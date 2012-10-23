FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Michigan GOs at 'AA-'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Michigan GOs at 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the 
following State of Michigan general obligation (GO) bonds: 

--$96.135 million GO environmental program refunding bonds, series 2012 
(tax-exempt).

The bonds are expected to be offered via competitive sale on Oct. 31, 2012. 

In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $1.87 billion in outstanding state GO 
debt at 'AA-' and affirms various state-related ratings at 'A+' as detailed at 
the end of this release. 

The Rating Outlook is Positive. 

SECURITY 

General obligations of the state, with full faith and credit pledged. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

POSITIVE OUTLOOK LINKED TO ECONOMIC REBOUND: The Positive Outlook is based on 
the state's rebounding economic performance after a decade during which 
manufacturing sector weakness and the near-collapse of the domestic auto sector 
eroded the state's credit. Structural changes to the domestic auto sector have 
improved prospects for the state's economy going forward, but the state's 
above-average dependence on cyclical manufacturing is expected to remain a 
credit weakness.

SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: State fiscal management has generally been 
conservative, and recent budgets have achieved balance through structural 
measures rather than one time solutions. Economic and revenue gains allowed a 
sizable deposit to the budget stabilization fund in fiscal 2012, with another 
planned in fiscal 2013.

LOW-TO-MODERATE LIABILITIES: Net tax-supported debt has been and is expected to 
remain in the low-to-moderate range. Obligations for retiree pensions and health
care are manageable and the state continues to pursue additional savings.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION 

STRUCTURAL BALANCE AND RESERVE FUND GROWTH: Rating improvement is likely with 
continued structurally balanced operations as enacted tax code changes are 
phased in. Continued progress in rebuilding fiscal flexibility through reserve 
fund replenishment is also key to credit momentum.

SUSTAINED ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Continued employment recovery and improvement in 
the high unemployment rate will be important for credit improvement.

CREDIT PROFILE 

Fitch's 'AA-' rating on Michigan's GO bonds reflects the state's unusually weak 
economic performance in the decade through 2010, when persistent manufacturing 
weakness and the near-collapse in 2009 of the domestic auto sector weighed on 
the state's economic and fiscal performance. Since then, structural changes to 
the auto sector have improved its longer-term viability and the state's broader 
economy has benefited from more than two years of job gains and steady growth in
personal income. State financial performance has improved both because of the 
rebounding economy and efforts to structurally balance operations, achieved 
after substantial cuts in fiscal 2012. The state's fiscal flexibility, essential
given the nature of its cyclical manufacturing economy, has materially improved 
with a sizable deposit to its budget reserve in fiscal 2012 and an additional 
planned deposit in 2013. 

The Positive Rating Outlook assumes the state continues to achieve both 
structural balance and rebuilding of budget reserves, even as it absorbs the 
impact of recently-enacted tax rate changes. Despite clear economic and fiscal 
progress, the outsized importance of the cyclical manufacturing sector will 
continue to pose a source of longer-term credit uncertainty but does not, by 
itself, preclude rating momentum. Near-term uncertainty is likewise posed by the
sustainability of recent economic gains as well as by several voter initiatives 
on the state's November ballot. In particular, a measure that would subject tax 
changes to a supermajority legislative vote or simple majority popular vote 
could limit the state's ability to respond quickly and effectively to budgetary 
challenges.

ECONOMY

Michigan's economy lost jobs on an annual basis between 2001 and 2010, with the 
decline in 2009 particularly steep at 7% reflecting the combined impact of the 
national recession and domestic automotive weakness and associated 
restructuring. Conditions have improved rapidly since then, with 2011 employment
up 1.9%, compared to 1.1% nationally. Employment gains have continued into 2012,
with September 2012 up 1.2%, below the 1.4% national rate of growth. The 
retrenchment in automotive employment has been significant and difficult for the
state, with roughly two-thirds of automotive manufacturing and parts employment 
lost during the course of the last decade. As of September 2012, both sectors 
have logged sizable gains year-over-year, up 8.5% and 3.2%, respectively. 
Nonetheless, manufacturing sector jobs represent 13.2% of jobs in Michigan as of
September 2012, well ahead of the 9% U.S. level, exposing the state to future 
cyclicality. Unemployment is falling rapidly in Michigan but remains well over 
U.S. levels, at 9.3% in September 2012 compared to 7.8% nationally. The state's 
May 2012 consensus economic forecast anticipates continued steady growth in the 
near term, with wage and salary employment up 1.6% in 2012 and 1.1% in 2013.

Consistent with the state's significant employment losses, personal income 
growth lagged the nation throughout the last decade, and the decline in 2009 was
more than 1% deeper than that of the nation. Personal income growth exceeded the
nation in 2011, up 5.2% in Michigan versus 5.1% nationally. In the second 
quarter of 2012, personal income rose 4.1% in Michigan versus 3.3% nationally. 
As of May 2012, the state forecasts 3% growth in 2012 and 2.6% in 2013, figures 
which appear reasonable. By 2011, per capita personal income ranks 36th among 
the states at 87.3% of the national level. 

FINANCES

Throughout much of the last decade, Michigan's contracting economy resulted in 
significant revenue declines, with actual results often underperforming 
estimates revised in the midst of fiscal years and requiring remedial action to 
maintain budget balance. These actions included revenue increases, spending 
austerity, and a variety of one-time measures, including drawing on federal 
economic stimulus monies, depleting reserves, and restructuring debt. Revenue 
stabilization became evident during fiscal 2010 and continued through fiscal 
2011 which ended with significant surpluses in the general and school aid funds.
 

Budgetary performance further improved in fiscal 2012, with the enacted budget 
incorporating $1.5 billion in ongoing spending cuts while accommodating a tax 
restructuring projected at the time to cost $535 million, primarily through 
replacement of the Michigan business tax with a corporate income tax. 
Nonetheless, the budget also included a sizable projected deposit of $256 
million to the BSF, the first major deposit to the fund in nearly a decade. 
Notable with the adoption of the fiscal 2012 budget the state has added an 
additional forecast budget year, an improvement from past budget practice.

Revenue expectations rose in the course of fiscal 2012 (which ended on Sept. 
30); the May 2012 consensus revenue forecast raised expected fiscal 2012 general
fund and school aid fund receipts by $33.9 million and $112.5 million, 
respectively. The general fund is forecast to grow 2.9%, while the school aid 
fund declines 3.3%; figures which incorporate the effect of personal income tax 
and business tax restructuring in the budget. Actual fiscal 2012 revenue 
performance through September 2012 is reportedly ahead of the May forecast, with
general fund revenues $85 million over budget and school aid fund revenues $8.1 
million over budget. Ultimately the state deposited $362.7 million into the BSF 
in fiscal 2012, equal to 4.2% of total general fund-general purpose revenues, 
while ending with a substantial preliminary surplus estimated at $656 million. 

The fiscal 2013 budget as adopted was structurally balanced, with one time 
revenues directed at one time spending, including a $140 million BSF deposit. 
The May 2012 consensus forecast, upon which the adopted budget was based, 
anticipates a 1% decline in general fund revenues from fiscal 2012, while school
aid fund revenues rise 2.7%. General fund expenditures grow 3.1% including one 
time spending.

DEBT AND RETIREE OBLIGATIONS

The state's debt and retiree obligations are manageable. Net tax-supported debt,
at $7.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, represents 2.2% of 2011 personal income. 
GO debt amortization is above average with 42% to be retired over the next five 
years and 82% to be retired over the next 10 years. 

The state's defined benefit pension obligations are limited given the state's 
conversion in 1997 to defined contribution benefits for newly-hired state 
employees. The funded ratio on a reported basis for the state's main pension 
system, the Michigan State Employees Retirement System (MSERS), has eroded due 
to investment losses. Based on its Sept. 30, 2010 actuarial valuation (the most 
recent available), the public employees' plan reported a 72.6% funded ratio. 
Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption (compared to the 8% 
assumed by MSERS), the funded ratio drops to 65.4%. Nonetheless, on a combined 
basis, net tax-supported debt and the pension liability attributable to the 
state are at 3.8% of 2011 personal income, well below the 6.6% median of 
Fitch-rated states.

The state has enacted various changes to state-administered retiree pension and 
health benefits in recent years, although many of the reforms have been 
successfully challenged in court. Legislation passed in recent years has 
eliminated other post-employment benefits for new hires and lowered the state's 
unfunded liability.

In conjunction with the affirmation of the state's GO credit, Fitch has also 
affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook: 

Michigan State Building Authority

--Revenue bonds (Facilities Program) series and (State Police Communications 
System) at 'A+'. 

Michigan Municipal Bond Authority

--School program bonds (local government loan program revenue bonds) at 'A+'; 

--School loan revenue refunding bonds at 'A+'. 

    
    Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global 
Insight. 

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.