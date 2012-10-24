TEXT-S&P revises Rompetrol outlook to stable, affirms 'B' rating

Overview -- Romanian oil refining and marketing firm The Rompetrol Group N.V. (TRG) has completed its upgrade of the Petromidia refinery with support from its parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (BBB-/Stable/--). We think this support will continue. -- We believe that the increased capacity and diesel output following the refinery upgrade should improve TRG's operating cash flow, while lower capital expenditures will reduce its external funding needs. -- We are revising our outlook on TRG to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group's funding needs are likely to decline in the next year as free cash flow improves due to lower capital investments and increased production at the upgraded Petromidia refinery. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook to stable from negative on Romanian oil refining and marketing firm The Rompetrol Group N.V. (TRG). We also affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on TRG. Rationale The outlook revision follows TRG's completion, in mid-August 2012, of its multiyear project to upgrade the Petromidia oil refinery in Romania. The group is ramping up production at the modernized refinery. The outlook revision largely reflects our view that TRG's production volumes and yield will both rise, thanks to increased utilization rates and its production of more valuable products. Over a full year of operations, we understand that the upgrade could increase production by 20%-25%, equal to about an extra million tons (mostly diesel) a year. The refinery upgrade required material funding support from TRG's parent, Kazakhstan-based JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--), and we believe KMG will continue to provide support to TRG as needed. TRG's main operating assets are located in the Republic of Romania (local currency BB+/Stable/B; foreign currency BB+/Stable/B). The rating on TRG reflects our opinion of the group's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We assess TRG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'ccc+'. We factor two notches of uplift from the SACP into the long-term corporate credit rating on TRG for extraordinary parental support from the group's 100% shareholder, KMG. We do not equalize our rating on TRG with KMG's SACP of 'b+' because TRG is a foreign investment of KMG and we differentiate between KMG's support for its domestic and foreign investments. Our assessment of high business risk reflects TRG's exposure to currently challenging refining industry conditions and to the Romanian market through the group's medium-sized refinery and fuel retailing operations. Our business risk assessment relies on the operating benefits that we anticipate from the upgraded Petromidia refinery. The major financial risks remain TRG's weak cash flow generation and its dependence on timely parental liquidity support. That said, we believe that production from the upgraded refinery, lower capital investment, and strong refining margins should improve TRG's operating cash flow in the next 12 months. Our base-case credit scenario for 2012 factors in some improvement in refinery output during the fourth quarter after the commissioning of the mild hydrocracking facility in August, as part of the Petromidia refinery modernization. Our base-case scenario for 2013 anticipates Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 10x (or more than 6x excluding TRG's shareholder loans). We see funds from operations to debt remaining less than 7% for 2013, which represents a highly leveraged capital structure in our view. The Romanian government appealed against the decision of the Constanta Tribunal regarding the hybrid bond conversion. We understand that the parties have asked for a suspension of the legal procedures until November 2012, and are trying to resolve the issue outside court. The tribunal originally ruled in favor of TRG, approving the hybrid bond conversion by the owner of the Petromidia refinery, Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Petromidia). This conversion made the Romanian government a minority shareholder in Petromidia with a 44.7% stake on June 24, 2011. In our base-case scenario, we assume that the potential decision by the government to sell its Petromidia stake to TRG would need to be approved and financed by KMG, limiting the impact on TRG. That said, if the court accepts the government's appeal, which we consider to be unlikely, this could have a large negative effect on TRG's creditworthiness. Liquidity We assess TRG's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, taking into account its weak stand-alone liquidity position and ongoing support from its parent, KMG. On a stand-alone basis, we estimate that the group's ratio of sources to uses of liquidity will remain much less than 1x for the next 18 months, when we assume full repayment of outstanding debt under TRG's uncommitted credit facilities, based on our criteria. We believe that the cash on the balance sheet and the long-term committed credit facilities in place provide liquidity support in the short term. Under our assumption of continued weak refining industry conditions, we project the following sources of liquidity for the 18 months from June 30, 2012: -- $240 million of cash, about one-half of which is tied to operations. -- Breakeven cash flow from operations in the second half of 2012, and about $140 million in 2013. -- An available $200 million long-term credit facility maturing between 2017 and 2019. According to the group, this facility will support ongoing operational needs and small amounts of capex. The facility was signed in early 2012 and is guaranteed by KMG. We project the following uses of liquidity for the 18 months from June 30, 2012: -- $60 million in capex in the second half of 2012, and about $90 million in 2013. The capex program may increase somewhat if TRG decides to construct a cogeneration power plant. However, this is likely to be subject to prefinancing. -- $60 million in working capital, supporting the increase in the Petromidia refinery's production and assuming Brent crude oil prices at $110 per barrel. This figure assumes no change in the commercial terms between TRG and KMG for the purchase of crude oil (we estimate that the current favorable agreement reflects ongoing support of $150 million), without committed credit facilities in place to absorb such a change. -- Repayment of $410 million of outstanding debt under uncommitted credit facilities, of which $227 million is at TRG's trading division and $167 million is currently used to support its western European retailing operations. In practice, we note that the ratio of short-term facilities to receivables plus inventories should provide some comfort to lenders. (We estimate this ratio at about 20% in 2012 and 2013.) -- $50 million of KMG's long-term debt maturing in 2012. We understand that KMG could roll these maturities over, reducing pressure on liquidity. We view KMG's ongoing parental support as a positive for TRG's "less than adequate" liquidity position, taking into account the following factors: -- KMG's subordinated shareholder loans to TRG represent about 65% of TRG's entire debt. -- Relatively flexible commercial terms exist between TRG and KMG. -- We understand that KMG is willing to invest further amounts to acquire the Romanian government's minority share in Petromidia. -- Some of TRG's credit facilities, including the $200 million facility, are supported by explicit guarantees or by a letter of comfort from KMG. Outlook The stable outlook on TRG reflects our view that the group's funding needs are likely to decline in the next year as recent negative free cash flow improves thanks to lower capital investments and increased production at the upgraded Petromidia refinery. We anticipate that TRG's free cash flow will also improve thanks to the currently strong refining margins for refineries in the Mediterranean basin. We believe these factors provide an economic incentive for parental support, should TRG require it for funding liquidity or additional investments in marketing or other activities. We could lower the rating if TRG materially increases capital investment and Europe experiences a severe recession. Such a scenario, which is not our base case, would soften demand for refined products and could cause TRG's free operating cash flow deficit to increase, while at the same time, TRG's banks could withdraw its uncommitted credit facilities. This severe scenario could impair KMG's ability to provide financial support to TRG and would consequently threaten TRG's credit quality, particularly if oil prices were to drop. We do not see potential for rating upside at this stage, given the low likelihood that we would equalize the long-term corporate credit rating on TRG with KMG's SACP of 'b+'. A positive rating action could be triggered in the longer term by a material improvement in TRG's underlying assets. 