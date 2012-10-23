FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates PepsiCo note issuance 'A', outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates PepsiCo note issuance 'A', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s
(PepsiCo) newly issued GBP500 million 2.5% notes due Nov. 1, 2022. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper which totaled $900 million
at Sept. 8, 2012. 

The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's 
senior unsecured obligations. The notes are being issued under the company's 
existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations
on secured debt. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are 
callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. 

PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial flexibility, consistent 
generation of significant cash flow from operations (CFO) and free cash flow 
(FCF). PepsiCo has generated an average of over $7.5 billion of CFO and $2.1 
billion of FCF annually since 2007. 

The ratings incorporate PepsiCo's generally shareholder-friendly position as 
share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion annually over the past five 
years. The company's large dividend of more than $3.0 billion has grown by 5% or
more annually for the past five fiscal years. PepsiCo anticipates dividends and 
share repurchases to total more than $6 billion in 2012.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.