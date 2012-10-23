TEXT-Fitch rates PepsiCo note issuance 'A', outlook stable

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s (PepsiCo) newly issued GBP500 million 2.5% notes due Nov. 1, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper which totaled $900 million at Sept. 8, 2012. The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's senior unsecured obligations. The notes are being issued under the company's existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations on secured debt. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial flexibility, consistent generation of significant cash flow from operations (CFO) and free cash flow (FCF). PepsiCo has generated an average of over $7.5 billion of CFO and $2.1 billion of FCF annually since 2007. The ratings incorporate PepsiCo's generally shareholder-friendly position as share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion annually over the past five years. The company's large dividend of more than $3.0 billion has grown by 5% or more annually for the past five fiscal years. PepsiCo anticipates dividends and share repurchases to total more than $6 billion in 2012.(New York Ratings Team)