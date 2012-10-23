TEXT-Fitch rates Oregon's GOs 'AA+', outlook is stable

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following state of Oregon general obligation (GO) bond: --$11.445 million 2012 series P (Pollution Control Projects). The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Nov. 6, 2012. Additionally, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$5.1 billion in outstanding state GO bonds at 'AA+'; --$1.15 billion in outstanding appropriation credits at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the state of Oregon, with the full faith and credit of the state pledged to bond repayment. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OFFSETS REVENUE VOLATILITY: State finances are heavily dependent on the personal income tax, a volatile revenue source which declined sharply during the recent recession. The state's management reviews revenue and economic forecasts quarterly and has taken measures necessary to maintain balance. State reserve levels have been drawn upon among balancing measures, but a thin level of cushion remains. DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY: Oregon's economy, historically based on its natural resources, has diversified toward the computer and service sectors. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are above average for a U.S. state but are only a moderate burden on resources, despite having risen significantly in recent years. Fitch expects the state's debt burden to remain moderate. Pension funding is sound. CREDIT PROFILE Oregon's 'AA+' GO bond rating reflects an economy that has diversified, moderate debt levels, and the state's prompt actions to maintain financial flexibility in a challenging revenue environment. Strong financial management is critical to the rating given a revenue structure largely dependent on the cyclical personal income tax, exposure to voter initiatives with negative fiscal impact, and constitutional 'kicker' provisions requiring return of surplus revenues to taxpayers. While anticipated reserve levels are now well below expectations prior to the recession, a thin level of cushion remains. The assigned rating and Stable Outlook also reflect Fitch's expectation that the state will continue to promptly address budgetary gaps as they arise and maintain such cushion against revenue volatility. RELIANCE ON PERSONAL INCOME TAX FOR OPERATIONS The state is dependent on the personal income tax (PIT), which made up 85% of 2011 general fund revenues. PIT collections have been volatile, falling 12% in the 2001 - 2003 biennium and rising by nearly 17% in the 2003 - 2005 biennium and 23% in the 2005 - 2007 biennium. Income tax receipts for the 2007 - 2009 biennium were $1.2 billion below original estimates and 8.6% below those of the prior biennium. A mix of spending cuts, federal stimulus dollars, and the use of available balances, including a full drawdown of the then available balance in the Education Stability Fund, were employed to maintain balance.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria