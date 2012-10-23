TEXT-S&P: Kinetic Concepts ratings unaffected by amendment

Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc. (subsidiary of Centaur Guernsey L.P. Inc.) are not affected by the company's intention to amend its credit facility. The credit facility consists of a $200 million revolver due 2016, $1.975 billion term loan B-1 due 2018, and a $325 million term loan B-2 due 2016. The issue-level rating on the facility is currently 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1', indicating very high recovery (90% to 100%) for lenders in the event of a payment default. The amendment will lower the interest rates on the facility and provide flexibility for the repurchase of up to $250 million of senior secured and/or senior unsecured notes. While we view positively the interest cost savings and potential repayment of high cost debt, it is not significant enough to alter our 'B' rating or stable outlook on the company. The ratings on Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI) overwhelmingly reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile following its LBO and "fair" business risk profile. The fair business risk profile incorporates KCI's significant dependence on vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) devices, market share losses, and pricing pressures for VAC devices, as well as generally well-entrenched market positions and rapid growth at the LifeCell division. The financial risk profile reflects adjusted debt to EBITDA following the LBO, per Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' calculations, of more than 7x, which we expect to drop to about 6.4x in 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ratings Unchanged Kinetic Concepts Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured Second-lien notes due 2018 B Recovery Rating 4 Term B-1 loan due 2018 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Revolver due 2016 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Term B-2 loan due 2016 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured Senior notes due 2019 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.