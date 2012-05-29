TEXT-Fitch: U.S. CLOs to see more European exposure

May 29 - European companies looking for financing options may begin to see U.S. collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) as an attractive financing alternative. Many U.S. CLO managers have either developed or acquired capabilities to perform due diligence in the European credit markets. European companies have diminished European financing options and may seek cross-border solutions. U.S. CLO investors may see this as an opportunity to broaden their exposure to EU companies creating greater diversification. In Europe, there is a relative lack of financing available for corporates from European banks and CLOs. The banks have slowed the rate of new loans as they prepare for Basel III, which will require them to hold higher capital and liquidity. And the European CLO market has been unable to restart itself since the credit crisis began four years ago. This month, a German bathroom fixture manufacturer, Grohe, and a London-based software company, Misys, continued the trend and launched U.S. dollar leveraged loans. The increased inclusion of European companies in CLO portfolios may give investors exposure to a greater number of larger, well-managed companies and an increased level of diversification that would not otherwise be available in U.S. CLOs. However, overseas due diligence has regional challenges that may not be appropriate for every U.S. CLO manager. We recommend CLO investors match their manager's experience and expertise in the relevant markets to the degree of flexibility allowed to make investments to non-U.S. companies when making their CLO investment decisions. U.S. CLO managers with an established presence in the European markets are watching this trend. In the past year, large firms like GSO/Blackstone, Babson Capital, and Ares have opened offices, acquired other firms, or created alliances in European countries. We believe this level of local expertise is necessary to effectively select and manage European credits in a U.S. CLO portfolio. New U.S. CLO proposals with increased portfolio concentration limitations allowing for non-U.S. exposures in excess of the typical 10% to 20% may be a positive trend for both the European corporate credit and the U.S. CLO market. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.