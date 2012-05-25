FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes various actions on Eagle Rock Energy
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 6:59 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes various actions on Eagle Rock Energy

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

May 25 - Overview	
     -- U.S. midstream energy company Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. 
has increased its scale and continued its moderate financial leverage as it has 	
pursued growth, although geographic diversity and commodity exposure are still 	
weaknesses.	
     -- We are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating and the stable 	
outlook on the partnership.	
     -- We are revising the recovery rating to '4' from '5' and raising the 	
issue rating on the partnership's $300 million senior unsecured notes to 'B' 	
from 'B-' in part due to higher and more stable cash flows from midstream 	
operations.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed its recovery 	
rating on Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. (EROC), a master limited partnership 	
(MLP) focused on the upstream and midstream energy sectors, to '4' from '5', 	
indicating that the lenders would receive average recovery (30% to 50%) if a 	
payment default occurs. We also raised the issue rating on the partnership's 	
$300 million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. We also affirmed the 	
corporate credit rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's ratings on EROC reflect an "aggressive" financial risk 	
profile and a "weak" business risk profile. Credit risks include the 	
industry's inherent commodity price volatility and depletion risk, and EROC's 	
relatively modest scale, geographic concentration, relatively high debt 	
leverage, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure, which motivates 	
EROC to pay out most of its free cash flow (after maintenance capital 	
spending) to unitholders each quarter. In our view, upstream businesses are 	
not well suited for the MLP structure due to the cash flow risk associated 	
with commodity price exposure and depleting reserves. We expected distribution 	
coverage over the next few quarters to be lower than 1x, which considerably 	
weakens the partnership's financial profile. These risks are partially offset 	
by some fee-based cash flows in the midstream business unit, and the 	
partnership's significant commodity price hedges and adequate pro forma 	
liquidity. 	
	
Owned 40% by private equity fund Natural Gas Partners (NGP), EROC is fairly 	
unique in the MLP universe, given its mix of midstream and upstream business 	
units. In 2012, we expect the EBITDA breakdown to be roughly 45% midstream and 	
55% upstream, but this breakdown will vary depending on commodity prices and 	
the partnership's future acquisitions. 	
	
The main contributions to midstream cash flow are from natural gas liquids 	
(NGL) prices and drilling. Compared with most peers, EROC's midstream 	
footprint is modest. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle, East 	
Texas, South Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico regions, the most significant being 	
the Texas Panhandle and East Texas assets. Given the disparity between NGL and 	
natural gas prices, we expect that the oil and gas industry will continue to 	
drill liquids-rich areas aggressively, which should benefit EROC, especially 	
its legacy and recently developed assets in the Panhandle. We also expect the 	
partnership to exploit its proximity to the Austin-Chalk area in East Texas, 	
which will help offset declines in the dry gas areas. In the midstream unit, 	
roughly 36% of throughput comes from fee-based contracts, and 64% have direct 	
exposure to commodity prices. Even the fee-based EBITDA, however, can be 	
subject to volume risk if producers scale back drilling. On a different note, 	
we expect the recent fire and subsequent shut-in at the Phoenix-Arrington 	
Ranch processing facility to minimally impact cash flows by around $3 million 	
dollars over the next few months.	
	
The performance of the upstream business segment depends primarily on 	
commodity prices (crude oil, NGL, and, to a lesser extent, natural gas and 	
sulfur) and production levels. Historically, EROC has faced operational 	
challenges in this business, with production levels being well below 	
expectations due to a shut-in at a key third-party processing plant, which we 	
estimate will only minimally affect cash flows. With the partnership's 	
mid-2011 acquisition of Crow Creek Energy II LLC, another NGP-affiliated 	
company, EROC's upstream operations have more than doubled in size, with daily 	
production increasing from 33 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) to about 	
87 mmcfe, which is still small, relative to most rated stand-alone upstream 	
companies. The Crow Creek assets are largely in the Golden Trend and Cana 	
Shale plays in Oklahoma, and will be key to the partnership's growth strategy. 	
EROC's legacy assets, largely in Alabama and East Texas, are relatively 	
mature, and the new company's future drilling locations largely relate to the 	
acreage positions acquired from Crow Creek, primarily the Cana Shale. We view 	
EROC's position in the liquids-rich Cana Shale play as highly prospective, but 	
we also note that the vast majority of its acreage consists of nonoperated 	
working interests. As such, the pace of development largely lies outside of 	
EROC's control. Also noteworthy are the partnership's Alabama properties, 	
which, in addition to liquids and natural gas, produce sulfur, for which 	
prices have historically been highly volatile. However, $40 million to $50 	
million of mandatory regulated capital expenses related to the sulfur recovery 	
unit in the Big Escambia and Flomation plants also restrict the partnership's 	
ability to invest in growth projects in the near term.	
	
We consider EROC's financial risk profile to be aggressive. As of March 31, 	
2012, debt to EBITDA was 3.4x, and EBITDA to interest was 6.2x. Including our 	
adjustments for asset-retirement obligations and operating leases, total 	
outstanding debt stood at about $850 million, consisting mainly of borrowings 	
under its revolving credit facility and the $300 million senior unsecured 	
notes.  Over the next year, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA will be 	
around 3.6x, however, there could be some volatility in these cash flows 	
depending on market conditions. In addition, we expect distribution coverage 	
to decline to less than 1x over the next few quarters partially due to its 	
capital spending requirements. Thereafter, we expect this ratio to go back up 	
to about 1.2x which is appropriate given the business mix. 	
	
The partnership's cash flows will continuously be subject to commodity price 	
risk in its businesses, but it does mitigate the risk with hedges. Overall, 	
the partnership has hedged about 85% of its commodity exposure in 2012, and 	
about 75% in 2013, which provides higher cash flow visibility. We expect that 	
the partnership will continue to hedge aggressively. Unlike most pure-play 	
midstream MLPs, EROC faces depletion risk, meaning that it must continuously 	
drill new wells to offset the inherent production declines in its producing 	
wells. While the partnership's overall first-year decline curves are 	
relatively modest, we expect them to increase over time, given EROC's focus on 	
the Cana Shale play, where first-year decline curves are generally above 80%. 	
Management estimates maintenance capital spending, required for reserve 	
replacement, is roughly 25% of EBITDA, although this percentage will 	
undoubtedly increase in a low-price environment because drilling and 	
production costs tend to be somewhat sticky when commodity prices fall.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess EROC's liquidity as adequate, with our estimated sources exceeding 	
uses by about 1.4x during the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2011, we 	
estimate that the partnership's sources of liquidity consist of funds from 	
operations of around $200 million and about $150 million of availability under 	
EROC's $1.2 billion asset-based lending revolving credit facility, which has 	
an initial borrowing base of $675 million. We have assumed that EROC's primary 	
uses of cash for the next 12 months will consist of capital spending of $250 	
million to $300 million, of which we consider only about $150 million to be 	
maintenance and long-term growth expenses, and distributions to unitholders of 	
around $90 million. 	
	
EROC's revolving credit facility is governed by a somewhat unique borrowing 	
base, in which the lender group ascribes value to the partnership's upstream 	
business based on a present-value calculation of its reserve base and a 	
separate EBITDA-based calculation related to its midstream business. Like most 	
upstream companies, EROC's liquidity would be subject to borrowing-base 	
decreases in a low-commodity-price environment. In addition, the revolving 	
credit facility has several financial covenants:	
     -- Maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x, 	
     -- Minimum current ratio of 1.0x, and	
     -- Minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.50x.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on EROC's senior unsecured debt is 'B' (the same as the corporate 	
credit rating), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation 	
that lenders would receive modest recovery (30% to 50%) if a payment default 	
occurs. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on EROC 	
to be published shortly.)   	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on the rating is stable and reflects our expectations that EROC 	
will adequately manage its recent Crow Creek acquisition, maintain debt to 	
EBITDA in the 3.5x to 4.0x area with our adjustments, and keep adequate 	
liquidity. We could lower the ratings if EROC's debt to EBITDA consistently 	
exceeds 4.5x, which could result from combination of several factors, such as 	
lower volumes, lower commodity prices, operational challenges that result in 	
lower production or higher drilling costs, or a debt-financed acquisition. We 	
could consider an upgrade if EROC grows scale with leverage below 4.0x, 	
continues to build its operational track record, and distribution coverage, 	
which we expect will be below 1x over the next two quarters, goes steadily 	
back up to around 1.2x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 	
Industry, April 18, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Affirmed	
Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P.	
Corporate credit rating         B/Stable/--	
	
Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised	
                       To       From	
Senior unsecured       B        B-	
 Recovery rating       4        5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

