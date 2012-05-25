FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB-' rating to On Assignment
#Market News
May 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB-' rating to On Assignment

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. staffing company On Assignment has put in place a $540
million credit facility to fund its acquisition of Apex Systems and to refinance	
existing debt.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to the company with 	
a stable outlook, and rating the credit facility 'BB-' with a recovery rating 	
of '3'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will reduce 	
leverage and maintain adequate covenant headroom for the rating in the future.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Calabasas, 	
Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. its 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The rating 	
outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned the company's $540 million senior secured credit facility our 	
'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating on the 	
company) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 	
default. The facility consists of a $100 million term loan A due 2017, a $365 	
million term loan B due 2019, and a $75 million revolver due 2017. The company 	
used the net proceeds and newly issued common stock to pay for its May 2012 	
$600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc. (unrated) and to refinance its 	
existing debt.	
	
Rationale	
The 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that On Assignment will be able to 	
reduce leverage, generate positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an 	
adequate cushion of covenant compliance over the intermediate term. We view 	
the company's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because 	
of the cyclical nature of the staffing business and its small market share in 	
a fragmented and highly competitive industry. We view On Assignment's 	
financial risk profile as "significant," based on its moderately high pro 	
forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio relative to its scale of operations. We expect pro 	
forma leverage, adjusted for operating leases, to decline to the high-3x area 	
in the second half of 2012.	
	
Following the acquisition, which essentially doubled the size of the company, 	
On Assignment is primarily an IT staffing firm, but also operates in life 	
sciences staffing, physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health care. 	
The customer base is diversified, with the top 10 customers accounting for 21% 	
of 2011 pro forma revenues. Nevertheless, On Assignment has significant 	
exposure to IT staffing industry fundamentals. The IT staffing industry is 	
very competitive and we believe this will continue, if not intensify, with the 	
entrance of large international staffing firms into the market. Despite its 	
position as the second-largest IT staffing firm in the U.S., the combined 	
company is relatively small and does not command a large market share in this 	
fragmented industry. Professional staffing is very cyclical, and profit levels 	
can drop dramatically during downturns. EBITDA margins in the staffing 	
industry tend to be low, although they are higher for companies serving higher 	
end, niche markets.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 pro forma revenue and EBITDA 	
(before stock compensation) to growth at a low- to mid-teen percentage rate. 	
We expect strong end-market demand in IT staffing, which accounts for roughly 	
75% of combined sales, to drive revenue growth. We anticipate that Apex 	
Systems and Oxford Global Resources (On Assignment's IT staffing and 	
engineering segment) will both grow over 15% in 2012. We also expect 	
double-digit percent growth in physician services revenue due to the benefit 	
of full-year ownership of HealthCare Partners Inc. (HCP; which the company 	
acquired last summer), high-single-digit percent growth in life sciences, and 	
low- to mid-single-digit percent growth in health care. We believe the 	
combined company's EBITDA margin (after stock compensation expense) will be at 	
or slightly below 9% in 2012, with the gross margin staying relatively steady 	
and some operating leverage from increased scale. We expect the EBITDA margin 	
to remain above staffing industry averages owing to the company's position in 	
higher-value-added professional staffing markets.	
	
In 2011, pro forma consolidated revenue grew by roughly one-third and EBITDA 	
(before stock compensation expense) grew by more than half. Excluding 	
acquisitions, pro forma revenue grew 29%. Apex Systems' revenue increased 29% 	
through further penetration of current accounts and a focus on attractive 	
industries. Oxford Global Resources jumped 49% due to a 41% increase in the 	
number of professionals on assignment and an increase in average bill rate. 	
The increased number of placements reflected companies growing their capital 	
expenditures. Physician services increased 9.5%, largely because of the HCP 	
acquisition, while life sciences grew 42% as a result of strong organic growth 	
and the company's 2011 acquisition of Valesta. Health care revenues increased 	
24% due to improving economic trends in the health care sector. EBITDA growth 	
was due to the containment of sales, general, and administrative expenses, 	
allowing for significant operating leverage. 	
	
Including our operating lease adjustment and potential earn-outs, debt to 	
EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, is 4.1x based on 2011 EBITDA (before 	
stock compensation expense). Adjusted leverage is at the high end of the 	
indicative debt-to-EBITDA range of 3x-4x that characterizes a significant 	
financial risk under Standard & Poor's criteria. We expect leverage to be 	
reduced throughout 2012 through modest debt repayment and EBITDA growth, and 	
for leverage to be below 4x by the end of the year. Pro forma for the 	
transaction, we expect lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest to be around 	
5.5x in 2012.	
	
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for staffing varies, 	
depending on swings in working capital. Working capital uses are greatest 	
during times of growth, while working capital becomes a source of cash flow 	
typically in the first year of a downturn. In the second half of 2012, we 	
expect conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow to be around 40%.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, On Assignment will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs 	
over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 	
18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We also expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
were to decline by 15%.	
     -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant 	
compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need 	
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.	
     -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks.	
	
Liquidity sources include an expected cash balance of $10 million at the close 	
of the financing transaction, $50 million of availability under the revolving 	
credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow. Primary uses of 	
liquidity include capital expenditures of $10 million to $15 million a year 	
and working capital needs, which can be sizable during periods of high growth. 	
Our base case indicates discretionary cash flow of at around $30 million in 	
the second half of 2012 and $60 million to $70 million in 2013. Mandatory 	
amortization is $13.7 million in 2013, although the company does have a 	
mandatory 50% free cash flow sweep when the year-end leverage ratio is greater 	
than 2.5x.	
	
We expect On Assignment to have an adequate margin of compliance with its 	
total leverage covenant, which starts at 4.5x on Sept. 30, 2012, and steps 	
down to 4.25x at Dec. 31, 2012, and then 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2013. We estimate 	
that pro forma leverage at March 31, 2012 was roughly 3.7x, and we expect the 	
company to maintain at least a 20% cushion of compliance over the intermediate 	
term, despite the step-down schedule through 2015.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on On Assignment, 	
to be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that On Assignment will 	
continue to reduce lease-adjusted leverage, generate positive discretionary 	
cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with its covenants. 	
We could lower the rating if operating performance weakens, leverage increases 	
above 4.25x, and the cushion of compliance with covenants narrows below 15%. 	
This could occur if EBITDA fails to grow at least 7% from Dec. 31, 2011 	
levels. 	
	
Although less likely over the intermediate term, we could raise the rating if 	
the company profitably and meaningfully increases its scale, preserves it 	
current EBITDA margin, and significantly reduces leverage.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
On Assignment Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--     	
 Senior Secured                                         	
  US$365 mil term bank ln due 2019      BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$75 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$100 mil term A bank ln due 2017    BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

