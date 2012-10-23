TEXT-S&P cuts Stone Energy snr unsecured notes

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and '5' recovery rating (indicating a modest recovery in the 10% to 30% range) to Lafayette, La.-based Stone Energy Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We also lowered the rating on Stone's existing senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B' and revised the recovery rating on these notes to '5' from '3'. The lower recovery expectation reflects the increased level of pari passu senior unsecured debt as a result of the proposed note issuance and a lower valuation of the company's reserves in our default scenario. We based our reserve valuation for Stone on a company-provided mid-year 2012 PV10 report using our recovery price deck assumptions of $50 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $3.5 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural gas. As per our recovery criteria, our valuation does not include any positive contribution from Stone's hedged position which is substantially above the recovery price deck. The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Stone Energy Corp. reflect the company's limited scale, geographic concentration in the mature U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf region, and relatively high finding and development (F&D) costs compared with its peers. Our rating on Stone also reflects our expectation of continued favorable outlook for crude oil prices, the company's adequate liquidity position, and its healthy credit metrics. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt , Aug. 10, 2009 -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. Ratings List Stone Energy Corp. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- New Rating Stone Energy Corp. $300 mil. senior unsecured notes due 2022 B- Recovery rating 5 Rating Lowered To From Senior unsecured note B- B Recovery rating 5 3