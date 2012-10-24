FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Denmark ratings at 'AAA/A-1+'
#Market News
October 24, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Denmark ratings at 'AAA/A-1+'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- The Danish economy is wealthy and diversified, with GDP per capita 
expected to exceed $55,000 in 2012.
     -- Its economic competitiveness is reflected in recurrent current account 
surpluses, which partly offset risks associated with the large stock of 
short-term debt in Denmark's banking sector.
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign 
and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Denmark.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the wealthy and diversified 
Danish economy will remain resilient to most foreseeable external and internal 
shocks.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' 
long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on 
the Kingdom of Denmark. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The sovereign ratings on Denmark reflect our view of the government's 
longstanding commitment to fiscal discipline and growth-oriented macroeconomic 
policies, which have helped to put the country in a net external asset 
position. This commitment is supported by the country's open, prosperous, and 
diversified economy, recurrent current account surpluses, and moderate albeit 
rising government debt levels. Denmark has large gross external borrowing 
needs, but its net external debt position has improved steadily since 2009 
when equity outflows fell below current account surpluses. 

Historically, Danish governments have a strong track record of prudent 
macroeconomic policies, supported by strong and transparent institutions. 
Between 2004 and 2008, Denmark recorded significant general government 
surpluses (4% of GDP on average), which led to a comparatively low pre-crisis 
gross debt burden (33% of GDP in 2008). This enabled the Danish authorities to 
provide fiscal stimulus, leading to average increases in general government 
gross debt of 4.7% of GDP over 2009-2011 and a rise in gross debt to an 
estimated 46% of GDP by 2012. 

In our opinion, the Danish government will consolidate its fiscal position in 
2013. With the change in government after the September 2011 elections, the 
policy focus has moved toward fiscal stimulus, including an acceleration in 
public investments in 2012 and 2013. As a result we expect the 2012 budget 
deficit to widen to 4.6% of GDP, affected by the one-off repayment of early 
pension contributions (estimated at 1.3% of GDP) before declining to 3% in 
2013. Our forecast includes the technical assumption that the pension yield 
tax will produce negligible revenues for the government.

If the stock market performs well the pension yield tax will enhance budgetary 
performance. In 2011, it added about 2.1% of GDP to general government 
revenue, and in 2012 the government expects it to contribute 2.4%. A favorable 
stock market performance could considerably reduce net general government 
borrowing requirements during the next few years.

Denmark benefits from a wealthy and diversified economy. We expect GDP per 
capita to be about $55,300 in 2012. Denmark's wealth reflects the dominance of 
high-value-added sectors in the economy, the skilled and flexible workforce, 
and a relatively high labor force participation rate of 73% compared to the 
OECD average of 65%. Private consumption in Denmark is constrained by the high 
gross leverage in the household sector, which is likely to continue to dampen 
consumption growth. We expect per capita real GDP to contract modestly by 0.6% 
in 2012 and to recover by an estimated 0.2% in 2013. 

We view Denmark's high external financing requirements as a weakness. Current 
account payments plus short-term debt by remaining maturity is estimated at 
just under 200% of current account receipts in 2012. This primarily reflects 
the large stock of short-term external debt in the banking sector (about half 
of the country's gross external debt). However, this may be overestimating 
Denmark's effective external needs as the 200% includes Danske Bank's 
(A-/Stable/A-2) operations in other countries, which are treated as domestic 
activities and account for a large share of Denmark's external liabilities. 
Strong and sustained current account surpluses (averaging 5.7% of GDP between 
2012 and 2015) are likely to improve the country's net external asset position 
in the medium term.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the wealthy and diversified 
Danish economy will remain resilient to most foreseeable external and internal 
shocks. Economic policy flexibility is underpinned by a strong external 
position and improving fiscal performance.

We could consider lowering the ratings if the Danish banking system's access 
to external financing was unexpectedly reduced. Significant and protracted 
fiscal or external slippage could also put downward pressure on the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
19, 2009
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Denmark, June 17, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Denmark (Kingdom of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                
 Short-Term Debt                        A-1+               
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               

Danish State Railways
 Senior Unsecured*                      AAA                

*Guaranteed by the Kingdom of Denmark


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
