FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Oregon's GOs 'AA+', outlook is stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Oregon's GOs 'AA+', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following state of
Oregon general obligation (GO) bond: 

--$11.445 million 2012 series P (Pollution Control Projects).

The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Nov. 6, 2012. 

Additionally, Fitch affirms the following ratings: 

--$5.1 billion in outstanding state GO bonds at 'AA+';

--$1.15 billion in outstanding appropriation credits at 'AA'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The bonds are general obligations of the state of Oregon, with the full faith 
and credit of the state pledged to bond repayment. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OFFSETS REVENUE VOLATILITY: State finances are 
heavily dependent on the personal income tax, a volatile revenue source which 
declined sharply during the recent recession. The state's management reviews 
revenue and economic forecasts quarterly and has taken measures necessary to 
maintain balance. State reserve levels have been drawn upon among balancing 
measures, but a thin level of cushion remains. 

DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY: Oregon's economy, historically based on its natural 
resources, has diversified toward the computer and service sectors. 

MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are above average for a U.S. state but are 
only a moderate burden on resources, despite having risen significantly in 
recent years. Fitch expects the state's debt burden to remain moderate. Pension 
funding is sound. 

CREDIT PROFILE 

Oregon's 'AA+' GO bond rating reflects an economy that has diversified, moderate
debt levels, and the state's prompt actions to maintain financial flexibility in
a challenging revenue environment. Strong financial management is critical to 
the rating given a revenue structure largely dependent on the cyclical personal 
income tax, exposure to voter initiatives with negative fiscal impact, and 
constitutional 'kicker' provisions requiring return of surplus revenues to 
taxpayers. While anticipated reserve levels are now well below expectations 
prior to the recession, a thin level of cushion remains. The assigned rating and
Stable Outlook also reflect Fitch's expectation that the state will continue to 
promptly address budgetary gaps as they arise and maintain such cushion against 
revenue volatility. 

RELIANCE ON PERSONAL INCOME TAX FOR OPERATIONS

The state is dependent on the personal income tax (PIT), which made up 85% of 
2011 general fund revenues. PIT collections have been volatile, falling 12% in 
the 2001 - 2003 biennium and rising by nearly 17% in the 2003 - 2005 biennium 
and 23% in the 2005 - 2007 biennium. Income tax receipts for the 2007 - 2009 
biennium were $1.2 billion below original estimates and 8.6% below those of the 
prior biennium. A mix of spending cuts, federal stimulus dollars, and the use of
available balances, including a full drawdown of the then available balance in 
the Education Stability Fund, were employed to maintain balance.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.