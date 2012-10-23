FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Bolivia's foreign currency bond issuance 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Bolivia's foreign currency bond issuance 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bolivia's USD500 million global bonds
(coupon 4.875%) due 2022 a rating of 'BB-'. The rating is in line with Bolivia's
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating, which has a Stable Outlook.

Earlier this month Fitch upgraded Bolivia's sovereign ratings to 'BB' from 'B+'.
This reflected the country's strengthened external buffers, improved sovereign 
debt profile and greater diversification of financing sources, which provide 
ample flexibility to cope with commodity cycles and adverse domestic and 
external shocks. In addition, increasing public investment levels could support 
growth momentum over the next two years. 

These strengths are counterbalanced by Bolivia's relatively high commodity 
dependence in terms of fiscal and external accounts as well as weaker GDP per 
capita and human development indicators relative to 'BB' peers. Moreover, 
regulatory uncertainty, nationalization risks, social conflicts and 
institutional capacity constraints continue weighing on private investment and 
government policy effectiveness. 

    Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above 
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.