FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Zions Bancorporation ratings unaffected by Q3 results
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says Zions Bancorporation ratings unaffected by Q3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its ratings on Zions Bancorporation (BBB-/Negative/A-3) are not immediately affected by the company’s third-quarter results, which were generally consistent with our expectations. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders were approximately $62 million, compared with $55 million in the previous quarter. A loan-loss provision credit and lower noninterest expenses aided results, although the company reported a decline in the core net interest margin (NIM) and lower noninterest income. Specifically, the core NIM declined 12 basis points to 3.60% from 3.72% in the second quarter. We think the fairly high NIM could decline further in 2013, as adjustable-rate loans reset to lower rates and loans with interest-rate floors continue to mature. However, we think loan growth could partially offset this. The loan-loss provision was significantly below net charge-offs, similar to recent quarters, but reserve coverage appears adequate, in our view. Loan performance improved again, as the sequential declines in nonperforming loans, classified loans (excluding FDIC-supported loans), and net charge-offs demonstrate. Average loans and leases rose modestly from last quarter, and average total deposits rose 1.2% sequentially. Net impairment losses on investment securities declined to about $2.7 million, and we believe that potential additional losses in the portfolio will be modest. Risk-based capital ratios rose in the quarter as a result of earnings retention, and the tangible common equity ratio rose to 7.17% from 6.91% at the end of second quarter. We also view positively the redemption in the third quarter of the remaining $700 million of the $1.4 billion in cumulative perpetual preferred shares Zions sold to the U.S. Treasury. This will significantly benefit earnings available to common shareholders, given the absence of preferred dividends.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.