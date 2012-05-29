FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. CLOs to see more European exposure
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. CLOs to see more European exposure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 29 - European companies looking for financing options may begin to see
U.S. collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) as an attractive financing
alternative. Many U.S. CLO managers have either developed or acquired
capabilities to perform due diligence in the European credit markets. European
companies have diminished European financing options and may seek cross-border
solutions. U.S. CLO investors may see this as an opportunity to broaden their
exposure to EU companies creating greater diversification.	
	
In Europe, there is a relative lack of financing available for corporates from
European banks and CLOs. The banks have slowed the rate of new loans as they
prepare for Basel III, which will require them to hold higher capital and
liquidity. And the European CLO market has been unable to restart itself since
the credit crisis began four years ago. This month, a German bathroom fixture
manufacturer, Grohe, and a London-based software company, Misys, continued the
trend and launched U.S. dollar leveraged loans.	
	
The increased inclusion of European companies in CLO portfolios may give
investors exposure to a greater number of larger, well-managed companies and an
increased level of diversification that would not otherwise be available in U.S.
CLOs. However, overseas due diligence has regional challenges that may not be
appropriate for every U.S. CLO manager. We recommend CLO investors match their
manager's experience and expertise in the relevant markets to the degree of
flexibility allowed to make investments to non-U.S. companies when making their
CLO investment decisions.	
	
U.S. CLO managers with an established presence in the European markets are
watching this trend. In the past year, large firms like GSO/Blackstone, Babson
Capital, and Ares have opened offices, acquired other firms, or created
alliances in European countries. We believe this level of local expertise is
necessary to effectively select and manage European credits in a U.S. CLO
portfolio. New U.S. CLO proposals with increased portfolio concentration
limitations allowing for non-U.S. exposures in excess of the typical 10% to 20%
may be a positive trend for both the European corporate credit and the U.S. CLO
market.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

