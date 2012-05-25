FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Santander Holdings USA
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 25, 2012 / 6:09 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Santander Holdings USA

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- On May 25, 2012, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' ratings on Banco Santander 	
S.A. (Santander). The outlook remains negative. We also removed the 	
subordinated and preferred ratings on Santander from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We view Santander Holdings U.S.A. (SHUSA) as "highly strategic" (as 	
our criteria define the term) to Santander.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary, 	
Sovereign Bank, and removing the subordinated and preferred ratings from 	
CreditWatch negative. 	
     -- The negative outlook on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank reflects the negative 	
outlook on Santander. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' 	
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. 	
(SHUSA) and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank. The outlook on the long-term 	
ratings remains negative. At the same time, we removed the subordinated and 	
preferred ratings on the companies from CreditWatch, where they were placed 	
with negative implications on April 30, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank follow our affirmation of the 	
ratings on the parent, Banco Santander S.A. (Santander), on May 25. We 	
consider these rating actions linked--consistent with our group methodology 	
criteria--because we view SHUSA as "highly strategic" to its parent. SHUSA's 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains 'bbb'. 	
	
We affirmed our ratings on Santander following our review of the wider 	
implications of our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain 	
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) for the Spanish banking sector. Consequently, we have 	
maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at 	
group '5', but we revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.	
	
The subordinated and preferred ratings on SHUSA and Sovereign were affirmed 	
and removed from CreditWatch, in line with the actions on the subordinated and 	
preferred ratings on the parent, which followed our review of Spain's banking 	
industry.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on SHUSA mirrors the negative outlook on Santander, 	
which, in turn, reflects the negative outlook on the long-term sovereign 	
credit rating on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions above the 	
foreign currency rating on the country where the institution is domiciled. If 	
we do rate the financial institution above the sovereign, as we currently do 	
with Santander, the maximum difference for European Union countries according 	
to our criteria is one notch, unless the sovereign credit rating is 'B-' or 	
lower, reflecting our view of the interconnection between a banking system and 	
the related sovereign. Because we view SHUSA and Sovereign Bank as highly 	
strategic subsidiaries of Santander, any downgrade of the parent could lead to 	
corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
	
Bank Holding Company Rating           BBB+/Negative/A-2	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB+/Negative/A-2	
	
SACP                                  bbb                  	
  Anchor                              bbb+                 	
  Business Position                   Moderate (-1)        	
  Capital and Earnings                Strong (+1)          	
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        	
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              	
                                      and Adequate (0)     	
	
Support                               +1                   	
  GRE Support                         0                    	
  Group Support                       +1                   	
  Sovereign Support                   0                    	
	
Additional Factors                    0                    	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Research Update: Spain-Based Banco Santander S.A. And Some 	
Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed After Spanish Banking Review; Outlook Negative, 	
May 25, 2012	
     -- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade, April 30, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, 	
November 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology, Nov. 1, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Santander Holdings U.S.A Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2    	
	
Sovereign Bank	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/A-2  	
 Certificate Of Deposit	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/A-2               	
 	
 	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc.	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
	
Sovereign Bank	
 Subordinated                           BBB                BBB/Watch Neg	
	
Sovereign Capital Trust I	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
	
Sovereign Capital Trust II	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
	
Sovereign Capital Trust IV	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
	
Sovereign Capital Trust VI	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
	
Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BB+/Watch Neg	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.