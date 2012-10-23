TEXT-Fitch rates Triborough Bridge & Tunnel bank bonds 'AA-'

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, New York (TBTA) bonds: --$216.4 million general revenue variable rate refunding bonds, series 2002F (bank bonds). Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following underlying, long-term ratings for the TBTA: --$124 million outstanding general revenue bonds, series 2009A-1 at 'AA-'; --$6.7 billion outstanding general revenue bonds at 'AA-'; --$1.8 billion outstanding subordinate revenue bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable for all bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS CRITICAL ASSET: The bridge and tunnel system provides critical transportation links in New York City and is important to the economy of the New York region. DEMONSTRATED TOLL INCREASES: The system has a mature and stable traffic base with historically strong ratemaking flexibility. LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Large, mostly debt-funded capital reinvestment program. BONDHOLDER PROTECTION: Structural subordination of MTA transfers (has ranged from $300 million-$495 million since 2004) enhances bondholder protections. HEALTHY FINANCIAL METRICS: The TBTA has experienced strong levels of financial flexibility through robust debt service coverage levels (2.5x on the senior lien and 1.9x on a combined basis, respectively in 2011), albeit lower than historical coverage levels. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Lower than anticipated revenue yields from biennial planned toll increases or higher than anticipated expense growth; --Significant reduction in reserve levels with no expectation for replenishment; --Increases in leverage well beyond the currently planned levels; --Increased levels of deferred maintenance to sustain continued MTA transfers. SECURITY The general revenue and subordinate revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues collected on the bridges and tunnels operated by the TBTA. TRANSACTION SUMMARY The TBTA is effecting a mandatory tender and purchase of the outstanding series 2002F bonds on Nov. 1, 2012 due to the termination of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) with ABN AMRO N.V. (rated 'A+/F1+, Stable Outlook by Fitch) and replacement with a SBPA by Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen, New York Branch (Helaba, rated, 'A+/F1+', Stable Outlook) that will expire on Nov. 1, 2015. The TBTA is also effecting a mandatory tender and purchase and remarketing of the outstanding series 2009A-1 bonds on Nov. 15, 2012. The TBTA will convert the series 2009A-1 bonds to a fixed-rate mode from a term-rate mode. For more information, please see Fitch's press release, Fitch Rates Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority's (New York) $250MM General Revs 'AA-', dated May 23, 2012 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (July 12, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels' (Aug. 2, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance