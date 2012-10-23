FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on ARMSS 2006-1
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on ARMSS 2006-1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes and affirmed six classes
of Arbor Realty Mortgage Securities Series 2006-1, Ltd. / LLC (ARMSS 2006-1)
reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 28.2%. Fitch's performance
expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate
market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows
at the end of this release.

The downgrades to classes B, C, G and H reflect Fitch's increased base case
expected loss of 28.2% from 26.7% at last review. The CDO exited its
reinvestment period in December 2011. Since Fitch's last rating action, Classes
A-1A and A-1AR have been paid down by $27.2 million primarily due the full
payoff or removal at par of four CDO assets, and the discounted sale of another
asset. Realized losses over the last year have totaled approximately $8.5
million. As of the September 2012 trustee report, all par value and interest
coverage test were in compliance.

ARMSS 2006-1 is a CRE collateralized debt obligation (CDO) managed by Arbor
Realty Collateral Management, LLC (Arbor). As of the September 2012 trustee
report and per Fitch categorizations, the CDO was substantially invested as
follows: whole loans/A-notes (76.4%), B-notes (12%), mezzanine debt (3.8%),
preferred equity (3.7%), and cash (4.1%). Approximately 7.7% of the pool is
currently defaulted while a further 20.1% are considered assets of concern.

Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 87.4% of the portfolio is modeled to
default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this
scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 8.2% from, generally,
year-end 2011 or trailing 12-month first quarter 2012. Modeled recoveries are
above average at 67.7% due to the significant percentage of senior debt.

The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note (10.8%)
secured by a large student housing property located on the Upper East Side of
Manhattan. In 2011, the master tenant cancelled its master lease obligation for
the entire property and now directly leases only a portion of the space. While
the borrower has successfully leased the property to above 90%, cash flow is
still significantly below expectations. Fitch modeled a term default and a
substantial loss on this position in its base case scenario.

The next largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is related to
an A-note (7.8%) secured by a portfolio of six full and limited service hotels
located in Daytona Beach, FL. The portfolio was previously in bankruptcy, and an
Arbor affiliate took title to the properties in February 2011. While new
management has been installed at the properties, it is expected to take time for
performance at all six properties to stabilize. Fitch modeled a term default and
a substantial loss on the loan in its base case scenario.

This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S.
CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies
stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio tests to project
future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on
stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default
levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow
model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress
scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in
CDOs'. The breakeven rates for classes A-1 through B are generally consistent
with the ratings listed below.

The Stable Outlooks on classes A-1 through A-2 generally reflect the class's
cushion in the modeling.

The ratings for classes C through H are based on a deterministic analysis that
considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current
percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in
anticipated recoveries relative to each classes credit enhancement.

Fitch downgrades the following classes as indicated:

--$41.1 million class B to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$31.2 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Re 0%;
--$16.95 million class G to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$14.1 million class H to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;

Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:

--$211.02 million class A-1A at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$91.75 million class A-1AR at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$72.9 million class A-2 at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$13.35 million class D at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$14.25 million class E at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$13.65 million class F at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate
Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', Oct. 3, 2012;
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 13, 2012);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);
--'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16,
2011).

