TEXT-S&P cuts Banca Civica rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reviewed the wider implications for the Spanish banking sector following our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). As a result, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Spain at group '5' and revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'. -- The revision has a negative impact on our capital calculations for Banca Civica (Civica) under our risk- adjusted capital (RAC) framework. In addition, high additional provisions following Spain's new regulatory requirements lead us to revise our capital and earnings score downward. -- As a result, we are lowering our long- term rating on Civica to 'BB' from 'BB+', and keeping both the 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on CreditWatch positive. -- The CreditWatch reflects the likelihood that we would raise the ratings on Civica if the merger with CaixaBank goes through, so as to equalize the ratings with those on CaixaBank. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Spain-based Banca Civica S.A. (Civica) to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The long-term rating and the 'B' short-term rating remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on March 30, 2012, following Civica's announced absorption into CaixaBank S.A. Rationale The rating actions follow our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at group '5', and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Consequently, we have lowered our assessment of Civica's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb-' from 'bb+', in accordance with our criteria. In deriving the SACP, we take into account the revised economic risk score that has a negative impact on our capital calculations for Civica under our risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) for banks, because under our criteria, we calibrate the risk weights depending on the economic risk we see in a country. We also think that Civica's high impairment charges this year, owing to Spain's new regulatory provisioning requirements, will have a negative impact on the bank's capital base. We have therefore revised our assessment of Civica's capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate," as our criteria define the terms, based on our projected RAC ratio for the bank at just above 3% by year-end 2013. We consider Civica to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive" toward its banking system. Accordingly we factor in one notch of uplift into the 'BB' long-term rating on Civica from the 'bb-' SACP resulting from the application of table 23 in the section on extraordinary government support in our bank criteria. Our ratings on Civica reflect our view of its 'bbb-' anchor, "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Under our bank criteria we use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for Civica, which operates only in Spain, is 'bbb-'. The BICRA for Spain is group '5' under our criteria. Our '6' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will have a very high impact on the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will be very high. The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We consider Civica's business position to be "adequate." The bank's focuses primarily on retail banking and has 25%-35% market shares in both deposits and loans in the four Spanish regions where it mainly operates (Burgos, Navarra, western Andalusia, and Tenerife). Civica is the result of a merger, concluded in 2010, of four saving banks with different business profiles and was formed to achieve scale and efficiency in light of the weak operating environment in Spain. The integration of four different units and the high exposure to real estate development, a sector under substantial pressure, are the main challenges the management team has faced. We assess Civica's capital and earnings as "weak." We project that the bank's RAC ratio as calculated by us will decrease from today's level to just above 3% at year-end 2013, based on two main factors. The first is our revised economic risk score under our BICRA, which leads us to increase risk weights we apply under our capital framework. The second and most important aspect is Civica's recognition of EUR1.9 billion in additional gross provisions during 2012 to cover its real estate exposure, in accordance with Spain's new regulatory provision requirements. Because we estimate Civica's RAC ratio to be in the 3%-4% range by year-end 2013 and hence falling into our weak category for capital and earnings, we deduct three notches from the SACP according to our criteria. The quality of Civica's capital and earnings is moderate, in our opinion, due to the bank's relatively high reliance on hybrids. Earnings capacity is weak based on our negative earnings buffer, which measures the capacity of a bank to cover its normalized losses (expected losses) according to our RACF methodology. We consider Civica's risk position to be "adequate." The bank's loan book is diverse in terms of client and exposure type, but with a concentration in commercial real estate. In our view, the bank's rate of credit losses through the downturn will be higher than the industry average, due to its higher-than-market-average level of problem assets. We nevertheless assess positively the substantial loss reserves built up at the end of 2010, when the bank was formed, and our expectation that reserves will continue to increase in 2012, which would more than cover expected credit losses in our base-case scenario. We also expect Civica to continue to reduce its exposure to the real estate development sector and the deleveraging of its balance sheet. We believe Civica's funding to be "average." The bank primarily funds itself with retail deposits and had a loan-to-deposit ratio of 142% as of March 31, 2012. In 2011 and so far in 2012 Civica, like other Spanish players, has had relatively limited access to wholesale debt markets (although it managed to issue short-term paper; and covered bonds, or "cedulas hipotecarias"; and make some private placements). Consequently, Civica's borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) has increased significantly. We note, though, that Civica uses a large portion of ECB funding in opportunistic carry trades where it benefits from the low cost of the funds borrowed. Civica's liquidity is "adequate," in our view. On March 31, 2012, the bank's liquidity sources totaled more than EUR10 billion, a liquidity cushion we deem to be adequate for the bank. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement once the transaction with Caixabank closes in the third quarter of 2012. Upon completion of the deal, we would likely equalize the ratings on Civica with those on CaixaBank and then withdraw the ratings, as Civica will cease to exist. Everything else being equal, a one-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain, whose ratings are currently on negative outlook, would not affect the ratings on Civica. This is because we could continue to factor in a one-notch of uplift over the bank's SACP to reflect extraordinary government support. 'BBB+', la Caixa 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative After Spanish Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch To From Banca Civica S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Watch Pos/B BB+/Watch Pos/B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)