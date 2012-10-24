TEXT-Fitch places Rosneft on watch negative

Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed OJSC OC Rosneft's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB' and foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the company's planned acquisition of a 100% stake in TNK-BP International Ltd. If the transaction closes Fitch would expect no more than a one-notch downgrade, leaving Rosneft's ratings as investment grade. An expected increase in leverage may outweigh the material operational benefits the transaction is likely to bring. Fitch's expectation is based on the agency's understanding of management's intentions and successful execution - many of the details of the transaction, including funding and liquidity, synergies and deleveraging plans have yet to be finalised. In particular, Fitch will need to assess the new investment plans of the consolidated group, its ability to significantly de-leverage over the next three-four years and progress with the integration of the acquired assets to resolve the RWN. The agency believes that the group is likely to rationalise its capex programme upon consolidation of the acquired assets and may reach some other synergy effects through cost optimisation and asset disposals. Assuming Rosneft and TNK-BP's current investment plans and dividend policy, Fitch anticipates the consolidated group's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to rise well above 2x in 2013-14, which is in excess of Fitch's 2x negative rating guideline for Rosneft. This is based on Fitch's conservative oil price deck of USD90/bbl in 2013 and USD82.5/bbl in 2014. Rosneft's enhanced operational profile could offset some worsening of the group's credit metrics post-acquisition, but to retain its current rating level it would have to demonstrate its ability to rapidly de-leverage in the two years following the transaction. An expectation that leverage will remain materially above 2x on a sustained basis is likely to lead to a downgrade, although based on Fitch's initial modelling this is likely to be limited to one notch. If further standalone rating pressure mounts, Fitch will re-assess state support and whether it is sufficient to underpin an investment-grade profile. Rosneft plans to purchase BP plc's ('A'/Positive) 50% stake in TNK-BP through a combination of cash of USD17.1bn and shares representing 12.84% of Rosneft. BP intends to use USD4.8bn of cash to purchase an additional 5.66% stake in Rosneft from the Russian government, which will increase its total shareholding in Rosneft to 19.75%. Rosneft also plans to purchase the remaining 50% in TNK-BP from the Russian shareholders for a cash consideration of USD28bn. Rosneft's financial profile benefits from a cash position of USD7.3bn and treasury shares valued at USD8.9bn at end-H112. The company plans to fund most of the cash consideration of the acquisition price with bank facilities. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - FFO adjusted leverage well above 2.0x and single digit coverage ratios on a sustained basis Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - The RWN could be removed and Outlook stabilised if the company demonstrates an ability to materially de-leverage in the two years after the potential acquisition Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology