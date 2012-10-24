FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Sweden's ratings; outlook stable
October 24, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Sweden's ratings; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- Sweden has a strong track-record of operating twin fiscal and current 
account surpluses, amid steady sustainable economic growth.
     -- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local 
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Sweden.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sweden's key credit 
metrics will remain strong and continue to indicate substantial economic 
policy flexibility.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' 
long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on 
the Kingdom of Sweden. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the Swedish authorities' long-standing commitment to sound 
public finances and reforms promoting economic growth and prosperity. In our 
opinion, monetary policy flexibility provides an important buffer against 
potential external shocks. The key risks we see for the rating include the 
relatively high stock of external debt in the banking sector, and relatively 
high household sector leverage.

Sweden has a prosperous, competitive, and resilient economy, supported by a 
skilled workforce, high labor-participation rates, and predictable and 
transparent institutions. We estimate GDP per capita at $55,500 in 2012. The 
economy has continued to recover strongly in 2011 with per capita real GDP 
growth of 3.1%. After a slowdown this year, driven by weakening external 
demand in Sweden's main trading partners, we expect real GDP growth to improve 
in 2013, partly supported by slightly more accommodating monetary and fiscal 
policies. 

Sweden's prudent management of public finances is anchored by credible fiscal 
rules. With net debt of 8% of GDP in 2012, the general government's balance 
sheet is one of the least leveraged in the 'AAA' category. 

Last month, the government announced that it is loosening its budgetary 
stance; it is planning an estimated SEK23 billion (0.6% of GDP) of stimulus 
measures for 2013. In our view, the most important change is the reduction in 
the corporate tax rate to 22.0% from the current 26.3%. As a consequence we 
expect the budget deficit to widen to 0.6% of GDP next year. Over the medium 
term, we forecast the fiscal position will return to surplus. 

Sweden's economic competiveness is reflected in its track record of large and 
sustained current account surpluses, averaging 7.4% of GDP over the last 
decade. We expect continuing strong external performance to move Sweden into a 
net external asset position over the medium term. That said, the aggregate 
figure masks relatively high net external debt in the banking sector of 58% of 
current account receipts in 2011. More than half of the banking system's 
external debt stock is securities. In our opinion, this could create liquidity 
problems for banks if market conditions deteriorate. 

We think relatively high household leverage poses a risk to economic growth, 
the financial sector, and public finances. Under an alternative scenario, if 
housing prices decline materially, household incomes weaken, and unemployment 
rises, households could face difficulties servicing loans thereby weakening 
domestic demand. That said, we view this risk as somewhat contained by 
households' relatively high non-housing asset levels, still-moderate mortgage 
interest rates, and high levels of disposable income.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sweden's key credit metrics 
on fiscal, external, economic, and monetary factors remain strong and continue 
to indicate substantial economic policy flexibility. We expect the Swedish 
government to remain committed to fiscal discipline and sound macroeconomic 
policies.

Government policy reversals resulting in sustained and significant slippages 
of fiscal or external performance could put downward pressure on the ratings. 
Were the banking system to face problems rolling over external debt, either 
because of materially higher costs or diminished availability, we could also 
lower the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
19, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Sweden (Kingdom of)
Sveriges Riksbank
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                
 Short-Term Debt                        A-1+               
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+

