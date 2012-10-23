FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A.
October 23, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A.

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. (BPBA) continues to operate 
as one of the largest financial institutions in Argentina, with significant 
market share and an important public policy role.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' global scale rating on BPBA.
     -- The negative outlook on BPBA reflects the negative rating outlook on 
the Province of Buenos Aires.

Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global 
scale rating on Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. (BPBA). The outlook 
remains negative. The stand-alone credit profile of the bank is 'bb-'.

Rationale
The rating on BPBA is based on the company's "strong" (as our criteria define 
the term) business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 
commercial bank operating only in Argentina is 'bb-'. Our economic risk score 
for Argentina is '8', reflecting our view that increasing inflation and weaker 
fiscal and external balances will continue to limit Argentina's policy 
flexibility. Increasing inflation affects the country's competitiveness and 
shortens the planning horizon for economic agents in the country. Our industry 
risk score for Argentina is '8', reflecting our belief that Argentina's 
banking system regulations are more relaxed than international standards and 
its banks face weak retail depositor confidence and a very short-term domestic 
customer deposit base. At the same time, the country has a narrow capital 
market and limited access to external debt capital markets.

We continue to view the likelihood of extraordinary support from the Province 
of Buenos Aires (foreign and local currency ratings B/Negative/--) as "very 
high," in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities. 
This likelihood is based on two factors:
     -- BPBA's "very important" role in promoting the development of certain 
economic segments in the province, including the bank's important public 
policy role serving as a fiscal agent to the province and its status as a 
significant player in Argentina's financial system; and
     -- The "very strong" link between BPBA and the province, given the bank's 
ownership structure, under which the province provides a direct guarantee of 
the bank's liabilities.

Given the difficult economic scenario for the Republic of Argentina 
(unsolicited foreign and local currency ratings B/Negative/B) and the close 
relationship between the bank and the government, the rating on BPBA is 
constrained by the rating on the province. Therefore, the issuer credit rating 
is two notches lower than the SACP because we don't believe the bank meets the 
conditions specified under our criteria to be rated higher than our 'B' 
ratings on the Province of Buenos Aires and Argentina.

We consider BPBA's business position as "strong," given the bank's significant 
market share, branch network presence, and stable customer base. BPBA has a 
significant participation in Argentina's financial system, ranking as the 
second largest bank by assets and deposits (with 7.3% and 8.3% of market 
share, respectively) and the sixth largest by loans (with 6.2% of market 
share). 

The bank has been in operation since 1822 and, as a financial agent of the 
provincial government, it benefits from a broad and stable portfolio of 
clients and diversified sources of revenues. BPBA has a large distribution 
network in the province, and the bank receives captive clients, mostly state 
employees and retirees, as well as low cost deposits from the provincial 
public sector. The bank offers a wide variety of products that cover several 
economic sectors to individuals and corporations, which accounted for 65% and 
35% of its total credit portfolio as of June 2012. The bank also focuses on 
helping to develop basic industries in the province and the regional economy. 
BPBA is geographically restricted to operate in the province of Buenos 
Aires--the largest province in the country. 

The bank's capital and earnings remains "very weak," in our view. Our 
assessment reflects the bank's small capital base relative to its exposure, 
despite its efforts to increase capital levels through the capitalization of 
earnings. BPBA currently is not required to comply with minimum capital 
requirements, which explains why the bank is allowed to operate with such low 
capital base. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPBA for 2012 is less 
than 3%, which positions the bank in the "very weak" range according to our 
criteria. We expect our RAC ratio to remain in the 2%-3% range during the next 
two years, given our expectations for the bank's exposure growth and internal 
capital generation, which may not be able to keep up with the bank's credit 
growth. In addition, we do not expect the province, which is the bank's sole 
owner, to provide any capital injections except under a stressed scenario. 

We continue to view BPBA's risk positions as "adequate." The bank has a 
well-diversified credit portfolio in terms of customers, single-name 
concentration, and economic sectors. Furthermore, the bank's nonperforming 
loans have been improving in the last five years and represented 1.9% of the 
total credit portfolio as of June 2012, comparing favorably with its peers'. 
Although BPBA has been growing at a fast pace in the past two years, its core 
business remains the same, with no significant changes in types of exposure 
and strong growth in its deposit base.

BPBA has "above average" funding and "strong" liquidity, in our view. The 
former assessment is based on the bank's role as a financial agent of the 
provincial government, which allows it to benefit from the province's large 
portfolio of state employees and retirees, both of which provide a very stable 
source of deposits. 

Furthermore, besides BPBA's large branch network, which allows it to capture 
retail deposits, the bank receives deposits from the provincial public sector 
and all of the deposits of the judicial system, which are both stable and 
low-cost sources of funding. The bank's loan to deposit ratio of 55% is good, 
in our view, compared with the system average, and core customer deposits 
represent 98.7% of the total funding base. BPBA is the second largest bank by 
deposits in the Argentina's financial system. The bank's liquidity is 
"strong," in our view, with liquid assets covering 56% of the private sector 
deposits, 45% of total deposits, and 54% of the deposits that mature within 
one month.

Outlook
The negative outlook on BPBA reflects the rating outlook on the Province of 
Buenos Aires, since the bank's issuer credit rating is capped two notches 
below its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. A negative rating action 
on the parent would trigger similar rating action on BPBA. Conversely, if we 
revised the rating outlook on the province to stable, we would take a similar 
rating action on bank.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          B/Negative/--

SACP                          bb-
 Anchor                       bb-
 Business Position            Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings         Very Weak (-2)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Above Average and Strong (+1)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            -2

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Negative/--      
  Certificate of Deposit                raA
 Argentine Rating Scale                 raA/Negative/raA-1 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
