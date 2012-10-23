FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms 2 Morgan Stanley Institutional liquidity portfolios
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms 2 Morgan Stanley Institutional liquidity portfolios

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 23 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' ratings for Morgan Stanley
Institutional Liquidity Funds: Prime Portfolio and Morgan Stanley Institutional
Liquidity Funds: Tax-Exempt Portfolio. The two money market funds are managed by
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Inc. (MSIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

--The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification; 
--Short maturity profile;
--Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks;
--Overnight and one-week liquidity profile;
--The capabilities and resources of MSIM as investment advisor. 

The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong 
capacities to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and 
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity 
risk. 

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Prime Portfolio seeks preservation
of principal, daily liquidity and maximum current income. The prime portfolio 
invests mainly in a diversified, high-credit quality portfolio of money market 
securities maturing in 13 months or less, with an emphasis on overnight and 
shorter-term maturities. The prime portfolio enters repurchase agreements with 
counterparties rated at least 'F1', or those that are integrated members of 
financial institutions rated at least 'F1'. Its Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) 
met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a 
risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts for the 
credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities. 

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds: Tax-Exempt Portfolio seeks to 
maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent 
with preservation of principal and maintenance of liquidity. The tax-exempt 
portfolio invests mainly in high quality short-term municipal obligations, the 
interest of which is exempt from federal income taxes and is not subject to the 
federal alternative minimum tax. The tax-exempt portfolio may also invest in 
variable and floating rate demand instruments, tender option bonds, custodial 
receipts and investments in other money market funds.

Both portfolios maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's 
criteria for AAAmmf-rated money market funds. 

MATURITY PROFILE

Both portfolios seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with 
Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated AAAmmf. Each portfolio limits its 
weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 
120 days, respectively. As of Sept. 28, 2012 the Prime Portfolio had WAM at 24 
days and WAL of 42 days, while the Tax-Exempt Portfolio had both WAM at 24 days 
and WAL at 31 days.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The portfolios' additional investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining 
sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption 
requests. In line with amended Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 
1940, which governs the investment activities and operations of U.S. money 
market funds, the prime portfolio invests at least 10% of total assets in daily 
liquid assets and at least 30% of total assets in weekly liquid assets. 
According to the same regulation, the tax-exempt portfolio invests at least 30% 
of total assets in weekly liquid assets. As of Sept. 28, 2012, both portfolios 
met the liquidity requirements mandated by Rule 2a-7 and were also in line with 
the liquidity guidelines as per Fitch's rating criteria. 

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

MSIM, together with its investment advisory affiliates, had more than 628 
investment professionals around the world and approximately $287.4 billion in 
assets under management or supervision as of Dec. 31, 2011. MSIM provides 
investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes 
governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. Fitch views 
MSIM's investment advisory capabilities, resource commitment, operational 
controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the
rating assigned to the funds.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market 
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines 
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. 
Furthermore, given the funds' investment mandates, the ratings may be sensitive 
to material adverse changes in the U.S. economy, and specifically, the municipal
and financial sectors. 

Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' 
sub-administrator, State Street Bank and Trust Company, to conduct surveillance 
against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings. 

Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on these funds are available 
in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website ('www.fitchratings.com', 
'Surveillance' > 'Funds').

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.