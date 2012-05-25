FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Tyco International ratings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 6:09 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Tyco International ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Tyco International Ltd. has outlined its preliminary post-separation 	
capital structure and dividend objectives, and the business strategy for its 	
remaining commercial security and fire protection business.	
     -- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit ratings on Tyco 	
and its wholly owned finance subsidiary, Tyco International Finance S.A., and 	
removing the ratings from Credit Watch with negative implications.	
     -- The ratings on the senior unsecured notes remain on CreditWatch, and 	
we could lower them by one notch if we determine that the notes are 	
structurally subordinated to priority liabilities at Tyco's operating 	
companies.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company 	
will continue to operate with credit metrics that are commensurate for the 	
rating, including financial leverage of less than 2x. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' 	
long-term corporate credit ratings on Tyco International Ltd. and wholly owned 	
finance subsidiary Tyco International Finance S.A. (TIFSA). At the same time, 	
we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we 	
had placed them on Sept. 19, 2011, following Tyco's announcement that the 	
company's board of directors had approved a plan to separate Tyco into three 	
independent, publicly traded companies. The outlook is now stable. The ratings 	
on Tyco and TIFSA's senior unsecured notes remain on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
	
Rationale	
We have reviewed various SEC filings related to Tyco's plans to separate into 	
three stand-alone entities. If the separation is completed as planned, we 	
expect that Tyco's credit profile will remain consistent with the 'A-' 	
corporate credit rating. We are therefore affirming the rating and removing it 	
from CreditWatch. We expect that at separation the company will have a strong 	
business risk profile and an intermediate financial profile. The proposed 	
separation remains subject to approval from Tyco's shareholders and IRS 	
ruling. 	
	
Also based on preliminary information--subject to change--we expect to assign 	
our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to Tyco's North American residential 	
security business, ADT Corp. This is based on a proposed capitalization of 	
$2.5 billion of long-term debt for ADT, post-separation. We expect to assign 	
the corporate credit rating and issue ratings when terms and conditions become 	
available. In a separate transaction to be completed immediately after the 	
separation, Tyco's Flow Control business will merge with Pentair Inc. 	
(BBB-/Watch Pos/--).	
	
The post-separation capital structures of Tyco, ADT, and Flow Control remain 	
preliminary, but based on indicated pro forma balance sheet information, the 	
spin-offs will reduce debt at Tyco to $1.5 billion from $4.1 billion 	
currently. Adjusting for operating leases, post-retirement obligations and for 	
our assumption of up to $500 million in contingent tax liabilities, we would 	
expect that Tyco's financial leverage would remain less than 2x and that funds 	
from operation to total debt would exceed 40%. Together with expected annual 	
free cash flow of more than $500 million, these measures would be consistent 	
with our expectations for the 'A-' rating and provide some capacity for future 	
midsize acquisitions and shareholder returns. We would expect the company to 	
calibrate discretionary spending with business conditions and cash flow 	
generation and with developments related to its legacy liabilities. 	
	
According to the proposed tax-sharing agreement, Tyco would retain up to $500 	
million of legacy tax liabilities, and share any additional liabilities with 	
ADT and Flow Control. As of March 31, 2012, the company had reserved $436 	
million for these matters. The ultimate amounts and the timing of possible 	
cash outflows remain undetermined, however, and the company expects to 	
litigate certain unresolved matters. Should liabilities ultimately 	
significantly exceed the $500 million that we have assumed, the rating could 	
come under pressure. 	
	
We expect that Tyco's business risk profile after the separation would be 	
somewhat weaker than that of the consolidated entity, but we expect that it 	
would remain "strong" in our assessment. With its reduced diversity, the 	
remaining company will have greater exposure to economic, competitive, and 	
technological trends affecting the commercial security and fire protection 	
markets and to commercial construction cycles and markets. Commercial security 	
and fire protection are fragmented and competitive industries. Tyco competes 	
with a few other global security and fire protection service providers, which 	
sometimes have more extensive building management and integration 	
capabilities, and with a multitude of smaller regional or local players. 	
Factors such as technological advances in security systems on the product side 	
of the business, price competition from a broad range of contractors on the 	
installation side, and trends in attrition and renewal rates of monitoring and 	
service contracts on the service side can affect performance. 	
	
Still, the business will retain a strong market position as the global leader 	
in its industry, with an estimated global market share in the low teens. It 	
will continue to benefit from a balanced global footprint with good exposure 	
to faster-growing emerging markets and, within its commercial markets, from 	
broad customer diversity spanning the retail, industrial, institutional, and 	
energy sectors. Its portfolio of product, installation, and service 	
capabilities will be among the most comprehensive in the industry, and Tyco 	
will continue to derive a significant proportion of its revenues (about 45%) 	
from relatively stable service contracts. This should help temper the 	
cyclicality of the product and installation businesses. Tyco's EBITDA margins, 	
in the low to mid-teens, would be average for the capital goods sector and 	
similar to margins of other participants in the security and safety industry 	
or certain large industrial companies (United Technologies Corp.'s fire and 	
security division, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll-Rand PLC). Tyco's 	
remaining operations will be less capital-intensive than the consolidated 	
business but potentially still somewhat more than its peers. Factors that will 	
affect profitability going forward will include cost efficiency, trends in raw 	
material and labor costs, and the intensity of price competition for the 	
company's products and services. 	
	
Liquidity	
Although Tyco's debt maturity profile post-separation remains undetermined, we 	
expect that the company will have at least adequate, and more likely strong, 	
liquidity. Tyco expects its cash balance at closing will be about $400 	
million, and we anticipate that it will have access to an adequate revolving 	
credit facility. Liquidity sources should also include free cash flow 	
generation exceeding $500 million annually, which would be sufficient to cover 	
a projected annual dividend of about $300 million and provide some capacity 	
for acquisitions, share repurchases, or other cash outflows such as asbestos 	
or tax-related liabilities.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect financial leverage will remain less than 2x 	
as low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and slow margin expansion provide 	
for moderate profit growth and management uses free cash flow for growth and 	
shareholder returns. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if post-separation plans are meaningfully altered 	
and if we expect that this could result in financial leverage exceeding 2x. We 	
could also lower the rating if either weak global commercial construction 	
activity or lower capital spending in key end markets such as oil and gas 	
cause revenues to decline more than 10% along with EBITDA margin falling 	
toward 13%, or because more aggressive acquisition or buyback activity, or due 	
to an unexpected significant increase in contingent liabilities.	
	
We could raise the rating if Tyco further diversifies its business portfolio 	
and shows sustained improvement in EBITDA margin and return on capital 	
measures, and if the company continues to make progress toward the resolution 	
of its contingent liabilities while maintaining financial policies consistent 	
with a higher rating. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Tyco International Ltd.	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Stable/A-2      A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Tyco International Finance S.A.	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Stable/--       A-/Watch Neg/--	
 Commercial paper                       A-2	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch	
Tyco International Finance S.A.	
 Senior unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.