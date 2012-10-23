FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: potential bond upgrade count reaches year high
October 23, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: potential bond upgrade count reaches year high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 23 - The number of entities poised for upgrades increased slightly to
230 as of Oct. 11 from 228 as of Aug. 31 after increasing about 5% the previous
month, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets,
Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Is At The Highest Level Since The
Beginning Of The Year." 

"This is the first time the number of potential upgrades has increased for two 
consecutive months since Nov. 2010," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & 
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, the count is still 
significantly lower than the five-year moving average of 243." The number of 
potential bond upgrades has been in the low-200s since the beginning of 2012, 
averaging 222 during the past nine months. This compares with an average of 
253 during the last two years and 246 during the last recession (December 2007 
through June 2009). We define potential upgrades as issuers that are rated 
'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on CreditWatch with positive 
implications. Despite the increase in the potential upgrades, the gap between 
the potential upgrades and the potential downgrades widened as the number of 
potential downgrades increased to 580 from 571 a month earlier.

Since our previous report, we removed 28 issuers from our list of potential 
upgrades and added 30. We removed the most issuers (four) from the media and 
entertainment sector. Standard & Poor's raised its ratings on 11 (or about 5% 
of the total) of the issuers that were on our list last month. 

Of the entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 80% are based in the 
U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). Nine of the 11 
entities upgraded since the last report are also from the U.S. The issuers we 
added to the list came from several different sectors. We added five issuers 
each from the consumer products and media and entertainment sectors, and added 
four issuers from the telecommunications sector.

The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly. The 
number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive increased to 22 from 
19, while the number of entities with positive outlooks stayed unchanged at 
209. As a result, the ratio of issuers with ratings with positive outlooks to 
those on CreditWatch positive decreased to 9.5 to 1 from 11 to 1. A decrease 
in this ratio implies that it may take a shorter time for the upgrades to 
occur. The media and entertainment sector accounted for the largest proportion 
of the potential bond upgrades, with 25 issuers. Potential bond upgrades in 
the 'B' rating category ('B+', 'B', and 'B-' ratings) continued to lead the 
list, constituting 36% of the total. 
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

