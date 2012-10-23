FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: REO-to-rental structures present analytical challenges
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: REO-to-rental structures present analytical challenges

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 23 - Fitch began receiving inquires for potential securitizations of
single-family rental properties earlier in 2012 and published a commentary in
August discussing our views. We note several key challenges, including the lack
of historical performance data and track records of property managers, equity
pledges in special purpose entities (SPEs) as collateral, and hybrid analysis
needed to assess cash flow sustainability and property values.

One of the key challenges is the limited performance data at both the property 
and market level. The lack of performance history and track records of the 
managers' also presents risks. While we have had conversations with some of the 
market-level data providers, one of which we found to have a robust data 
warehouse, the history only dates back to 2008-2009. For these reasons, Fitch is
unlikely to assign a high investment-grade rating to such transactions. 

Another key challenge we are focused on, which has taken priority over the data 
concern, is the investor's security interest in the collateral. The collateral 
can consist of mortgages on the property or equity pledges. With the latter, a 
property is deeded to an SPE and a 100% equity pledge in the SPE is transferred 
to the trust. The key risk associated with this structure is the potential for 
the issuer or sponsor to pursue bankruptcy of the SPE should a deal underperform
and investors seek to enforce their rights. In the absence of a recorded 
mortgage, there is a potential for the issuer/sponsor to obtain post-petition 
debt secured by the underlying properties. While this may be viewed as a low 
probability, high severity event, Fitch is concerned that under a stress 
scenario, the noteholders would become unsecured creditors of the SPE. 

A third key risk unique to these securitizations is their hybrid nature. We view
the single-family asset class as a cross between commercial and residential 
properties as the rental streams and value of the underlying property would be 
used to repay the transaction. Given the lack of property level performance and 
rental income history, we expect to conduct sensitivity analyses as a check on 
the viability of rents, cash flows, and yields using the income capitalization 
or cap rate approach. We also note that the cash flows and value are affected by
the performance of the operator as well as their business strategy and 
motivations. 

As a relatively new product to structured finance, we expect our approach to 
evolve in conjunction with the availability of data, the development of the 
transaction structure, and track record of the property manager and sponsor. We 
will publish additional commentaries as these issues are addressed.

    Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
