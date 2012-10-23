FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms El Paso ISD, Texas' ULT bonds 'AA'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA' underlying rating for the following
El Paso Independent School District, Texas' (the district) obligations as
follows:

--$424.7 million outstanding unlimited tax (ULT) bonds; and

--$20.4 million outstanding maintenance tax notes.

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

The bonds are secured and payable by an unlimited property tax levy; the 
maintenance tax notes are payable from all available funds including, but not 
limited, to the operations and maintenance tax levy limited to $1.04 per $100 
taxable assessed valuation (TAV) on all taxable property located within the 
district.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IMPROVED FINANCIAL RESERVES: The district's financial reserves have increased, 
assisted in large part by a change in reporting period in fiscal 2011. Unaudited
results for fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 point to a large $11.2 million 
increase to the general fund reserves, resulting from extensive implemented 
budget cuts; the district expects to close the year with an unrestricted general
fund balance in excess of 20% of spending.

LARGE AND DIVERSE TAX BASE: The district's TAV is sizable at approximately $16.6
billion and experienced no material declines during the recession. The top ten 
taxpayers comprise less than 8% of the tax base.

HIGH OVERALL DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are high despite substantial state
support for district debt. The school district receives state assistance for 
debt service equal to approximately 29% of total annual payments. The pace of 
principal amortization is below average, due in part to the accelerated debt 
issuances in recent years to make improvements to existing campuses and to 
prepare for anticipated enrollment gains related to the Fort Bliss expansion.

MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLAN: The district does not currently have voter 
authorization to issue new ULT debt and does not intend to approach the voters 
in the next three to five years. Capital needs are manageable given that Fort 
Bliss expansion did not translate to previously expected enrollment increases. 
The district also has sufficient unspent bond proceeds to complete two new 
schools, as they become necessary.

DIVERSE ECONOMY: Much of the city's economic activity emanates from its position
in a key NAFTA trade corridor near Mexico's maquiladora assembly plants, as well
as the presence of Fort Bliss. The recent expansion at Fort Bliss and an 
emerging healthcare sector somewhat offset credit concerns regarding 
historically below-average income levels and high unemployment rates.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

MANAGEMENT ISSUES GO UNRESOLVED: The district's accreditation was placed on 
probation by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) due to manipulation by the former 
superintendent of testing procedures to improve academic standing. TEA has 
placed a monitor in the district, and the results of an upcoming audit of 
district internal controls and TEA's response to the district's plan to correct 
any audit findings could have rating implications.

CREDIT PROFILE

The district is the seventh largest school district in the state and the largest
in the City of El Paso. Historically, the area's economy has been based on 
international trade, manufacturing, and copper mining. Additionally, an 
expanding military presence (Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield) and educational
concerns (the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Medical 
School) add stability to the local economy.

Area income levels as measured by median household income are below average, 
which is somewhat offset by the area's lower cost of living. Government and 
educational entities comprise most of the top 10 civilian employers, which 
provide roughly 25% of the area's employment. Major additions to the city's 
retail, commercial and healthcare sectors brought unemployment rates down to 
record lows in 2007 and 2008, although they have risen notably along with the 
national unemployment rate. At 9.4% in July 2012, El Paso's unemployment rate 
remains above the state's 7.5% and U.S. rate of 8.6%.

ACCREDITATION ON PROBATIONARY STATUS 

The district's state academic rating had improved significantly from 2005 to 
2010, when the district became the largest urban school district rated 
'Recognized' (the second highest rating on the scale). However, the Texas 
Education Agency (TEA) put the district on probation after finding that the 
improved academic performance was the result of the former superintendent 
manipulating student testing procedures. The TEA has assigned a monitor, at the 
expense of the district, to oversee the structural integrity of the district, 
campus testing, and student records. Additionally, an audit of the district's 
internal controls (separate from, and in addition to, the independent audit of 
the district's financial statements) will be performed by a legal firm. The 
district then will prepare and implement a development plan to correct any audit
findings, and TEA will reassess the district in about a year. In the meantime, 
the district is searching for a permanent superintendent.

Fitch is concerned about the recent findings that led the TEA to place the 
district on probationary status. Fitch believes the internal control audit 
findings, the district's plan to address any findings, and TEA's response to the
district's efforts will be key determinants in any near-term rating action. 
Fitch will continue to monitor the district and will provide additional 
commentary as credit relevant developments occur.

BRAC IMPACT ON ENROLLMENT GROWTH

The recent expansion of the military presence at Fort Bliss as a result of the 
Pentagon's 2005 base realignment and closure (BRAC) recommendations has led to 
large addition of troops and massive military and related private investment in 
the area. Troop population grew from about 9,000 in 2005 to 27,000, and is 
projected to increase to 30,600 by 2014. The district originally expected large 
enrollment gains from military personnel dependents, and positioned itself from 
both an operations and facilities standpoint for a large influx of student 
population. However, enrollment levels related to Fort Bliss growth proved 
difficult to forecast. Due to extended overseas deployments, troop dependents 
have not relocated to the area to the extent originally projected. This pattern 
has resulted in lower than budgeted enrollment figures and has translated to a 
somewhat erratic pattern in financial performance and challenges in facilities 
planning. 

DEBT LEVELS ABOVE AVERAGE

The district's overall debt ratios are moderately high at nearly $3,400 per 
capita and 6.4% of total market valuation despite significant state support for 
debt service. The district currently receives state support for roughly 30% of 
its annual debt service requirements. Debt amortization is below average, with 
about 38% of principal maturing in 10 years. Because of the slower pace of 
enrollment growth, the district does not expect to seek another bond election 
for about three to four years and reportedly has sufficient capacity for the 
currently projected growth. All of the previous bond authorizations have been 
issued, and proceeds remain to construct two new schools when the need arises. 
The current debt service tax rate is $0.19 per $100 of TAV.

District employees participate in the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS),
a cost-sharing multiple employer pension system. Contributions are made by plan 
members and the State of Texas on behalf of the district, thus eliminating any 
liability for the district. The system also offers post-employment health 
insurance benefits (OPEB) to retirees. 

INCREASED GENERAL FUND RESERVES 

After recording healthy surpluses in fiscal 2006 and fiscal 2007, the district 
posted large operating deficits the following two years due mostly to sizeable 
differentials between projected and actual average daily attendance (ADA). The 
gap was with the result of shifting deployment patterns at Ft. Bliss and delays 
in the arrival of new troop dependents. The fiscal 2009 general fund reserves 
were further thinned by pay-as-you-go capital outlays and prior period 
adjustments.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

