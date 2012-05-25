TECT-Fitch cuts 3 classes of GMAC 2001-C2

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative three classes of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc.'s mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-C2. In addition, Fitch has affirmed and removed one class from Rating Watch Negative. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades are due to previously incurred interest shortfalls from servicer advance recoveries, higher expected losses on specially serviced loans, as well as increased concentration and adverse selection of the remaining pool. Fitch modeled losses of 29.0% of the remaining pool. Eleven (62.2%) of the remaining 15 loans are in special servicing. Five loans (47.5%) are real-estate owned (REO). As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced 80.81% to $181.8 million from $754.9 million at issuance. Realized losses to date are 3.61% of the original pooled balance. As of the May 2012 remittance, interest shortfalls are reaching up to class J. The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled loss is a REO property (19.2% of the pool balance) located in Earth City, MO. The 283,000 square foot (sf) two-building office property is approximately 19 miles northwest of the St. Louis CBD. The servicer-reported occupancy was 86% as of February 2012. The special servicer is currently negotiating a sale of the properties with anticipated closing date in August 2012. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is the Lichtenstein Pennsylvania Office Portfolio (18.1% of the pool). The original pool totaled approximately 347,000 sf, with properties situated in Allentown, Mechanicsburg and Wyomissing. The special servicer recently sold two of the properties in early 2012 and continues to explore workout options for the remaining assets. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, Princeton Park Corporate Center (12.0% of the pool), is a 177,000 sf three-story office building located in South Brunswick, NJ. The collateral was transferred to the special servicer in April 2008 for monetary default. A receiver was appointed after a settlement agreement could not be reached. The foreclosure process remains ongoing. Fitch has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following classes: --$9.4 million class E to 'Asf', from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.1 million class F to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Stable; --$10.8 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%. Fitch has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following class: --$15.1 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$32.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.3 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.4 million class H at 'Csf', RE 85%; --$23.6 million class J at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$5.7 million class K at 'Csf' RE 0%; --$5.7 million class L at 'Csf', RE 0%. Classes M, N, O and P remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses. Class A-1, A-2 and the interest-only class X-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class Q and class X-1 was previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions