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 	
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.	
     -- This revision and Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirement has 	
had a neutral impact on our opinion of Kutxabank S.A.'s creditworthiness. This 	
reflects our view of Kutxabank's relatively strong risk position with a proven 	
track record of lower credit losses that helps offset the impact of increased 	
risk weight in our capital model.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on 	
Kutxabank.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we might lower the 	
ratings on Kutxabank if we were to see further pressure on the bank's 	
creditworthiness in the context of the weakening economic environment in Spain.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 	
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Kutxabank S.A. 	
(Kutxabank) at 'BBB-/A-3'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with 	
negative implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. The outlook is 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects our review of the wider implications for economic 	
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch 	
downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a 	
result of the review, we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk 	
Assessment (BICRA) for Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk 	
score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain 	
Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal). The revision did not affect our assessment of Kutxabank's stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP), which remains unchanged at 'bbb-'.	
	
We have revised our assessment of Kutxabank's capital and earnings to 	
"moderate" from "adequate" to reflect our view of the very high and more 	
prolonged impact that the negative economic environment in Spain is having on 	
credit conditions for banks, leading to an estimated risk-adjusted-capital 	
(RAC) ratio before diversification for the bank of between 6% and 7% by the 	
end of 2013. We base this on:	
	
     -- Our downward revision of the economic risk score for Spain which, 	
under our criteria, we use to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital 	
calculations in many asset classes; and	
     -- The negative impact of Spain's new regulatory provisioning 	
requirements in 2012 on Kutxabank's capital base.	
	
That said, we believe that our revised capital calculation understates the 	
bank's capital position, given its track record of comparatively stronger loss 	
experience than the system average. We are therefore revising our risk 	
position score on Kutxabank to "strong" from "adequate" to reflect our belief 	
that the bank's loss track record is better than its domestic peers', and that 	
this supports our assessment that its asset quality, while still deteriorating 	
in a poor economic environment, will outperform the rest of the system in most 	
of its credit portfolio's segments.	
	
Our ratings on Kutxabank continue to reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, 	
"adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk 	
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 	
the terms. The SACP is 'bbb-'.	
	
Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry 	
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an 	
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Kutxabank, as a commercial bank operating 	
almost exclusively in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5', 	
under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects 	
our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the 	
boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial 	
system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real 	
estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts 	
will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain 	
Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry 	
risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high 	
reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence 	
in capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in 	
the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the 	
otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate.	
	
We view Kutxabank's business position as "adequate." Kutxabank is the entity 	
created from the merger of the banking assets and liabilities of three Basque 	
savings banks: BBK, Kutxa, and Vital. It has a dominant local franchise in its 	
home market of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country (A/Negative/--), 	
with a 40% market share of total lending and deposit activities. Using its 	
dense distribution network, the bank has secured a large and stable customer 	
base. Kutxabank's business stability is also underpinned, in our opinion, by 	
its focus on retail banking business with individuals and small and midsize 	
enterprises (SMEs). While Kutxabank lacks the business and geographic 	
diversification of some of its larger universal domestic competitors, we 	
believe its business profile benefits from exposure to the Basque economy, 	
which we view as wealthier and more diversified than the Spanish market 	
average. Kutxabank's creditworthiness also benefits from its strong and 	
focused management team, in our opinion.	
	
We assess Kutxabank's capital and earnings as "moderate." Following our recent 	
review of the economic risk for Spain, we estimated the bank's consolidated 	
pro forma RAC ratio, before diversification, at between 6.5% and 7% on Dec. 	
31, 2011. We also believe the bank's RAC ratio will remain well below 7% by 	
the end of 2013. Upon completion of the merger, it will be negatively affected 	
by the recognition of a EUR1.2 billion credit impairment, which accounts for 	
about 100 basis points (bps) under our RAC framework, and by additional 	
impairment charges required to comply with new regulatory provisioning 	
requirements. We expect low business volumes and credit provisions to 	
constrain Kutxabank's core profitability over the outlook horizon. That said, 	
we view the bank as having sufficient cushioning on its balance sheet to 	
mitigate the effect of the weakening operating environment on its operating 	
performance, and to help the bank post net bottom line profits.	
	
In this context, we also think that most of the new regulatory provisioning 	
requirements will be absorbed through this capital impairment, therefore 	
cutting the bank's expected cost of risk in 2012 and 2013 to below the 	
domestic average. Moreover, we anticipate that the merger of the three savings 	
banks will create potential additional synergies over the longer term. We 	
factor into the ratings our belief that the bank should be able to organically 	
generate a combined 60 bps of capital under our RAC framework over the next 	
couple of years. We also believe that the bank's solvency position benefits 	
from the very high quality of its capital--common equity accounts for 100% of 	
our Total Adjusted Capital (TAC) measure--and from management's conservative 	
capitalization targets.	
	
We consider Kutxabank's risk position to be "strong." We expect that the bank 	
will likely accumulate lower credit losses than the system average in the 	
credit portfolio originated in its home market, in line with its track record. 	
This is owing to Kutxabank's more conservative underwriting standards in most 	
of its credit portfolio segments, and the less negative economic environment 	
in the Basque Country than in the rest of Spain. Even if credit risk embedded 	
in CajaSur's portfolio is significantly higher than the system 	
average--CajaSur being a bank acquired last year by BBK--we believe that this 	
portfolio is limited in size in the wider context of the consolidated group. 	
Moreover, we see that potential risk from this portfolio is limited by 	
Kutxabank's significant provisions in recent years. The bank maintained what 	
we view as high coverage of its nonperforming assets at the end of 2011, and 	
it is making additional extraordinary provisions in 2012--EUR1.9 billion before 	
taxes--against its capital to enhance its available reserves to absorb 	
potential additional credit losses. We believe that our RAC framework 	
adequately reflects the market risk that Kutxabank faces through its large 	
equity portfolio.	
	
We assess Kutxabank's funding as "average." The bank remains mainly retail 	
funded, with retail customer deposits accounting for about 70% of total 	
financing, and a loans-to-core-customer-deposits ratio of 130%, well below the 	
system average. In addition, long-term instruments represented more than 90% 	
of the bank's outstanding wholesale financing on Dec. 31, 2011. We view 	
Kutxabank's liquidity profile as "adequate." We believe that the bank 	
maintains adequate liquidity cushioning, available in case of need, including 	
total eligible unencumbered assets available for discounting at the European 	
Central Bank (ECB) of about EUR3.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
We consider Kutxabank to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a 	
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive." We do not include any notches 	
of uplift for extraordinary government support in Kutxabank's ratings, in line 	
with our criteria (see table 23 "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published on Nov. 9, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Profile).	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we might lower the ratings 	
on Kutxabank if we were to see further pressure on the bank's creditworthiness 	
in the context of the weakening economic environment in Spain.	
	
Specifically, we could lower the ratings if we thought Kutxabank's asset 	
quality might deteriorate more than we currently anticipate, and that the bank 	
would end up accumulating a level of problematic assets from its organically 	
originated credit portfolio in line with domestic peers. We might also lower 	
the ratings if the bank wasn't able to maintain its RAC ratio before 	
diversification at what we consider to be a "moderate" level. This could 	
happen if we thought Kutxabank was likely to incur higher credit losses than 	
we currently anticipate, which might substantially impair its organic capital 	
generation.	
	
We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18 	
months. We might consider an outlook revision to stable if our economic 	
expectations for Spain improved and pressure on Kutxabank's financial profile 	
eased.	
	
Our ratings on Kutxabank don't take into consideration the possibility that 	
the bank might become part of the restructuring process currently taking place 	
in the Spanish financial system. If Kutxabank became part of any merger, we 	
would assess the impact that might have on its financial profile, and, if 	
there were to be any Government support, how this support might cushion the 	
impact of the integration on Kutxabank's creditworthiness.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                BBB-	
	
SACP                                bbb-	
 Anchor                             bbb-	
 Business Position                  Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings               Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                      Strong (+1)	
 Funding and Liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                             0	
 GRE Support                        0	
 Group Support                      0	
 Sovereign Support                  0	
	
Additional Factors                  0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Kutxabank S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/A-3  BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.