TEXT-S&P affirms Tyco International ratings

Overview -- Tyco International Ltd. has outlined its preliminary post-separation capital structure and dividend objectives, and the business strategy for its remaining commercial security and fire protection business. -- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit ratings on Tyco and its wholly owned finance subsidiary, Tyco International Finance S.A., and removing the ratings from Credit Watch with negative implications. -- The ratings on the senior unsecured notes remain on CreditWatch, and we could lower them by one notch if we determine that the notes are structurally subordinated to priority liabilities at Tyco's operating companies. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will continue to operate with credit metrics that are commensurate for the rating, including financial leverage of less than 2x. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit ratings on Tyco International Ltd. and wholly owned finance subsidiary Tyco International Finance S.A. (TIFSA). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Sept. 19, 2011, following Tyco's announcement that the company's board of directors had approved a plan to separate Tyco into three independent, publicly traded companies. The outlook is now stable. The ratings on Tyco and TIFSA's senior unsecured notes remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale We have reviewed various SEC filings related to Tyco's plans to separate into three stand-alone entities. If the separation is completed as planned, we expect that Tyco's credit profile will remain consistent with the 'A-' corporate credit rating. We are therefore affirming the rating and removing it from CreditWatch. We expect that at separation the company will have a strong business risk profile and an intermediate financial profile. The proposed separation remains subject to approval from Tyco's shareholders and IRS ruling. Also based on preliminary information--subject to change--we expect to assign our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to Tyco's North American residential security business, ADT Corp. This is based on a proposed capitalization of $2.5 billion of long-term debt for ADT, post-separation. We expect to assign the corporate credit rating and issue ratings when terms and conditions become available. In a separate transaction to be completed immediately after the separation, Tyco's Flow Control business will merge with Pentair Inc. (BBB-/Watch Pos/--). The post-separation capital structures of Tyco, ADT, and Flow Control remain preliminary, but based on indicated pro forma balance sheet information, the spin-offs will reduce debt at Tyco to $1.5 billion from $4.1 billion currently. Adjusting for operating leases, post-retirement obligations and for our assumption of up to $500 million in contingent tax liabilities, we would expect that Tyco's financial leverage would remain less than 2x and that funds from operation to total debt would exceed 40%. Together with expected annual free cash flow of more than $500 million, these measures would be consistent with our expectations for the 'A-' rating and provide some capacity for future midsize acquisitions and shareholder returns. We would expect the company to calibrate discretionary spending with business conditions and cash flow generation and with developments related to its legacy liabilities. According to the proposed tax-sharing agreement, Tyco would retain up to $500 million of legacy tax liabilities, and share any additional liabilities with ADT and Flow Control. As of March 31, 2012, the company had reserved $436 million for these matters. The ultimate amounts and the timing of possible cash outflows remain undetermined, however, and the company expects to litigate certain unresolved matters. Should liabilities ultimately significantly exceed the $500 million that we have assumed, the rating could come under pressure. We expect that Tyco's business risk profile after the separation would be somewhat weaker than that of the consolidated entity, but we expect that it would remain "strong" in our assessment. With its reduced diversity, the remaining company will have greater exposure to economic, competitive, and technological trends affecting the commercial security and fire protection markets and to commercial construction cycles and markets. Commercial security and fire protection are fragmented and competitive industries. Tyco competes with a few other global security and fire protection service providers, which sometimes have more extensive building management and integration capabilities, and with a multitude of smaller regional or local players. Factors such as technological advances in security systems on the product side of the business, price competition from a broad range of contractors on the installation side, and trends in attrition and renewal rates of monitoring and service contracts on the service side can affect performance. Still, the business will retain a strong market position as the global leader in its industry, with an estimated global market share in the low teens. It will continue to benefit from a balanced global footprint with good exposure to faster-growing emerging markets and, within its commercial markets, from broad customer diversity spanning the retail, industrial, institutional, and energy sectors. Its portfolio of product, installation, and service capabilities will be among the most comprehensive in the industry, and Tyco will continue to derive a significant proportion of its revenues (about 45%) from relatively stable service contracts. This should help temper the cyclicality of the product and installation businesses. Tyco's EBITDA margins, in the low to mid-teens, would be average for the capital goods sector and similar to margins of other participants in the security and safety industry or certain large industrial companies (United Technologies Corp.'s fire and security division, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll-Rand PLC). Tyco's remaining operations will be less capital-intensive than the consolidated business but potentially still somewhat more than its peers. Factors that will affect profitability going forward will include cost efficiency, trends in raw material and labor costs, and the intensity of price competition for the company's products and services. Liquidity Although Tyco's debt maturity profile post-separation remains undetermined, we expect that the company will have at least adequate, and more likely strong, liquidity. Tyco expects its cash balance at closing will be about $400 million, and we anticipate that it will have access to an adequate revolving credit facility. Liquidity sources should also include free cash flow generation exceeding $500 million annually, which would be sufficient to cover a projected annual dividend of about $300 million and provide some capacity for acquisitions, share repurchases, or other cash outflows such as asbestos or tax-related liabilities. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect financial leverage will remain less than 2x as low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and slow margin expansion provide for moderate profit growth and management uses free cash flow for growth and shareholder returns. We could lower the ratings if post-separation plans are meaningfully altered and if we expect that this could result in financial leverage exceeding 2x. We could also lower the rating if either weak global commercial construction activity or lower capital spending in key end markets such as oil and gas cause revenues to decline more than 10% along with EBITDA margin falling toward 13%, or because more aggressive acquisition or buyback activity, or due to an unexpected significant increase in contingent liabilities. We could raise the rating if Tyco further diversifies its business portfolio and shows sustained improvement in EBITDA margin and return on capital measures, and if the company continues to make progress toward the resolution of its contingent liabilities while maintaining financial policies consistent with a higher rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Tyco International Ltd. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Tyco International Finance S.A. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- A-/Watch Neg/-- Commercial paper A-2 Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Tyco International Finance S.A. Senior unsecured A-/Watch Neg