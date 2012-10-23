FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Target ratings unaffected by credit card sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P says Target ratings unaffected by credit card sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Target Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) are not affected by the company’s recently announced sale of its credit card portfolio to TD Bank Group. Target expects to receive an amount equal to the gross value of the outstanding receivables at the time of closing of this transaction; Target had $5.9 billion in credit card receivables as of July 28, 2012.

Target indicated that it plans to deploy about 90% of the net transaction proceeds to reduce debt while using the remaining 10% to repurchase shares. The proposed transaction and debt reduction target are in line with our expectations for a moderate financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction we expect total debt to EBITDA to be about 2.1x in fiscal 2013 and we expect debt leverage to remain at about this level in fiscal 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.