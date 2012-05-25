FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms U.S. Silica Co's 'B+' CCR
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 6:54 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms U.S. Silica Co's 'B+' CCR

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

May 25 - Overview	
     -- Recent strong operating performance and capacity expansions contribute 	
to our expectations for sand producer U.S. Silica Co., though changing 	
industry dynamics in frac sand markets may challenge its ability to grow 	
profits over the medium term.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' rating on U.S. Silica. 	
     -- At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the 	
company's senior secured term loan to 'BB-'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that relatively stable 	
growth in demand for industrial sand as the gradual economic recovery 	
continues should offset exposure to volatility in the frac sand industry. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Frederick, Md.-based U.S. Silica Co. The rating 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's $260 	
million secured term loan due 2017 to 'BB-' from 'B+' in recognition of the 	
greater prospects for recovery given the company's growth and capacity 	
expansions. We also revised our recovery rating on the loan to '2', indicating 	
our expectation that investors can expect to receive substantial (70% to 90%) 	
recovery in the event of a default, from '3'. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the company will encounter 	
increasing headwinds in the hydraulic fracturing (frac) sand industry over the 	
medium term, despite recent favorable near-term operating trends, which 	
produced strong performance metrics in the first quarter. We believe that 	
market competition is intensifying because of an influx of new entrants and 	
capacity expansions coming online over the next 12 months. In addition, though 	
oil and liquids drilling remain relatively strong, low natural gas prices have 	
contributed to recent pullbacks in natural gas drilling. This has resulted in 	
slackening demand and falling prices for fine grade sand products. The 	
combination of these factors leads us to believe that the supply-demand 	
balance in the sand market is on the crux of a shift from chronic undersupply 	
toward possible oversupply, and we believe it may reach a supply saturation 	
point as soon as mid-to-late 2013.	
	
The 'B+' rating and stable outlook reflect our assessment of U.S. Silica's 	
business risk profile as "weak," given that its absolute size and scope remain 	
relatively small, even with recent capacity expansions. In addition, the 	
company has significant mine concentration, a smaller reserve base than 	
competitors, and is exposed to cyclical end markets. Our "aggressive" 	
financial risk profile considers the company's majority private equity 	
ownership despite its recent IPO, its history of generating uneven free cash 	
flow from operations, and our view of its "adequate" liquidity. 	
	
Under our base case scenario, we expect U.S. Silica will produce about 3 	
million tons of frac sand and 4 million tons of industrial sand in 2012, 	
generating adjusted EBITDA of approximately $130 million. In the near term we 	
expect the company's operating performance will continue to benefit from solid 	
demand for frac sand as a result of the current shortage in the market and oil 	
shale drilling. We expect total debt leverage to be below 3x in 2012 and funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total debt above 25%. In 2013, we expect the company 	
to continue expanding its raw frac sand production capacity and complete 	
construction of a resin-coated sand facility, which we expect will add about 	
$40 million in EBITDA for the year, further reducing leverage. 	
	
U.S. Silica is a major producer of sand for both industrial applications and 	
for use in hydraulic fracturing. The company has shifted its product mix 	
toward significantly higher margin frac sand production, which we expect to 	
constitute about 40% of total volumes in 2012, versus 30% in 2011. More than 	
half of the company's sales are to cyclical end markets, resulting in 	
potential pressure on revenues in an economic downturn. The company generates 	
about one-third of its EBITDA from one of its mines, making it susceptible to 	
a sharp decline in earnings in the event of an operating disruption that 	
constrains production. Demand in the industrial sand industry tends to be 	
regional because of the somewhat prohibitive cost of transporting most types 	
of the product farther than 200 miles. This does not, however, preclude 	
competitive concentration, since the largest industry players maintain 	
multiple locations to service national accounts.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, U.S. Silica has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the 	
next 12 months under our criteria, which incorporates the following 	
assumptions:	
     -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 	
months;	
     -- Sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 30%; and	
     -- The company's compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely 	
would survive a 20% drop in EBITDA without breaching covenant test measures.	
	
Total liquidity as of March 31, 2012, consisted of about $85 million in cash 	
and $24 million in availability (after accounting for about $9 million in 	
letters of credit) under its $35 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility due 	
2015. The company typically generates modest cash flow from operations and 	
does not have particularly intensive working capital needs. Capital 	
expenditures for maintenance total about $15 million annually. We expect the 	
company to spend additional capital on growth projects, including building a 	
resin-coated sand plant in 2013. Therefore, we expect capital expenditures of 	
about $110 million in 2012, with about $35 million in negative free operating 	
cash flow (FOCF). U.S. Silica has historically generated uneven FOCF, though 	
we do expect it to be positive in 2013 and to increase more substantially 	
thereafter as it completes major capital expenditures. 	
	
U.S. Silica's existing term loan has a maximum leverage ratio covenant and its 	
ABL is subject to a fixed-charge coverage ratio when availability is less than 	
$6.5 million. The company was in compliance with all covenants as of March 31, 	
2012, and we expect it will continue to comply over the next 12 months with 	
adequate cushion of at least 20%. The capital structure contains no near-term 	
maturities.	
	
We do not expect the company to pay dividends in the near term, given that its 	
term loan facility was amended at the time of the IPO to restrict dividends 	
unless leverage falls below 1.5x. In addition, we do not view U.S. Silica as 	
likely to undertake acquisitions in the upcoming months; however, if one 	
should occur, we expect it would be financed in a manner that would not affect 	
our assessment of the company's financial risk profile.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis on U.S. Silica, see our recovery report to 	
be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that U.S. Silica will continue to 	
perform well in 2012 and 2013 as capacity expansions increase earnings, 	
maintaining credit metrics in line with the corporate credit rating despite 	
the challenges we expect in the frac sand industry. Our rating incorporates 	
the expectation that U.S. Silica will maintain leverage below 4.5x and FFO to 	
debt above 20% over the next 12 to 18 months. 	
	
We could raise the ratings over the medium term as the company continues to 	
expand its production and revenue base, particularly if our view of the 	
prospects for the overall industry improves. Key factors that would contribute 	
to a positive rating action include successful implementation of the 	
anticipated capacity expansions, maintenance of credit metrics at or near 	
current levels, further increases in absolute size and scope, a track record 	
of positive free cash flow generation, increasing reserve levels, and a higher 	
level of mine diversity.	
	
We could lower the ratings if credit metrics were to weaken such that we 	
expected adjusted leverage to remain above 4.5x or if market conditions weaken 	
such that liquidity becomes constrained. This may occur if the company fails 	
to implement the new raw sand and resin-coated capacity as anticipated; if 	
competition intensifies, causing pricing to erode more significantly than we 	
currently expect; or if the company increases its leverage to return capital 	
to shareholders or make an acquisition. 	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
U.S. Silica Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
U.S. Silica Co.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

