#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 6:44 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises M/I Homes outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

May 25 - Overview	
     -- We revised our outlook on M/I Homes to stable from negative.	
     -- The outlook revision acknowledges M/I Homes' recently strengthened 	
liquidity position and incorporates our view that single-family housing 	
fundamentals are slowly improving.	
     -- We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity, while investing 	
the bulk of its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to 	
levels that will support improved profitability.	
     -- We also affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt 	
ratings and revised our recovery rating on the homebuilder's senior unsecured 	
notes to '3' from '4', indicating our expectations for modestly improved 	
recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on M/I 	
Homes Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company and revised 	
our recovery rating on the homebuilder's senior unsecured debt to '3' from 	
'4', indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for unsecured note holders in 	
the event of a payment default (see list).	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision acknowledges M/I Homes' recently strengthened liquidity 	
position and incorporates our view that national single-family housing 	
fundamentals are slowly improving. Earlier this year, M/I Homes extended the 	
maturity of its $140 million secured revolving credit facility from mid-2013 	
to year-end 2014 and more recently issued $30 million senior unsecured notes 	
through an add-on to its existing $200 million note issue due 2018. We expect 	
M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity, while investing the bulk of its cash 	
in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to levels that support 	
gradually improving profitability over the next one to two years.	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings on M/I Homes reflect the homebuilder's "aggressive" 	
financial risk profile, marked by five consecutive years of operating losses 	
and weak EBITDA-based credit metrics. However, we expect M/I Homes' 	
EBITDA-based credit metrics to modestly improve in tandem with gradually 	
improving profitability over the next one to two years. We characterize M/I 	
Homes' business risk profile as "vulnerable," given the homebuilder's 	
comparatively smaller platform and current concentration in certain weaker 	
Midwest housing markets.	
	
Columbus, Ohio-based M/I Homes is the nation's 16th largest homebuilder, 	
having delivered 2,346 homes at an estimated average sales price of $243,000 	
during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. As of March 31, 2012, the 	
homebuilder operated 122 active communities in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and 	
South, selling attached and freestanding single-family homes to mostly 	
entry-level and move-up buyers. We estimate that roughly half of M/I Homes' 	
inventory is in weak, Midwest markets. Although M/I Homes' smaller platform is 	
a credit negative, we view the homebuilder as a dominant player in its 	
respective submarkets.	
	
We believe single-family housing fundamentals are slowly improving, albeit, 	
off a record low year in 2011. Standard & Poor's 2012 baseline U.S. economic 	
scenario assumes a 22% increase in housing starts (including multifamily 	
starts) and a 17% rise in new home sales, followed by a more robust recovery 	
in 2013. However, we remain cautious with regard to the impact that a weak 	
economic environment may have on the still-fragile housing recovery; job 	
growth and consumer confidence remain weak, and the overhang of shadow 	
inventory still weighs on many housing markets. 	
	
M/I Homes posted a narrower $4.4 million pre-tax loss (after $0.1 million of 	
impairment charges) during the first quarter of 2012, compared with a $17.0 	
million pre-tax loss (after $10.9 million of impairment charges) a year ago. 	
Homebuilding revenue was up 18% due to 15% more deliveries at a 2% higher 	
average sales price (of $249,000), while homebuilding gross margin improved 	
160 basis points (bps; to 16.9%), largely due to a shift in sales mix toward 	
better-performing communities in stronger housing markets during the quarter. 	
M/I Homes operated 10% more active communities during the first quarter of 	
2012, compared with the first quarter of 2011, and derived 63% of its 	
deliveries from newer communities (opened after Jan. 1, 2009), compared with 	
45% during the first quarter of 2011. In part due to an increase in active 	
community count, new contracts were up 17%, while the cancellation rate fell 	
200 bps (to 14%), contributing to a 33% higher backlog value at quarter-end.	
	
We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity while investing the bulk of 	
its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to levels that 	
support gradually improving profitability over the next one to two years. 	
Under our baseline scenario analysis--which contemplates a 15%-20% increase in 	
home deliveries at 3%-7% higher average sales price and modestly stronger 	
homebuilding gross margin (in the low-mid 18% area) in fiscal 2012--we 	
estimate that the homebuilder will return to modest profitability over the 	
next one to two years. We also estimate that debt-to-EBITDA and interest 	
coverage will improve to the areas of 8.0x and 1.5x, respectively, in fiscal 	
2012 (from 18.4x and 0.7x, respectively, in fiscal 2011). Moreover, our 	
baseline scenario analysis assumes no change in capital structure and a 	
maximum draw on the secured revolving credit facility of $30 million during 	
2012.	
	
Recovery analysis	
	
We revised our recovery rating on M/I Homes' senior unsecured notes to '3' 	
from '4', indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for unsecured noteholders 	
in the event of a payment default. Modestly higher assumed inventory levels in 	
our simulated default analysis drove the improved recovery rating. For our 	
complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: M/I Homes Inc.'s 	
Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly following this report. 	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, M/I Homes' liquidity is adequate to cover its capital needs by 	
1.2x or more over the next 18-24 months.	
	
As of March 31, 2012 (pro forma for the $41 million debt maturity that the 	
builder repaid on April 1, 2012, and the $30 million unsecured note add-on 	
that occurred on May 3, 2012), estimated sources of liquidity include: $50 	
million unrestricted cash and $48 million borrowing availability (based on 	
pledged collateral as of March 31, 2012) on an undrawn $140 million secured 	
revolving credit facility that matures on Dec. 31, 2014. We also expect the 	
homebuilder to free up restricted cash over time by transferring $14 million 	
of cash-collateralized letters of credit to the secured revolving credit 	
facility.	
	
With the exception of the company's acquisition of Houston-based Triumph Homes 	
in April of 2012 for an undisclosed amount, M/I Homes' capital needs over the 	
next 18-24 months are largely discretionary. The homebuilder's only debt 	
maturity is in 2018, when $230 million of senior unsecured notes come due. 	
Over the next year, we expect M/I Homes to invest the bulk of its cash and 	
reinvest all of its funds from operations in new communities and grow its 	
inventory by roughly $25 million.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, M/I Homes was in compliance with and had sufficient 	
cushion regarding the leverage and tangible-net-worth covenants governing its 	
secured revolving credit facility. However, the facility commitment-level 	
would begin to decrease in $20 million increments beginning Sept. 30, 2013, if 	
interest and adjusted cash flow coverage ratios are each less than 1.5x. 	
Additionally, a restricted payments basket (as defined by the indenture 	
governing the company's senior unsecured notes) was negative $14 million as of 	
March 13, 2012, precluding the homebuilder from paying common and preferred 	
dividends (which are noncumulative).	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook acknowledges M/I Homes' recently strengthened liquidity and 	
incorporates our view that single-family housing fundamentals are slowly 	
improving. We expect M/I Homes to maintain adequate liquidity, while investing 	
the bulk of its cash in new communities to bolster sales and gross margins to 	
levels that support gradually improving profitability over the next one to two 	
years. We could lower our ratings if the single-family housing market takes 	
another downward turn such that profitability materially weakens or liquidity 	
becomes less than adequate, perhaps due to more aggressive land investment 	
activity than we currently anticipate. Upward rating momentum could be driven 	
by an expanded, more evenly diversified platform that produces stronger 	
EBITDA-based credit metrics.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- The Credit Overhang: The Differing Recovery Trajectories Of U.S. Auto 	
Companies and Homebuilders, published May 21, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance For U.S. Homebuilders Is 	
On The Mend, But Risks Remain, published April 10, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published 	
April 10, 2012 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 	
published Sept. 27, 2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
	
Outlook Revised, Rating Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
M/I Homes Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B-/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
M/I Homes Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  4	
 Preferred Stock                        C                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

