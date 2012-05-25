FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Banca Civica rating
May 25, 2012 / 5:44 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Banca Civica rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector 	
following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). 	
As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.	
     -- The revision has a negative impact on our capital calculations for 	
Banca Civica (Civica) under our risk- adjusted capital (RAC) framework. In 	
addition, high additional provisions following Spain's new regulatory 	
requirements lead us to revise our capital and earnings score downward. 	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our long- term rating on Civica to 'BB' 	
from 'BB+', and keeping both the 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on 	
CreditWatch positive.	
     -- The CreditWatch reflects the likelihood that we would raise the 	
ratings on Civica if the merger with CaixaBank goes through, so as to equalize 	
the ratings with those on CaixaBank.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on Spain-based Banca Civica S.A. (Civica)
to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The long-term rating and the 'B' short-term rating remain on	
CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on March 30, 	
2012, following Civica's announced absorption into CaixaBank S.A.  	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow our review of the wider implications for economic 	
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade 	
of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of 	
the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a 	
component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see BICRA On Spain Maintained At 	
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," 	
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
Consequently, we have lowered our assessment of Civica's stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP) to 'bb-' from 'bb+', in accordance with our criteria. In 	
deriving the SACP, we take into account the revised economic risk score that 	
has a negative impact on our capital calculations for Civica under our 	
risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) for banks, because under our criteria, 	
we calibrate the risk weights depending on the economic risk we see in a 	
country. We also think that Civica's high impairment charges this year, owing 	
to Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirements, will have a negative 	
impact on the bank's capital base. We have therefore revised our assessment of 	
Civica's capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate," as our criteria 	
define the terms, based on our projected RAC ratio for the bank at just above 	
3% by year-end 2013. 	
	
We consider Civica to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a 	
jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking system. 	
Accordingly we factor in one notch of uplift into the 'BB' long-term rating on 	
Civica from the 'bb-' SACP resulting from the application of table 23 in the 	
section on extraordinary government support in our bank criteria. 	
	
Our ratings on Civica reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate" 	
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, 	
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these 	
terms. 	
	
Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk 	
scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an 	
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Civica, which operates only in Spain, is 	
'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5' under our criteria. Our '6' economic 	
risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the 	
economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will 	
have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality 	
deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and 	
we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private 	
sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth 	
prospects, in our view. 	
	
With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the 	
Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it 	
vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our 	
view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and 	
financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive 	
environment in which Spanish banks operate.	
	
We consider Civica's business position to be "adequate." The bank's focuses 	
primarily on retail banking and has 25%-35% market shares in both deposits and 	
loans in the four Spanish regions where it mainly operates (Burgos, Navarra, 	
western Andalusia, and Tenerife). Civica is the result of a merger, concluded 	
in 2010, of four saving banks with different business profiles and was formed 	
to achieve scale and efficiency in light of the weak operating environment in 	
Spain. The integration of four different units and the high exposure to real 	
estate development, a sector under substantial pressure, are the main 	
challenges the management team has faced.  	
	
We assess Civica's capital and earnings as "weak." We project that the bank's 	
RAC ratio as calculated by us will decrease from today's level to just above 	
3% at year-end 2013, based on two main factors. The first is our revised 	
economic risk score under our BICRA, which leads us to increase risk weights 	
we apply under our capital framework. The second and most important aspect is 	
Civica's recognition of EUR1.9 billion in additional gross provisions during 	
2012 to cover its real estate exposure, in accordance with Spain's new 	
regulatory provision requirements. Because we estimate Civica's RAC ratio to 	
be in the 3%-4% range by year-end 2013 and hence falling into our weak 	
category for capital and earnings, we deduct three notches from the SACP 	
according to our criteria. The quality of Civica's capital and earnings is 	
moderate, in our opinion, due to the bank's relatively high reliance on 	
hybrids. Earnings capacity is weak based on our negative earnings buffer, 	
which measures the capacity of a bank to cover its normalized losses (expected 	
losses) according to our RACF methodology.	
	
We consider Civica's risk position to be "adequate." The bank's loan book is 	
diverse in terms of client and exposure type, but with a concentration in 	
commercial real estate. In our view, the bank's rate of credit losses through 	
the downturn will be higher than the industry average, due to its 	
higher-than-market-average level of problem assets. We nevertheless assess 	
positively the substantial loss reserves built up at the end of 2010, when the 	
bank was formed, and our expectation that reserves will continue to increase 	
in 2012, which would more than cover expected credit losses in our base-case 	
scenario. We also expect Civica to continue to reduce its exposure to the real 	
estate development sector and the deleveraging of its balance sheet. 	
	
We believe Civica's funding to be "average." The bank primarily funds itself 	
with retail deposits and had a loan-to-deposit ratio of 142% as of March 31, 	
2012. In 2011 and so far in 2012 Civica, like other Spanish players, has had 	
relatively limited access to wholesale debt markets (although it managed to 	
issue short-term paper; and covered bonds, or "cedulas hipotecarias"; and make 	
some private placements). Consequently, Civica's borrowing from the European 	
Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) has increased significantly. 	
We note, though, that Civica uses a large portion of ECB funding in 	
opportunistic carry trades where it benefits from the low cost of the funds 	
borrowed. 	
	
Civica's liquidity is "adequate," in our view. On March 31, 2012, the bank's 	
liquidity sources totaled more than EUR10 billion, a liquidity cushion we deem 	
to be adequate for the bank.	
	
CreditWatch	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement once the transaction with 	
Caixabank closes in the third quarter of 2012. Upon completion of the deal, we 	
would likely equalize the ratings on Civica with those on CaixaBank and then 	
withdraw the ratings, as Civica will cease to exist. 	
	
Everything else being equal, a one-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain, 	
whose ratings are currently on negative outlook, would not affect the ratings 	
on Civica. This is because we could continue to factor in a one-notch of 	
uplift over the bank's SACP to reflect extraordinary government support.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating              BB/Watch Positive/B	
	
SACP                             bb-	
 Anchor                          bbb-	
 Business Position               Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings            Weak (-3)	
 Risk Position                   Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity           Adequate (0)	
	
Support                          1	
 GRE Support                     0	
 Group Support                   0	
 Sovereign Support               1	
Additional Factors               0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 	
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- CaixaBank S.A. 'BBB+', la Caixa 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Remain On 	
CreditWatch Negative After Spanish Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Banca Civica S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Watch Pos/B     BB+/Watch Pos/B	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

